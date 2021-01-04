Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Demand, Regional and Forecasts Report 2020-2026 | Kimberly-Clark, Essity (from SCA), Procter & Gamble

“
The report titled Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Kimberly-Clark, Essity (from SCA), Procter & Gamble, Georgia-Pacific, Sofidel, Empresas CMPC, Hengan International, Asia Pulp & Paper, WEPA, Metsa Group, Kruger, Cascades, C & S, Asaleo Care, ICT Group, KP Tissue, Essendant Inc (Boardwalk), Oji Holdings, Clearwater Paper, Seventh Generation
Market Segmentation by Product: Toilet Paper
Paper Towels
Napkins
Facial Tissues
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Food Services
Property Management
Health Care
Manufacturing
Education
Lodging
Others
The Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market?
Table of Contents:
1 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Product Scope
1.1 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Product Scope
1.2 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Toilet Paper
1.2.3 Paper Towels
1.2.4 Napkins
1.2.5 Facial Tissues
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Food Services
1.3.3 Property Management
1.3.4 Health Care
1.3.5 Manufacturing
1.3.6 Education
1.3.7 Lodging
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper as of 2019)
3.4 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Price by Type (2014-2020)
4.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures
6.2 United States Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures
7.2 Europe Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures
8.2 China Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.3 China Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures
9.2 Japan Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures
10.2 Southeast Asia Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures
11.2 India Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.3 India Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Business
12.1 Kimberly-Clark
12.1.1 Kimberly-Clark Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.1.2 Kimberly-Clark Business Overview
12.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Kimberly-Clark Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.1.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development
12.2 Essity (from SCA)
12.2.1 Essity (from SCA) Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.2.2 Essity (from SCA) Business Overview
12.2.3 Essity (from SCA) Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Essity (from SCA) Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.2.5 Essity (from SCA) Recent Development
12.3 Procter & Gamble
12.3.1 Procter & Gamble Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.3.2 Procter & Gamble Business Overview
12.3.3 Procter & Gamble Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Procter & Gamble Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.3.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development
12.4 Georgia-Pacific
12.4.1 Georgia-Pacific Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.4.2 Georgia-Pacific Business Overview
12.4.3 Georgia-Pacific Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Georgia-Pacific Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.4.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development
12.5 Sofidel
12.5.1 Sofidel Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sofidel Business Overview
12.5.3 Sofidel Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Sofidel Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.5.5 Sofidel Recent Development
12.6 Empresas CMPC
12.6.1 Empresas CMPC Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.6.2 Empresas CMPC Business Overview
12.6.3 Empresas CMPC Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Empresas CMPC Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.6.5 Empresas CMPC Recent Development
12.7 Hengan International
12.7.1 Hengan International Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.7.2 Hengan International Business Overview
12.7.3 Hengan International Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Hengan International Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.7.5 Hengan International Recent Development
12.8 Asia Pulp & Paper
12.8.1 Asia Pulp & Paper Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.8.2 Asia Pulp & Paper Business Overview
12.8.3 Asia Pulp & Paper Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Asia Pulp & Paper Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.8.5 Asia Pulp & Paper Recent Development
12.9 WEPA
12.9.1 WEPA Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.9.2 WEPA Business Overview
12.9.3 WEPA Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 WEPA Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.9.5 WEPA Recent Development
12.10 Metsa Group
12.10.1 Metsa Group Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.10.2 Metsa Group Business Overview
12.10.3 Metsa Group Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Metsa Group Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.10.5 Metsa Group Recent Development
12.11 Kruger
12.11.1 Kruger Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.11.2 Kruger Business Overview
12.11.3 Kruger Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Kruger Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.11.5 Kruger Recent Development
12.12 Cascades
12.12.1 Cascades Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.12.2 Cascades Business Overview
12.12.3 Cascades Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Cascades Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.12.5 Cascades Recent Development
12.13 C & S
12.13.1 C & S Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.13.2 C & S Business Overview
12.13.3 C & S Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 C & S Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.13.5 C & S Recent Development
12.14 Asaleo Care
12.14.1 Asaleo Care Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.14.2 Asaleo Care Business Overview
12.14.3 Asaleo Care Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Asaleo Care Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.14.5 Asaleo Care Recent Development
12.15 ICT Group
12.15.1 ICT Group Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.15.2 ICT Group Business Overview
12.15.3 ICT Group Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 ICT Group Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.15.5 ICT Group Recent Development
12.16 KP Tissue
12.16.1 KP Tissue Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.16.2 KP Tissue Business Overview
12.16.3 KP Tissue Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 KP Tissue Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.16.5 KP Tissue Recent Development
12.17 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)
12.17.1 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.17.2 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Business Overview
12.17.3 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.17.5 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Recent Development
12.18 Oji Holdings
12.18.1 Oji Holdings Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.18.2 Oji Holdings Business Overview
12.18.3 Oji Holdings Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Oji Holdings Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.18.5 Oji Holdings Recent Development
12.19 Clearwater Paper
12.19.1 Clearwater Paper Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.19.2 Clearwater Paper Business Overview
12.19.3 Clearwater Paper Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Clearwater Paper Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.19.5 Clearwater Paper Recent Development
12.20 Seventh Generation
12.20.1 Seventh Generation Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information
12.20.2 Seventh Generation Business Overview
12.20.3 Seventh Generation Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Seventh Generation Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered
12.20.5 Seventh Generation Recent Development
13 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper
13.4 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Distributors List
14.3 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Market Trends
15.2 Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Challenges
15.4 Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
”