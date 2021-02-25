Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Swisslog(KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics

“

The report titled Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Autonomous Mobile Robots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Autonomous Mobile Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Swisslog(KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Cimcorp Automation, Aethon, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Geekplus Technology, 6 River Systems, ForwardX Robotics

Market Segmentation by Product: LiDAR Based

LiDAR+Vision Based



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals and Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics and Warehouse



The Autonomous Mobile Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Autonomous Mobile Robots market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Autonomous Mobile Robots industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market?

Table of Contents:

1 Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Overview

1.1 Autonomous Mobile Robots Product Scope

1.2 Autonomous Mobile Robots Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 LiDAR Based

1.2.3 LiDAR+Vision Based

1.3 Autonomous Mobile Robots Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals and Healthcare

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Logistics and Warehouse

1.4 Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Autonomous Mobile Robots Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Autonomous Mobile Robots Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Autonomous Mobile Robots Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Autonomous Mobile Robots Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Autonomous Mobile Robots Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Autonomous Mobile Robots Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Autonomous Mobile Robots Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Autonomous Mobile Robots as of 2020)

3.4 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Autonomous Mobile Robots Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Autonomous Mobile Robots Business

12.1 Swisslog(KUKA)

12.1.1 Swisslog(KUKA) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Swisslog(KUKA) Business Overview

12.1.3 Swisslog(KUKA) Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Swisslog(KUKA) Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

12.1.5 Swisslog(KUKA) Recent Development

12.2 Omron Adept

12.2.1 Omron Adept Corporation Information

12.2.2 Omron Adept Business Overview

12.2.3 Omron Adept Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Omron Adept Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

12.2.5 Omron Adept Recent Development

12.3 Clearpath Robotics

12.3.1 Clearpath Robotics Corporation Information

12.3.2 Clearpath Robotics Business Overview

12.3.3 Clearpath Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Clearpath Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

12.3.5 Clearpath Robotics Recent Development

12.4 Vecna

12.4.1 Vecna Corporation Information

12.4.2 Vecna Business Overview

12.4.3 Vecna Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Vecna Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

12.4.5 Vecna Recent Development

12.5 Mobile Industrial Robots

12.5.1 Mobile Industrial Robots Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mobile Industrial Robots Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Industrial Robots Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mobile Industrial Robots Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

12.5.5 Mobile Industrial Robots Recent Development

12.6 SMP Robotics

12.6.1 SMP Robotics Corporation Information

12.6.2 SMP Robotics Business Overview

12.6.3 SMP Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SMP Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

12.6.5 SMP Robotics Recent Development

12.7 Cimcorp Automation

12.7.1 Cimcorp Automation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cimcorp Automation Business Overview

12.7.3 Cimcorp Automation Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Cimcorp Automation Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

12.7.5 Cimcorp Automation Recent Development

12.8 Aethon

12.8.1 Aethon Corporation Information

12.8.2 Aethon Business Overview

12.8.3 Aethon Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Aethon Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

12.8.5 Aethon Recent Development

12.9 Locus Robotics

12.9.1 Locus Robotics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Locus Robotics Business Overview

12.9.3 Locus Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Locus Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

12.9.5 Locus Robotics Recent Development

12.10 Fetch Robotics

12.10.1 Fetch Robotics Corporation Information

12.10.2 Fetch Robotics Business Overview

12.10.3 Fetch Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Fetch Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

12.10.5 Fetch Robotics Recent Development

12.11 Geekplus Technology

12.11.1 Geekplus Technology Corporation Information

12.11.2 Geekplus Technology Business Overview

12.11.3 Geekplus Technology Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Geekplus Technology Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

12.11.5 Geekplus Technology Recent Development

12.12 6 River Systems

12.12.1 6 River Systems Corporation Information

12.12.2 6 River Systems Business Overview

12.12.3 6 River Systems Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 6 River Systems Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

12.12.5 6 River Systems Recent Development

12.13 ForwardX Robotics

12.13.1 ForwardX Robotics Corporation Information

12.13.2 ForwardX Robotics Business Overview

12.13.3 ForwardX Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 ForwardX Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Products Offered

12.13.5 ForwardX Robotics Recent Development

13 Autonomous Mobile Robots Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Autonomous Mobile Robots Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Autonomous Mobile Robots

13.4 Autonomous Mobile Robots Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Autonomous Mobile Robots Distributors List

14.3 Autonomous Mobile Robots Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Trends

15.2 Autonomous Mobile Robots Drivers

15.3 Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Challenges

15.4 Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

