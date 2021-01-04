Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Demand, Regional and Forecasts Report 2020-2026 | Kimberly-Clark, Essity (from SCA), Procter & Gamble

“

The report titled Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2406851/global-away-from-home-afh-tissue-paper-sales-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kimberly-Clark, Essity (from SCA), Procter & Gamble, Georgia-Pacific, Sofidel, Empresas CMPC, Hengan International, Asia Pulp & Paper, WEPA, Metsa Group, Kruger, Cascades, C & S, Asaleo Care, ICT Group, KP Tissue, Essendant Inc (Boardwalk), Oji Holdings, Clearwater Paper, Seventh Generation

Market Segmentation by Product: Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Napkins

Facial Tissues

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Food Services

Property Management

Health Care

Manufacturing

Education

Lodging

Others



The Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2406851/global-away-from-home-afh-tissue-paper-sales-market

Table of Contents:

1 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Product Scope

1.1 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Product Scope

1.2 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Toilet Paper

1.2.3 Paper Towels

1.2.4 Napkins

1.2.5 Facial Tissues

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Food Services

1.3.3 Property Management

1.3.4 Health Care

1.3.5 Manufacturing

1.3.6 Education

1.3.7 Lodging

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper as of 2019)

3.4 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Price by Type (2014-2020)

4.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures

6.2 United States Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures

7.2 Europe Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures

8.2 China Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.3 China Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures

9.2 Japan Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures

10.2 Southeast Asia Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures

11.2 India Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.3 India Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Business

12.1 Kimberly-Clark

12.1.1 Kimberly-Clark Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kimberly-Clark Business Overview

12.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Kimberly-Clark Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.1.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development

12.2 Essity (from SCA)

12.2.1 Essity (from SCA) Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.2.2 Essity (from SCA) Business Overview

12.2.3 Essity (from SCA) Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Essity (from SCA) Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.2.5 Essity (from SCA) Recent Development

12.3 Procter & Gamble

12.3.1 Procter & Gamble Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.3.2 Procter & Gamble Business Overview

12.3.3 Procter & Gamble Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Procter & Gamble Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.3.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

12.4 Georgia-Pacific

12.4.1 Georgia-Pacific Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.4.2 Georgia-Pacific Business Overview

12.4.3 Georgia-Pacific Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Georgia-Pacific Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.4.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

12.5 Sofidel

12.5.1 Sofidel Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sofidel Business Overview

12.5.3 Sofidel Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sofidel Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.5.5 Sofidel Recent Development

12.6 Empresas CMPC

12.6.1 Empresas CMPC Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.6.2 Empresas CMPC Business Overview

12.6.3 Empresas CMPC Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Empresas CMPC Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.6.5 Empresas CMPC Recent Development

12.7 Hengan International

12.7.1 Hengan International Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hengan International Business Overview

12.7.3 Hengan International Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Hengan International Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.7.5 Hengan International Recent Development

12.8 Asia Pulp & Paper

12.8.1 Asia Pulp & Paper Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.8.2 Asia Pulp & Paper Business Overview

12.8.3 Asia Pulp & Paper Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Asia Pulp & Paper Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.8.5 Asia Pulp & Paper Recent Development

12.9 WEPA

12.9.1 WEPA Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.9.2 WEPA Business Overview

12.9.3 WEPA Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 WEPA Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.9.5 WEPA Recent Development

12.10 Metsa Group

12.10.1 Metsa Group Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.10.2 Metsa Group Business Overview

12.10.3 Metsa Group Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Metsa Group Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.10.5 Metsa Group Recent Development

12.11 Kruger

12.11.1 Kruger Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kruger Business Overview

12.11.3 Kruger Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Kruger Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.11.5 Kruger Recent Development

12.12 Cascades

12.12.1 Cascades Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.12.2 Cascades Business Overview

12.12.3 Cascades Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Cascades Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.12.5 Cascades Recent Development

12.13 C & S

12.13.1 C & S Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.13.2 C & S Business Overview

12.13.3 C & S Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 C & S Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.13.5 C & S Recent Development

12.14 Asaleo Care

12.14.1 Asaleo Care Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.14.2 Asaleo Care Business Overview

12.14.3 Asaleo Care Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Asaleo Care Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.14.5 Asaleo Care Recent Development

12.15 ICT Group

12.15.1 ICT Group Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.15.2 ICT Group Business Overview

12.15.3 ICT Group Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 ICT Group Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.15.5 ICT Group Recent Development

12.16 KP Tissue

12.16.1 KP Tissue Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.16.2 KP Tissue Business Overview

12.16.3 KP Tissue Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 KP Tissue Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.16.5 KP Tissue Recent Development

12.17 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)

12.17.1 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.17.2 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Business Overview

12.17.3 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.17.5 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Recent Development

12.18 Oji Holdings

12.18.1 Oji Holdings Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.18.2 Oji Holdings Business Overview

12.18.3 Oji Holdings Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Oji Holdings Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.18.5 Oji Holdings Recent Development

12.19 Clearwater Paper

12.19.1 Clearwater Paper Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.19.2 Clearwater Paper Business Overview

12.19.3 Clearwater Paper Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Clearwater Paper Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.19.5 Clearwater Paper Recent Development

12.20 Seventh Generation

12.20.1 Seventh Generation Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Corporation Information

12.20.2 Seventh Generation Business Overview

12.20.3 Seventh Generation Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Seventh Generation Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Products Offered

12.20.5 Seventh Generation Recent Development

13 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper

13.4 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Distributors List

14.3 Away From Home (AFH) Tissue Paper Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Market Trends

15.2 Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Challenges

15.4 Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2406851/global-away-from-home-afh-tissue-paper-sales-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”