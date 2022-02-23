Autonomous Electric Bus Market Future Challenges And Industry Growth Outlook 2028 | AB Volvo, Daimler Group, EasyMile SAS

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: – The report on the global Autonomous Electric Bus market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Autonomous Electric Bus Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Autonomous Electric Bus market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Autonomous Electric Bus market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Autonomous Electric Bus market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Autonomous Electric Bus market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Autonomous Electric Bus market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Autonomous Electric Bus market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Autonomous Electric Bus market.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Autonomous Electric Bus Market Leading Players: AB Volvo, Daimler Group, EasyMile SAS, NAVYA, Toyota, Volkswagen, Xiamen King-Long, Zhengzhou Yutong

Product Type:

Semi-autonomous Bus, Fully-autonomous Bus

By Application:

City Traffic, Inter-city Traffic, School, Airport, Other



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Autonomous Electric Bus market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Autonomous Electric Bus market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Autonomous Electric Bus market?

• How will the global Autonomous Electric Bus market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Autonomous Electric Bus market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Autonomous Electric Bus Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Semi-autonomous Bus

1.2.3 Fully-autonomous Bus

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 City Traffic

1.3.3 Inter-city Traffic

1.3.4 School

1.3.5 Airport

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Production

2.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India 3 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Autonomous Electric Bus by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Autonomous Electric Bus in 2021

4.3 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Autonomous Electric Bus Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 7 North America

7.1 North America Autonomous Electric Bus Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Autonomous Electric Bus Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Autonomous Electric Bus Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Autonomous Electric Bus Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Electric Bus Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Electric Bus Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Autonomous Electric Bus Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Autonomous Electric Bus Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Electric Bus Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Electric Bus Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Electric Bus Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Electric Bus Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 AB Volvo

12.1.1 AB Volvo Corporation Information

12.1.2 AB Volvo Overview

12.1.3 AB Volvo Autonomous Electric Bus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 AB Volvo Autonomous Electric Bus Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 AB Volvo Recent Developments

12.2 Daimler Group

12.2.1 Daimler Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Daimler Group Overview

12.2.3 Daimler Group Autonomous Electric Bus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Daimler Group Autonomous Electric Bus Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Daimler Group Recent Developments

12.3 EasyMile SAS

12.3.1 EasyMile SAS Corporation Information

12.3.2 EasyMile SAS Overview

12.3.3 EasyMile SAS Autonomous Electric Bus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 EasyMile SAS Autonomous Electric Bus Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 EasyMile SAS Recent Developments

12.4 NAVYA

12.4.1 NAVYA Corporation Information

12.4.2 NAVYA Overview

12.4.3 NAVYA Autonomous Electric Bus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 NAVYA Autonomous Electric Bus Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 NAVYA Recent Developments

12.5 Toyota

12.5.1 Toyota Corporation Information

12.5.2 Toyota Overview

12.5.3 Toyota Autonomous Electric Bus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Toyota Autonomous Electric Bus Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Toyota Recent Developments

12.6 Volkswagen

12.6.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information

12.6.2 Volkswagen Overview

12.6.3 Volkswagen Autonomous Electric Bus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Volkswagen Autonomous Electric Bus Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Volkswagen Recent Developments

12.7 Xiamen King-Long

12.7.1 Xiamen King-Long Corporation Information

12.7.2 Xiamen King-Long Overview

12.7.3 Xiamen King-Long Autonomous Electric Bus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Xiamen King-Long Autonomous Electric Bus Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Xiamen King-Long Recent Developments

12.8 Zhengzhou Yutong

12.8.1 Zhengzhou Yutong Corporation Information

12.8.2 Zhengzhou Yutong Overview

12.8.3 Zhengzhou Yutong Autonomous Electric Bus Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Zhengzhou Yutong Autonomous Electric Bus Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Zhengzhou Yutong Recent Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Autonomous Electric Bus Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Autonomous Electric Bus Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Autonomous Electric Bus Production Mode & Process

13.4 Autonomous Electric Bus Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Autonomous Electric Bus Sales Channels

13.4.2 Autonomous Electric Bus Distributors

13.5 Autonomous Electric Bus Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Autonomous Electric Bus Industry Trends

14.2 Autonomous Electric Bus Market Drivers

14.3 Autonomous Electric Bus Market Challenges

14.4 Autonomous Electric Bus Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Autonomous Electric Bus Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

