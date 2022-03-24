Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market 2022: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2028| Waymo ,Toyota Motor ,General Motors

Los Angeles, United States: The global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent market.

Leading players of the global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent market.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4453411/global-autonomous-vehicles-and-car-patent-market

Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Leading Players

Waymo, Toyota Motor, General Motors, Ford Global Technologies, NISSAN, Robert Bosch, Magna Electronics, DENSO, Honda, HERE, Audi, IBM, Hitachi, Continental Teves, Aisin Seiki, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, Jaguar Land Rover, Volkswagen, Mobileye, Volvo Cars, Subaru, Aallstate, AISIN AW, Panasonic, Uber, Mitsubishi Electric, Donnelly, BMW, ZF, Gentex, Joyson Safety Systems, Valeo Schalter und Sensoren, Hyundai Motor, Toshiba, Advics, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, OL Security, DENSO TEN, Ajjer, e-Traction Europe, Continental Automotive, The Crawford Group, Steering Solutions IP Holding, Delphi Technologies, Cisco Technology, Equos Research, Daimler

Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Segmentation by Product

Components and Parts, Security System, Amusement Electric, Insurance and Other Services Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent

Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Segmentation by Application

Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Get Full Report Now @

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/43b86c72616a12391bccb3842071a53a,0,1,global-autonomous-vehicles-and-car-patent-market

Table of Contents.

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Components and Parts

1.2.3 Security System

1.2.4 Amusement Electric

1.2.5 Insurance and Other Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Industry Trends

2.3.2 Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Drivers

2.3.3 Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Challenges

2.3.4 Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Revenue

3.4 Global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Revenue in 2021

3.5 Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Waymo

11.1.1 Waymo Company Details

11.1.2 Waymo Business Overview

11.1.3 Waymo Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.1.4 Waymo Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Waymo Recent Developments

11.2 Toyota Motor

11.2.1 Toyota Motor Company Details

11.2.2 Toyota Motor Business Overview

11.2.3 Toyota Motor Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.2.4 Toyota Motor Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Toyota Motor Recent Developments

11.3 General Motors

11.3.1 General Motors Company Details

11.3.2 General Motors Business Overview

11.3.3 General Motors Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.3.4 General Motors Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 General Motors Recent Developments

11.4 Ford Global Technologies

11.4.1 Ford Global Technologies Company Details

11.4.2 Ford Global Technologies Business Overview

11.4.3 Ford Global Technologies Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.4.4 Ford Global Technologies Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Ford Global Technologies Recent Developments

11.5 NISSAN

11.5.1 NISSAN Company Details

11.5.2 NISSAN Business Overview

11.5.3 NISSAN Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.5.4 NISSAN Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 NISSAN Recent Developments

11.6 Robert Bosch

11.6.1 Robert Bosch Company Details

11.6.2 Robert Bosch Business Overview

11.6.3 Robert Bosch Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.6.4 Robert Bosch Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Robert Bosch Recent Developments

11.7 Magna Electronics

11.7.1 Magna Electronics Company Details

11.7.2 Magna Electronics Business Overview

11.7.3 Magna Electronics Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.7.4 Magna Electronics Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Magna Electronics Recent Developments

11.8 DENSO

11.8.1 DENSO Company Details

11.8.2 DENSO Business Overview

11.8.3 DENSO Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.8.4 DENSO Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 DENSO Recent Developments

11.9 Honda

11.9.1 Honda Company Details

11.9.2 Honda Business Overview

11.9.3 Honda Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.9.4 Honda Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Honda Recent Developments

11.10 HERE

11.10.1 HERE Company Details

11.10.2 HERE Business Overview

11.10.3 HERE Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.10.4 HERE Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 HERE Recent Developments

11.11 Audi

11.11.1 Audi Company Details

11.11.2 Audi Business Overview

11.11.3 Audi Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.11.4 Audi Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Audi Recent Developments

11.12 IBM

11.12.1 IBM Company Details

11.12.2 IBM Business Overview

11.12.3 IBM Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.12.4 IBM Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 IBM Recent Developments

11.13 Hitachi

11.13.1 Hitachi Company Details

11.13.2 Hitachi Business Overview

11.13.3 Hitachi Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.13.4 Hitachi Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

11.14 Continental Teves

11.14.1 Continental Teves Company Details

11.14.2 Continental Teves Business Overview

11.14.3 Continental Teves Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.14.4 Continental Teves Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Continental Teves Recent Developments

11.15 Aisin Seiki

11.15.1 Aisin Seiki Company Details

11.15.2 Aisin Seiki Business Overview

11.15.3 Aisin Seiki Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.15.4 Aisin Seiki Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Developments

11.16 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance

11.16.1 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Details

11.16.2 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Business Overview

11.16.3 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.16.4 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Recent Developments

11.17 Jaguar Land Rover

11.17.1 Jaguar Land Rover Company Details

11.17.2 Jaguar Land Rover Business Overview

11.17.3 Jaguar Land Rover Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.17.4 Jaguar Land Rover Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 Jaguar Land Rover Recent Developments

11.18 Volkswagen

11.18.1 Volkswagen Company Details

11.18.2 Volkswagen Business Overview

11.18.3 Volkswagen Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.18.4 Volkswagen Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 Volkswagen Recent Developments

11.19 Mobileye

11.19.1 Mobileye Company Details

11.19.2 Mobileye Business Overview

11.19.3 Mobileye Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.19.4 Mobileye Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 Mobileye Recent Developments

11.20 Volvo Cars

11.20.1 Volvo Cars Company Details

11.20.2 Volvo Cars Business Overview

11.20.3 Volvo Cars Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.20.4 Volvo Cars Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.20.5 Volvo Cars Recent Developments

11.21 Subaru

11.21.1 Subaru Company Details

11.21.2 Subaru Business Overview

11.21.3 Subaru Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.21.4 Subaru Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.21.5 Subaru Recent Developments

11.22 Aallstate

11.22.1 Aallstate Company Details

11.22.2 Aallstate Business Overview

11.22.3 Aallstate Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.22.4 Aallstate Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.22.5 Aallstate Recent Developments

11.23 AISIN AW

11.23.1 AISIN AW Company Details

11.23.2 AISIN AW Business Overview

11.23.3 AISIN AW Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.23.4 AISIN AW Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.23.5 AISIN AW Recent Developments

11.24 Panasonic

11.24.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.24.2 Panasonic Business Overview

11.24.3 Panasonic Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.24.4 Panasonic Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.24.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

11.25 Uber

11.25.1 Uber Company Details

11.25.2 Uber Business Overview

11.25.3 Uber Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.25.4 Uber Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.25.5 Uber Recent Developments

11.26 Mitsubishi Electric

11.26.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Details

11.26.2 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview

11.26.3 Mitsubishi Electric Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.26.4 Mitsubishi Electric Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.26.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments

11.27 Donnelly

11.27.1 Donnelly Company Details

11.27.2 Donnelly Business Overview

11.27.3 Donnelly Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.27.4 Donnelly Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.27.5 Donnelly Recent Developments

11.28 BMW

11.28.1 BMW Company Details

11.28.2 BMW Business Overview

11.28.3 BMW Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.28.4 BMW Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.28.5 BMW Recent Developments

11.29 ZF

11.29.1 ZF Company Details

11.29.2 ZF Business Overview

11.29.3 ZF Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.29.4 ZF Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.29.5 ZF Recent Developments

11.30 Gentex

11.30.1 Gentex Company Details

11.30.2 Gentex Business Overview

11.30.3 Gentex Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.30.4 Gentex Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.30.5 Gentex Recent Developments

11.31 Joyson Safety Systems

11.31.1 Joyson Safety Systems Company Details

11.31.2 Joyson Safety Systems Business Overview

11.31.3 Joyson Safety Systems Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.31.4 Joyson Safety Systems Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.31.5 Joyson Safety Systems Recent Developments

11.32 Valeo Schalter und Sensoren

11.32.1 Valeo Schalter und Sensoren Company Details

11.32.2 Valeo Schalter und Sensoren Business Overview

11.32.3 Valeo Schalter und Sensoren Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.32.4 Valeo Schalter und Sensoren Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.32.5 Valeo Schalter und Sensoren Recent Developments

11.33 Hyundai Motor

11.33.1 Hyundai Motor Company Details

11.33.2 Hyundai Motor Business Overview

11.33.3 Hyundai Motor Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.33.4 Hyundai Motor Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.33.5 Hyundai Motor Recent Developments

11.34 Toshiba

11.34.1 Toshiba Company Details

11.34.2 Toshiba Business Overview

11.34.3 Toshiba Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.34.4 Toshiba Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.34.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

11.35 Advics

11.35.1 Advics Company Details

11.35.2 Advics Business Overview

11.35.3 Advics Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.35.4 Advics Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.35.5 Advics Recent Developments

11.36 Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems

11.36.1 Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems Company Details

11.36.2 Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems Business Overview

11.36.3 Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.36.4 Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.36.5 Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems Recent Developments

11.37 OL Security

11.37.1 OL Security Company Details

11.37.2 OL Security Business Overview

11.37.3 OL Security Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.37.4 OL Security Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.37.5 OL Security Recent Developments

11.38 DENSO TEN

11.38.1 DENSO TEN Company Details

11.38.2 DENSO TEN Business Overview

11.38.3 DENSO TEN Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.38.4 DENSO TEN Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.38.5 DENSO TEN Recent Developments

11.39 Ajjer

11.39.1 Ajjer Company Details

11.39.2 Ajjer Business Overview

11.39.3 Ajjer Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.39.4 Ajjer Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.39.5 Ajjer Recent Developments

11.40 e-Traction Europe

11.40.1 e-Traction Europe Company Details

11.40.2 e-Traction Europe Business Overview

11.40.3 e-Traction Europe Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Introduction

11.40.4 e-Traction Europe Revenue in Autonomous Vehicles and Car Patent Business (2017-2022)

11.40.5 e-Traction Europe Recent Developments

11.41 Continental Automotive

11.42 The Crawford Group

11.43 Steering Solutions IP Holding

11.44 Delphi Technologies

11.45 Cisco Technology

11.46 Equos Research

11.47 Daimler 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.