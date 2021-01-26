Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027 CEVA, Zoetis, Elanco (Lohmann )

Avian influenza refers to the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. Avian flu viruses do not normally infect humans. However, sporadic human infections with avian flu viruses have occurred. The global average price of Avian Influenza Vaccines is in the decreasing trend, from 20 K USD/K doses in 2011 to 19.8 USD/K doses in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Avian Influenza Vaccines includes H5 Avian Influenza Vaccines, H9 Avian Influenza Vaccines and other Avian Influenza Vaccines, and the proportion of H5 Avian Influenza Vaccines in 2015 is about 73%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. Avian Influenza Vaccines is widely used in Chicken, Duck & Goose and Other birds. The most proportion of Avian Influenza Vaccines is used in chicken, and the production proportion in 2015 is about 77%. China region is the largest supplier of Avian Influenza Vaccines, with a production market share nearly 49% in 2015. Asia (Ex. China) is the second largest supplier of Avian Influenza Vaccines, enjoying production market share nearly 23% in 2015. China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2015. Following China, Asia (Ex. China) is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%. Market competition is intense. Merial, QYH Biotech, DHN, HVRI, CEVA, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Market The global Avian Influenza Vaccines market size is projected to reach US$ 128.6 million by 2026, from US$ 111.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Scope and Segment Avian Influenza Vaccines market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Avian Influenza Vaccines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Merial, CEVA, Zoetis, Elanco (Lohmann ), Merck Animal Health, Avimex Animal Health

Avian Influenza Vaccines Breakdown Data by Type

Type H5, Type H9, Other

Avian Influenza Vaccines Breakdown Data by Application

Chicken, Duck & Goose, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The Avian Influenza Vaccines market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Avian Influenza Vaccines market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Avian Influenza Vaccines Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Type H5

1.4.3 Type H9

1.2.4 Other 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chicken

1.3.3 Duck & Goose

1.3.4 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Avian Influenza Vaccines Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Avian Influenza Vaccines Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Avian Influenza Vaccines Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Avian Influenza Vaccines Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Avian Influenza Vaccines Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Avian Influenza Vaccines Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Avian Influenza Vaccines Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Avian Influenza Vaccines Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Avian Influenza Vaccines Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Avian Influenza Vaccines Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Avian Influenza Vaccines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Merial

11.1.1 Merial Corporation Information

11.1.2 Merial Overview

11.1.3 Merial Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Merial Avian Influenza Vaccines Product Description

11.1.5 Merial Related Developments 11.2 CEVA

11.2.1 CEVA Corporation Information

11.2.2 CEVA Overview

11.2.3 CEVA Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 CEVA Avian Influenza Vaccines Product Description

11.2.5 CEVA Related Developments 11.3 Zoetis

11.3.1 Zoetis Corporation Information

11.3.2 Zoetis Overview

11.3.3 Zoetis Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Zoetis Avian Influenza Vaccines Product Description

11.3.5 Zoetis Related Developments 11.4 Elanco (Lohmann )

11.4.1 Elanco (Lohmann ) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Elanco (Lohmann ) Overview

11.4.3 Elanco (Lohmann ) Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Elanco (Lohmann ) Avian Influenza Vaccines Product Description

11.4.5 Elanco (Lohmann ) Related Developments 11.5 Merck Animal Health

11.5.1 Merck Animal Health Corporation Information

11.5.2 Merck Animal Health Overview

11.5.3 Merck Animal Health Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Merck Animal Health Avian Influenza Vaccines Product Description

11.5.5 Merck Animal Health Related Developments 11.6 Avimex Animal Health

11.6.1 Avimex Animal Health Corporation Information

11.6.2 Avimex Animal Health Overview

11.6.3 Avimex Animal Health Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Avimex Animal Health Avian Influenza Vaccines Product Description

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Avian Influenza Vaccines Production Mode & Process 12.4 Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Avian Influenza Vaccines Sales Channels

12.4.2 Avian Influenza Vaccines Distributors 12.5 Avian Influenza Vaccines Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Avian Influenza Vaccines Industry Trends 13.2 Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Drivers 13.3 Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Challenges 13.4 Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

