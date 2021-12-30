Autonomous Cars Chip Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027| Mobileye (Intel), NVIDIA, NXP

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Autonomous Cars Chip market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Autonomous Cars Chip market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Autonomous Cars Chip market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Autonomous Cars Chip market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Autonomous Cars Chip market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Autonomous Cars Chip market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Autonomous Cars Chip market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Autonomous Cars Chip Market Research Report: Mobileye (Intel), NVIDIA, NXP, Renesas, Qualcomm, TI, Infineon, STMicro, Xilinx, Allwinner Technology, Ambarella Autonomous Cars Chip

Global Autonomous Cars Chip Market by Type: , Traditional Automotive Chip, Vehicle Network Chip, Cameras Chip, Sensors Chip Autonomous Cars Chip

Global Autonomous Cars Chip Market by Application: , Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

The global Autonomous Cars Chip market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Autonomous Cars Chip market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Autonomous Cars Chip market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Autonomous Cars Chip market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Autonomous Cars Chip market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Autonomous Cars Chip market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Autonomous Cars Chip market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Autonomous Cars Chip market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Autonomous Cars Chip market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Autonomous Cars Chip Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Traditional Automotive Chip

1.4.3 Vehicle Network Chip

1.4.4 Cameras Chip

1.4.5 Sensors Chip

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Autonomous Cars Chip Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Autonomous Cars Chip Industry

1.6.1.1 Autonomous Cars Chip Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Autonomous Cars Chip Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Autonomous Cars Chip Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Autonomous Cars Chip Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Autonomous Cars Chip Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Autonomous Cars Chip Production by Regions

4.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Autonomous Cars Chip Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Autonomous Cars Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Autonomous Cars Chip Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Autonomous Cars Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Autonomous Cars Chip Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Autonomous Cars Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Autonomous Cars Chip Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Autonomous Cars Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Autonomous Cars Chip Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Autonomous Cars Chip Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Autonomous Cars Chip Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Mobileye (Intel)

8.1.1 Mobileye (Intel) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Mobileye (Intel) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Mobileye (Intel) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Mobileye (Intel) Product Description

8.1.5 Mobileye (Intel) Recent Development

8.2 NVIDIA

8.2.1 NVIDIA Corporation Information

8.2.2 NVIDIA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 NVIDIA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 NVIDIA Product Description

8.2.5 NVIDIA Recent Development

8.3 NXP

8.3.1 NXP Corporation Information

8.3.2 NXP Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 NXP Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 NXP Product Description

8.3.5 NXP Recent Development

8.4 Renesas

8.4.1 Renesas Corporation Information

8.4.2 Renesas Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Renesas Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Renesas Product Description

8.4.5 Renesas Recent Development

8.5 Qualcomm

8.5.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

8.5.2 Qualcomm Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Qualcomm Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Qualcomm Product Description

8.5.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

8.6 TI

8.6.1 TI Corporation Information

8.6.2 TI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 TI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 TI Product Description

8.6.5 TI Recent Development

8.7 Infineon

8.7.1 Infineon Corporation Information

8.7.2 Infineon Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Infineon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Infineon Product Description

8.7.5 Infineon Recent Development

8.8 STMicro

8.8.1 STMicro Corporation Information

8.8.2 STMicro Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 STMicro Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 STMicro Product Description

8.8.5 STMicro Recent Development

8.9 Xilinx

8.9.1 Xilinx Corporation Information

8.9.2 Xilinx Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Xilinx Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Xilinx Product Description

8.9.5 Xilinx Recent Development

8.10 Allwinner Technology

8.10.1 Allwinner Technology Corporation Information

8.10.2 Allwinner Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Allwinner Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Allwinner Technology Product Description

8.10.5 Allwinner Technology Recent Development

8.11 Ambarella

8.11.1 Ambarella Corporation Information

8.11.2 Ambarella Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Ambarella Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Ambarella Product Description

8.11.5 Ambarella Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Autonomous Cars Chip Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Autonomous Cars Chip Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Cars Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Autonomous Cars Chip Sales Channels

11.2.2 Autonomous Cars Chip Distributors

11.3 Autonomous Cars Chip Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Autonomous Cars Chip Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

