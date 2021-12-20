Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2021-2027 | Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics

“

The report titled Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Autonomous Mobile Robots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Autonomous Mobile Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Cimcorp Automation, Aethon, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Aviation Industry Corporation, Savioke

Market Segmentation by Product:

AMRs with SLAM

AMRs without SLAM



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals and Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics and Warehouse

Others



The Autonomous Mobile Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Autonomous Mobile Robots market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Autonomous Mobile Robots industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market?

Table of Contents:

1 Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Overview

1.1 Autonomous Mobile Robots Product Overview

1.2 Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 AMRs with SLAM

1.2.2 AMRs without SLAM

1.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Autonomous Mobile Robots Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Autonomous Mobile Robots Industry

1.5.1.1 Autonomous Mobile Robots Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Autonomous Mobile Robots Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Autonomous Mobile Robots Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Autonomous Mobile Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Autonomous Mobile Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Autonomous Mobile Robots as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Autonomous Mobile Robots Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Autonomous Mobile Robots Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots by Application

4.1 Autonomous Mobile Robots Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals and Healthcare

4.1.2 Manufacturing

4.1.3 Logistics and Warehouse

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots by Application

4.5.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robots by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robots by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robots by Application

5 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Autonomous Mobile Robots Business

10.1 Swisslog (KUKA)

10.1.1 Swisslog (KUKA) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Swisslog (KUKA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Swisslog (KUKA) Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Swisslog (KUKA) Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

10.1.5 Swisslog (KUKA) Recent Development

10.2 Omron Adept

10.2.1 Omron Adept Corporation Information

10.2.2 Omron Adept Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Omron Adept Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Swisslog (KUKA) Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

10.2.5 Omron Adept Recent Development

10.3 Clearpath Robotics

10.3.1 Clearpath Robotics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Clearpath Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Clearpath Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Clearpath Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

10.3.5 Clearpath Robotics Recent Development

10.4 Vecna

10.4.1 Vecna Corporation Information

10.4.2 Vecna Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Vecna Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Vecna Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

10.4.5 Vecna Recent Development

10.5 Mobile Industrial Robots

10.5.1 Mobile Industrial Robots Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mobile Industrial Robots Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Mobile Industrial Robots Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Mobile Industrial Robots Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

10.5.5 Mobile Industrial Robots Recent Development

10.6 SMP Robotics

10.6.1 SMP Robotics Corporation Information

10.6.2 SMP Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 SMP Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 SMP Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

10.6.5 SMP Robotics Recent Development

10.7 Cimcorp Automation

10.7.1 Cimcorp Automation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Cimcorp Automation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Cimcorp Automation Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Cimcorp Automation Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

10.7.5 Cimcorp Automation Recent Development

10.8 Aethon

10.8.1 Aethon Corporation Information

10.8.2 Aethon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Aethon Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Aethon Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

10.8.5 Aethon Recent Development

10.9 Locus Robotics

10.9.1 Locus Robotics Corporation Information

10.9.2 Locus Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Locus Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Locus Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

10.9.5 Locus Robotics Recent Development

10.10 Fetch Robotics

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Autonomous Mobile Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Fetch Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Fetch Robotics Recent Development

10.11 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

10.11.1 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

10.11.5 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Recent Development

10.12 Aviation Industry Corporation

10.12.1 Aviation Industry Corporation Corporation Information

10.12.2 Aviation Industry Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Aviation Industry Corporation Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Aviation Industry Corporation Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

10.12.5 Aviation Industry Corporation Recent Development

10.13 Savioke

10.13.1 Savioke Corporation Information

10.13.2 Savioke Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Savioke Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Savioke Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

10.13.5 Savioke Recent Development

11 Autonomous Mobile Robots Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Autonomous Mobile Robots Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Autonomous Mobile Robots Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”