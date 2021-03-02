Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | Geekplus Technology, Mobile Industrial Robots, Swisslog (KUKA)

“

The report titled Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Geekplus Technology, Mobile Industrial Robots, Swisslog (KUKA), Aethon Inc., Omron Adept, 6 River Systems, ForwardX Robotics, Clearpath Robotics, Fetch Robotics

Market Segmentation by Product: LiDAR Based

LiDAR+Vision Based



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals and Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics and Warehouse



The Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 LiDAR Based

1.2.3 LiDAR+Vision Based

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals and Healthcare

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Logistics and Warehouse

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Industry Trends

2.4.2 Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Drivers

2.4.3 Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Challenges

2.4.4 Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Restraints

3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales

3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Geekplus Technology

12.1.1 Geekplus Technology Corporation Information

12.1.2 Geekplus Technology Overview

12.1.3 Geekplus Technology Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Geekplus Technology Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products and Services

12.1.5 Geekplus Technology Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Geekplus Technology Recent Developments

12.2 Mobile Industrial Robots

12.2.1 Mobile Industrial Robots Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mobile Industrial Robots Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Industrial Robots Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mobile Industrial Robots Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products and Services

12.2.5 Mobile Industrial Robots Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Mobile Industrial Robots Recent Developments

12.3 Swisslog (KUKA)

12.3.1 Swisslog (KUKA) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Swisslog (KUKA) Overview

12.3.3 Swisslog (KUKA) Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Swisslog (KUKA) Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products and Services

12.3.5 Swisslog (KUKA) Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Swisslog (KUKA) Recent Developments

12.4 Aethon Inc.

12.4.1 Aethon Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Aethon Inc. Overview

12.4.3 Aethon Inc. Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Aethon Inc. Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products and Services

12.4.5 Aethon Inc. Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Aethon Inc. Recent Developments

12.5 Omron Adept

12.5.1 Omron Adept Corporation Information

12.5.2 Omron Adept Overview

12.5.3 Omron Adept Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Omron Adept Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products and Services

12.5.5 Omron Adept Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Omron Adept Recent Developments

12.6 6 River Systems

12.6.1 6 River Systems Corporation Information

12.6.2 6 River Systems Overview

12.6.3 6 River Systems Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 6 River Systems Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products and Services

12.6.5 6 River Systems Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 6 River Systems Recent Developments

12.7 ForwardX Robotics

12.7.1 ForwardX Robotics Corporation Information

12.7.2 ForwardX Robotics Overview

12.7.3 ForwardX Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ForwardX Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products and Services

12.7.5 ForwardX Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 ForwardX Robotics Recent Developments

12.8 Clearpath Robotics

12.8.1 Clearpath Robotics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Clearpath Robotics Overview

12.8.3 Clearpath Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Clearpath Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products and Services

12.8.5 Clearpath Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Clearpath Robotics Recent Developments

12.9 Fetch Robotics

12.9.1 Fetch Robotics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Fetch Robotics Overview

12.9.3 Fetch Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Fetch Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products and Services

12.9.5 Fetch Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Fetch Robotics Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Production Mode & Process

13.4 Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales Channels

13.4.2 Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Distributors

13.5 Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”