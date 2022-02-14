Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market 2022: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2028 | Kongsberg Maritime, L3 OceanServer, Teledyne Webb Research

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Autonomous Ocean Gliders report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Autonomous Ocean Gliders market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Autonomous Ocean Gliders market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Autonomous Ocean Gliders market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Autonomous Ocean Gliders market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Autonomous Ocean Gliders market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kongsberg Maritime, L3 OceanServer, Teledyne Webb Research, Bluefin Robotics, Seaglider Fabrication Center, Atlas Elektronik, Autonomous Robotics, International Submarine Engineering (ISE), OceanScan, Exocetus, Festo, Eelume, Alseamar, JAMSTEC, ECA, Fugro, Boston Engineering, SAAB Group, ENSIETA, GRA, ACSA-Alcen, Tianjin Sublue, SeaHorizon Solutions Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Thermodynamic Powered

Battery Powered



Market Segmentation by Application:

Biological Tracking

Deep Sea Exploration

Ocean Current Monitoring

Defense Military

Others



The Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Autonomous Ocean Gliders market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Autonomous Ocean Gliders market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Autonomous Ocean Gliders market expansion?

What will be the global Autonomous Ocean Gliders market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Autonomous Ocean Gliders market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Autonomous Ocean Gliders market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Autonomous Ocean Gliders market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Autonomous Ocean Gliders market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Autonomous Ocean Gliders Product Introduction

1.2 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Autonomous Ocean Gliders Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Autonomous Ocean Gliders in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Autonomous Ocean Gliders Industry Trends

1.5.2 Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Drivers

1.5.3 Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Challenges

1.5.4 Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Thermodynamic Powered

2.1.2 Battery Powered

2.2 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Autonomous Ocean Gliders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Biological Tracking

3.1.2 Deep Sea Exploration

3.1.3 Ocean Current Monitoring

3.1.4 Defense Military

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Autonomous Ocean Gliders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Autonomous Ocean Gliders in 2021

4.2.3 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Autonomous Ocean Gliders Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Autonomous Ocean Gliders Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Autonomous Ocean Gliders Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Ocean Gliders Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kongsberg Maritime

7.1.1 Kongsberg Maritime Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kongsberg Maritime Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kongsberg Maritime Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kongsberg Maritime Autonomous Ocean Gliders Products Offered

7.1.5 Kongsberg Maritime Recent Development

7.2 L3 OceanServer

7.2.1 L3 OceanServer Corporation Information

7.2.2 L3 OceanServer Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 L3 OceanServer Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 L3 OceanServer Autonomous Ocean Gliders Products Offered

7.2.5 L3 OceanServer Recent Development

7.3 Teledyne Webb Research

7.3.1 Teledyne Webb Research Corporation Information

7.3.2 Teledyne Webb Research Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Teledyne Webb Research Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Teledyne Webb Research Autonomous Ocean Gliders Products Offered

7.3.5 Teledyne Webb Research Recent Development

7.4 Bluefin Robotics

7.4.1 Bluefin Robotics Corporation Information

7.4.2 Bluefin Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Bluefin Robotics Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Bluefin Robotics Autonomous Ocean Gliders Products Offered

7.4.5 Bluefin Robotics Recent Development

7.5 Seaglider Fabrication Center

7.5.1 Seaglider Fabrication Center Corporation Information

7.5.2 Seaglider Fabrication Center Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Seaglider Fabrication Center Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Seaglider Fabrication Center Autonomous Ocean Gliders Products Offered

7.5.5 Seaglider Fabrication Center Recent Development

7.6 Atlas Elektronik

7.6.1 Atlas Elektronik Corporation Information

7.6.2 Atlas Elektronik Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Atlas Elektronik Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Atlas Elektronik Autonomous Ocean Gliders Products Offered

7.6.5 Atlas Elektronik Recent Development

7.7 Autonomous Robotics

7.7.1 Autonomous Robotics Corporation Information

7.7.2 Autonomous Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Autonomous Robotics Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Autonomous Robotics Autonomous Ocean Gliders Products Offered

7.7.5 Autonomous Robotics Recent Development

7.8 International Submarine Engineering (ISE)

7.8.1 International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Corporation Information

7.8.2 International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Autonomous Ocean Gliders Products Offered

7.8.5 International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Recent Development

7.9 OceanScan

7.9.1 OceanScan Corporation Information

7.9.2 OceanScan Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 OceanScan Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 OceanScan Autonomous Ocean Gliders Products Offered

7.9.5 OceanScan Recent Development

7.10 Exocetus

7.10.1 Exocetus Corporation Information

7.10.2 Exocetus Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Exocetus Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Exocetus Autonomous Ocean Gliders Products Offered

7.10.5 Exocetus Recent Development

7.11 Festo

7.11.1 Festo Corporation Information

7.11.2 Festo Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Festo Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Festo Autonomous Ocean Gliders Products Offered

7.11.5 Festo Recent Development

7.12 Eelume

7.12.1 Eelume Corporation Information

7.12.2 Eelume Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Eelume Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Eelume Products Offered

7.12.5 Eelume Recent Development

7.13 Alseamar

7.13.1 Alseamar Corporation Information

7.13.2 Alseamar Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Alseamar Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Alseamar Products Offered

7.13.5 Alseamar Recent Development

7.14 JAMSTEC

7.14.1 JAMSTEC Corporation Information

7.14.2 JAMSTEC Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 JAMSTEC Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 JAMSTEC Products Offered

7.14.5 JAMSTEC Recent Development

7.15 ECA

7.15.1 ECA Corporation Information

7.15.2 ECA Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 ECA Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 ECA Products Offered

7.15.5 ECA Recent Development

7.16 Fugro

7.16.1 Fugro Corporation Information

7.16.2 Fugro Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Fugro Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Fugro Products Offered

7.16.5 Fugro Recent Development

7.17 Boston Engineering

7.17.1 Boston Engineering Corporation Information

7.17.2 Boston Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Boston Engineering Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Boston Engineering Products Offered

7.17.5 Boston Engineering Recent Development

7.18 SAAB Group

7.18.1 SAAB Group Corporation Information

7.18.2 SAAB Group Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 SAAB Group Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 SAAB Group Products Offered

7.18.5 SAAB Group Recent Development

7.19 ENSIETA

7.19.1 ENSIETA Corporation Information

7.19.2 ENSIETA Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 ENSIETA Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 ENSIETA Products Offered

7.19.5 ENSIETA Recent Development

7.20 GRA

7.20.1 GRA Corporation Information

7.20.2 GRA Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 GRA Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 GRA Products Offered

7.20.5 GRA Recent Development

7.21 ACSA-Alcen

7.21.1 ACSA-Alcen Corporation Information

7.21.2 ACSA-Alcen Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 ACSA-Alcen Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 ACSA-Alcen Products Offered

7.21.5 ACSA-Alcen Recent Development

7.22 Tianjin Sublue

7.22.1 Tianjin Sublue Corporation Information

7.22.2 Tianjin Sublue Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Tianjin Sublue Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Tianjin Sublue Products Offered

7.22.5 Tianjin Sublue Recent Development

7.23 SeaHorizon Solutions Group

7.23.1 SeaHorizon Solutions Group Corporation Information

7.23.2 SeaHorizon Solutions Group Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 SeaHorizon Solutions Group Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 SeaHorizon Solutions Group Products Offered

7.23.5 SeaHorizon Solutions Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Autonomous Ocean Gliders Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Autonomous Ocean Gliders Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Autonomous Ocean Gliders Distributors

8.3 Autonomous Ocean Gliders Production Mode & Process

8.4 Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Autonomous Ocean Gliders Sales Channels

8.4.2 Autonomous Ocean Gliders Distributors

8.5 Autonomous Ocean Gliders Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

