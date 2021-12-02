Automotive Wheel Rims Market Study Upto 2027|CITIC Dicastal Co., Ltd., ALCOA Wheels Inc.

“Los Angeles, United States,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China Automotive Wheel Rims Market Insights, Forecast to 2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Automotive Wheel Rims market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Automotive Wheel Rims market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Automotive Wheel Rims market.

The research report on the global Automotive Wheel Rims market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Automotive Wheel Rims market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Automotive Wheel Rims research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Automotive Wheel Rims market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Automotive Wheel Rims market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Automotive Wheel Rims market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Automotive Wheel Rims Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Automotive Wheel Rims market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Automotive Wheel Rims market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Automotive Wheel Rims Market Leading Players

CITIC Dicastal Co., Ltd., ALCOA Wheels Inc., BORBET GmbH, ENKEI Corporation, Ronal Group, CM Wheels, Maxion Wheels U.S.A. LLC, Uniwheels Group, Superior Industries Inc., Azov-tech, K&K LLC, SKAD Ltd., Accuride Corporation, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co., Ltd., Mangels Industrial SA, Mefro Wheels GmbH, NTN Corporation

Automotive Wheel Rims Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Automotive Wheel Rims market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Automotive Wheel Rims market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Automotive Wheel Rims Segmentation by Product

Carbon Fiber Wheel Rims

Steel Disc Wheel Rims

Alloy Wheel Rims

Automotive Wheel Rims Segmentation by Application

Two Wheelers

Cars

Heavy Vehicles

Buses

Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Automotive Wheel Rims market?

How will the global Automotive Wheel Rims market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Automotive Wheel Rims market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive Wheel Rims market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Automotive Wheel Rims market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Wheel Rims Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Wheel Rims

1.2.3 Steel Disc Wheel Rims

1.2.4 Alloy Wheel Rims

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Two Wheelers

1.3.3 Cars

1.3.4 Heavy Vehicles

1.3.5 Buses

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automotive Wheel Rims, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automotive Wheel Rims Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automotive Wheel Rims Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Wheel Rims Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Wheel Rims Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive Wheel Rims Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Wheel Rims Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Wheel Rims Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Wheel Rims Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive Wheel Rims Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive Wheel Rims Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive Wheel Rims Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automotive Wheel Rims Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Wheel Rims Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Automotive Wheel Rims Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Automotive Wheel Rims Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Automotive Wheel Rims Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Automotive Wheel Rims Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Automotive Wheel Rims Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Automotive Wheel Rims Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Automotive Wheel Rims Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Automotive Wheel Rims Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Automotive Wheel Rims Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Automotive Wheel Rims Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Automotive Wheel Rims Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Automotive Wheel Rims Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Automotive Wheel Rims Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Automotive Wheel Rims Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Automotive Wheel Rims Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Automotive Wheel Rims Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Automotive Wheel Rims Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Automotive Wheel Rims Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Wheel Rims Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Wheel Rims Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Wheel Rims Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Rims Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Rims Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Rims Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Wheel Rims Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Wheel Rims Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Wheel Rims Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Wheel Rims Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Wheel Rims Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Wheel Rims Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Rims Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Rims Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Rims Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Rims Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 CITIC Dicastal Co., Ltd.

12.1.1 CITIC Dicastal Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.1.2 CITIC Dicastal Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 CITIC Dicastal Co., Ltd. Automotive Wheel Rims Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 CITIC Dicastal Co., Ltd. Automotive Wheel Rims Products Offered

12.1.5 CITIC Dicastal Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.2 ALCOA Wheels Inc.

12.2.1 ALCOA Wheels Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 ALCOA Wheels Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ALCOA Wheels Inc. Automotive Wheel Rims Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ALCOA Wheels Inc. Automotive Wheel Rims Products Offered

12.2.5 ALCOA Wheels Inc. Recent Development

12.3 BORBET GmbH

12.3.1 BORBET GmbH Corporation Information

12.3.2 BORBET GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 BORBET GmbH Automotive Wheel Rims Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BORBET GmbH Automotive Wheel Rims Products Offered

12.3.5 BORBET GmbH Recent Development

12.4 ENKEI Corporation

12.4.1 ENKEI Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 ENKEI Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ENKEI Corporation Automotive Wheel Rims Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ENKEI Corporation Automotive Wheel Rims Products Offered

12.4.5 ENKEI Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Ronal Group

12.5.1 Ronal Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ronal Group Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ronal Group Automotive Wheel Rims Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ronal Group Automotive Wheel Rims Products Offered

12.5.5 Ronal Group Recent Development

12.6 CM Wheels

12.6.1 CM Wheels Corporation Information

12.6.2 CM Wheels Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 CM Wheels Automotive Wheel Rims Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 CM Wheels Automotive Wheel Rims Products Offered

12.6.5 CM Wheels Recent Development

12.7 Maxion Wheels U.S.A. LLC

12.7.1 Maxion Wheels U.S.A. LLC Corporation Information

12.7.2 Maxion Wheels U.S.A. LLC Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Maxion Wheels U.S.A. LLC Automotive Wheel Rims Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Maxion Wheels U.S.A. LLC Automotive Wheel Rims Products Offered

12.7.5 Maxion Wheels U.S.A. LLC Recent Development

12.8 Uniwheels Group

12.8.1 Uniwheels Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Uniwheels Group Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Uniwheels Group Automotive Wheel Rims Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Uniwheels Group Automotive Wheel Rims Products Offered

12.8.5 Uniwheels Group Recent Development

12.9 Superior Industries Inc.

12.9.1 Superior Industries Inc. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Superior Industries Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Superior Industries Inc. Automotive Wheel Rims Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Superior Industries Inc. Automotive Wheel Rims Products Offered

12.9.5 Superior Industries Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Azov-tech

12.10.1 Azov-tech Corporation Information

12.10.2 Azov-tech Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Azov-tech Automotive Wheel Rims Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Azov-tech Automotive Wheel Rims Products Offered

12.10.5 Azov-tech Recent Development

12.12 SKAD Ltd.

12.12.1 SKAD Ltd. Corporation Information

12.12.2 SKAD Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 SKAD Ltd. Automotive Wheel Rims Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 SKAD Ltd. Products Offered

12.12.5 SKAD Ltd. Recent Development

12.13 Accuride Corporation

12.13.1 Accuride Corporation Corporation Information

12.13.2 Accuride Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Accuride Corporation Automotive Wheel Rims Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Accuride Corporation Products Offered

12.13.5 Accuride Corporation Recent Development

12.14 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.

12.14.1 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. Corporation Information

12.14.2 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. Automotive Wheel Rims Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. Products Offered

12.14.5 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. Recent Development

12.15 Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

12.15.1 Hitachi Metals, Ltd. Corporation Information

12.15.2 Hitachi Metals, Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Hitachi Metals, Ltd. Automotive Wheel Rims Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Hitachi Metals, Ltd. Products Offered

12.15.5 Hitachi Metals, Ltd. Recent Development

12.16 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co., Ltd.

12.16.1 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.16.2 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co., Ltd. Automotive Wheel Rims Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co., Ltd. Products Offered

12.16.5 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.17 Mangels Industrial SA

12.17.1 Mangels Industrial SA Corporation Information

12.17.2 Mangels Industrial SA Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Mangels Industrial SA Automotive Wheel Rims Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Mangels Industrial SA Products Offered

12.17.5 Mangels Industrial SA Recent Development

12.18 Mefro Wheels GmbH

12.18.1 Mefro Wheels GmbH Corporation Information

12.18.2 Mefro Wheels GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Mefro Wheels GmbH Automotive Wheel Rims Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Mefro Wheels GmbH Products Offered

12.18.5 Mefro Wheels GmbH Recent Development

12.19 NTN Corporation

12.19.1 NTN Corporation Corporation Information

12.19.2 NTN Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 NTN Corporation Automotive Wheel Rims Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 NTN Corporation Products Offered

12.19.5 NTN Corporation Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automotive Wheel Rims Industry Trends

13.2 Automotive Wheel Rims Market Drivers

13.3 Automotive Wheel Rims Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Wheel Rims Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Wheel Rims Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer