Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast 2027| Velodyne, Quanergy, LeddarTech

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.
Major Key Manufacturers of Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Market are: Velodyne, Quanergy, LeddarTech, ABAX Sensing, Ibeo, Trilumina, Innoviz, Strobe, Aeye, TetraVue, Continental AG, Xenomatix, Imec, Robosense, Genius Pro, Benewake, Hesai
The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.
Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Market by Type Segments:
MEMS Based Scanning, Phase Array, Non-Scanning Flash
Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Market by Application Segments:
Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle
Table of Contents
1 Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Market Overview
1.1 Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Product Overview
1.2 Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 MEMS Based Scanning
1.2.2 Phase Array
1.2.3 Non-Scanning Flash
1.3 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor by Application
4.1 Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Passenger Car
4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle
4.2 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor by Country
5.1 North America Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor by Country
6.1 Europe Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor by Country
8.1 Latin America Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Business
10.1 Velodyne
10.1.1 Velodyne Corporation Information
10.1.2 Velodyne Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Velodyne Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Velodyne Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Products Offered
10.1.5 Velodyne Recent Development
10.2 Quanergy
10.2.1 Quanergy Corporation Information
10.2.2 Quanergy Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Quanergy Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Velodyne Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Products Offered
10.2.5 Quanergy Recent Development
10.3 LeddarTech
10.3.1 LeddarTech Corporation Information
10.3.2 LeddarTech Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 LeddarTech Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 LeddarTech Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Products Offered
10.3.5 LeddarTech Recent Development
10.4 ABAX Sensing
10.4.1 ABAX Sensing Corporation Information
10.4.2 ABAX Sensing Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 ABAX Sensing Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 ABAX Sensing Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Products Offered
10.4.5 ABAX Sensing Recent Development
10.5 Ibeo
10.5.1 Ibeo Corporation Information
10.5.2 Ibeo Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Ibeo Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Ibeo Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Products Offered
10.5.5 Ibeo Recent Development
10.6 Trilumina
10.6.1 Trilumina Corporation Information
10.6.2 Trilumina Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Trilumina Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Trilumina Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Products Offered
10.6.5 Trilumina Recent Development
10.7 Innoviz
10.7.1 Innoviz Corporation Information
10.7.2 Innoviz Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Innoviz Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Innoviz Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Products Offered
10.7.5 Innoviz Recent Development
10.8 Strobe
10.8.1 Strobe Corporation Information
10.8.2 Strobe Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Strobe Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Strobe Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Products Offered
10.8.5 Strobe Recent Development
10.9 Aeye
10.9.1 Aeye Corporation Information
10.9.2 Aeye Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Aeye Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Aeye Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Products Offered
10.9.5 Aeye Recent Development
10.10 TetraVue
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 TetraVue Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 TetraVue Recent Development
10.11 Continental AG
10.11.1 Continental AG Corporation Information
10.11.2 Continental AG Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Continental AG Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Continental AG Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Products Offered
10.11.5 Continental AG Recent Development
10.12 Xenomatix
10.12.1 Xenomatix Corporation Information
10.12.2 Xenomatix Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Xenomatix Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Xenomatix Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Products Offered
10.12.5 Xenomatix Recent Development
10.13 Imec
10.13.1 Imec Corporation Information
10.13.2 Imec Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Imec Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Imec Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Products Offered
10.13.5 Imec Recent Development
10.14 Robosense
10.14.1 Robosense Corporation Information
10.14.2 Robosense Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Robosense Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Robosense Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Products Offered
10.14.5 Robosense Recent Development
10.15 Genius Pro
10.15.1 Genius Pro Corporation Information
10.15.2 Genius Pro Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Genius Pro Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Genius Pro Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Products Offered
10.15.5 Genius Pro Recent Development
10.16 Benewake
10.16.1 Benewake Corporation Information
10.16.2 Benewake Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Benewake Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Benewake Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Products Offered
10.16.5 Benewake Recent Development
10.17 Hesai
10.17.1 Hesai Corporation Information
10.17.2 Hesai Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Hesai Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Hesai Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Products Offered
10.17.5 Hesai Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Distributors
12.3 Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
