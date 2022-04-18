Aviator Watch Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2022-2028 | Jack Mason, Hamilton, Longines

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Aviator Watch market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Aviator Watch market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Aviator Watch market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Aviator Watch market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Aviator Watch market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Aviator Watch market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Aviator Watch report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Aviator Watch Market Research Report: Jack Mason

Hamilton

Longines

Oris

Citizen

Alpina Watches

HUGO BOSS

Timex

Torgoen

Seiko

Invicta

AVI-8

Cartier

IWC

Breitling

Breguet

Sinn

Zenith



Global Aviator Watch Market Segmentation by Product: Under 20mm

20mm to 24mm

25mm to 29mm

30mm to 34mm

35mm to 39mm

40mm to 44mm

45mm to 49mm

50mm & Over



Global Aviator Watch Market Segmentation by Application: Online

Offline



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Aviator Watch market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Aviator Watch research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Aviator Watch market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Aviator Watch market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Aviator Watch report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aviator Watch Product Introduction

1.2 Global Aviator Watch Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Aviator Watch Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Aviator Watch Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Aviator Watch Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Aviator Watch Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Aviator Watch Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Aviator Watch Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Aviator Watch in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Aviator Watch Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Aviator Watch Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Aviator Watch Industry Trends

1.5.2 Aviator Watch Market Drivers

1.5.3 Aviator Watch Market Challenges

1.5.4 Aviator Watch Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Aviator Watch Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Under 20mm

2.1.2 20mm to 24mm

2.1.3 25mm to 29mm

2.1.4 30mm to 34mm

2.1.5 35mm to 39mm

2.1.6 40mm to 44mm

2.1.7 45mm to 49mm

2.1.8 50mm & Over

2.2 Global Aviator Watch Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Aviator Watch Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Aviator Watch Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Aviator Watch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Aviator Watch Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Aviator Watch Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Aviator Watch Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Aviator Watch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Sales channels

3.1 Aviator Watch Market Segment by Sales channels

3.1.1 Online

3.1.2 Offline

3.2 Global Aviator Watch Market Size by Sales channels

3.2.1 Global Aviator Watch Sales in Value, by Sales channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Aviator Watch Sales in Volume, by Sales channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Aviator Watch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Aviator Watch Market Size by Sales channels

3.3.1 United States Aviator Watch Sales in Value, by Sales channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Aviator Watch Sales in Volume, by Sales channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Aviator Watch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Aviator Watch Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Aviator Watch Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Aviator Watch Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Aviator Watch Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Aviator Watch Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Aviator Watch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Aviator Watch Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Aviator Watch Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Aviator Watch in 2021

4.2.3 Global Aviator Watch Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Aviator Watch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Aviator Watch Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Aviator Watch Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aviator Watch Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Aviator Watch Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Aviator Watch Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Aviator Watch Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Aviator Watch Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Aviator Watch Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Aviator Watch Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Aviator Watch Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Aviator Watch Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Aviator Watch Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Aviator Watch Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Aviator Watch Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Aviator Watch Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Aviator Watch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Aviator Watch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aviator Watch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aviator Watch Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Aviator Watch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Aviator Watch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Aviator Watch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Aviator Watch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Aviator Watch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Aviator Watch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Jack Mason

7.1.1 Jack Mason Corporation Information

7.1.2 Jack Mason Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Jack Mason Aviator Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Jack Mason Aviator Watch Products Offered

7.1.5 Jack Mason Recent Development

7.2 Hamilton

7.2.1 Hamilton Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hamilton Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hamilton Aviator Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hamilton Aviator Watch Products Offered

7.2.5 Hamilton Recent Development

7.3 Longines

7.3.1 Longines Corporation Information

7.3.2 Longines Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Longines Aviator Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Longines Aviator Watch Products Offered

7.3.5 Longines Recent Development

7.4 Oris

7.4.1 Oris Corporation Information

7.4.2 Oris Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Oris Aviator Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Oris Aviator Watch Products Offered

7.4.5 Oris Recent Development

7.5 Citizen

7.5.1 Citizen Corporation Information

7.5.2 Citizen Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Citizen Aviator Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Citizen Aviator Watch Products Offered

7.5.5 Citizen Recent Development

7.6 Alpina Watches

7.6.1 Alpina Watches Corporation Information

7.6.2 Alpina Watches Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Alpina Watches Aviator Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Alpina Watches Aviator Watch Products Offered

7.6.5 Alpina Watches Recent Development

7.7 HUGO BOSS

7.7.1 HUGO BOSS Corporation Information

7.7.2 HUGO BOSS Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 HUGO BOSS Aviator Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 HUGO BOSS Aviator Watch Products Offered

7.7.5 HUGO BOSS Recent Development

7.8 Timex

7.8.1 Timex Corporation Information

7.8.2 Timex Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Timex Aviator Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Timex Aviator Watch Products Offered

7.8.5 Timex Recent Development

7.9 Torgoen

7.9.1 Torgoen Corporation Information

7.9.2 Torgoen Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Torgoen Aviator Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Torgoen Aviator Watch Products Offered

7.9.5 Torgoen Recent Development

7.10 Seiko

7.10.1 Seiko Corporation Information

7.10.2 Seiko Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Seiko Aviator Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Seiko Aviator Watch Products Offered

7.10.5 Seiko Recent Development

7.11 Invicta

7.11.1 Invicta Corporation Information

7.11.2 Invicta Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Invicta Aviator Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Invicta Aviator Watch Products Offered

7.11.5 Invicta Recent Development

7.12 AVI-8

7.12.1 AVI-8 Corporation Information

7.12.2 AVI-8 Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 AVI-8 Aviator Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 AVI-8 Products Offered

7.12.5 AVI-8 Recent Development

7.13 Cartier

7.13.1 Cartier Corporation Information

7.13.2 Cartier Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Cartier Aviator Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Cartier Products Offered

7.13.5 Cartier Recent Development

7.14 IWC

7.14.1 IWC Corporation Information

7.14.2 IWC Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 IWC Aviator Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 IWC Products Offered

7.14.5 IWC Recent Development

7.15 Breitling

7.15.1 Breitling Corporation Information

7.15.2 Breitling Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Breitling Aviator Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Breitling Products Offered

7.15.5 Breitling Recent Development

7.16 Breguet

7.16.1 Breguet Corporation Information

7.16.2 Breguet Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Breguet Aviator Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Breguet Products Offered

7.16.5 Breguet Recent Development

7.17 Sinn

7.17.1 Sinn Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sinn Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Sinn Aviator Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Sinn Products Offered

7.17.5 Sinn Recent Development

7.18 Zenith

7.18.1 Zenith Corporation Information

7.18.2 Zenith Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Zenith Aviator Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Zenith Products Offered

7.18.5 Zenith Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Aviator Watch Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Aviator Watch Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Aviator Watch Distributors

8.3 Aviator Watch Production Mode & Process

8.4 Aviator Watch Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Aviator Watch Sales Channels

8.4.2 Aviator Watch Distributors

8.5 Aviator Watch Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

