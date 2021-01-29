Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Maxion, CMW, Enkei

Automotive wheel hub is the circular metal parts within the auto tire intended to rotate on an axle bearing. Wheel hub can be divided into different categories according to its diameter, width and materials. As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of automotive wheel hub etc. in the international market, the current demand for automotive wheel hubs product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan and US, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Market The global Automotive Wheel Hubs market size is projected to reach US$ 28470 million by 2026, from US$ 21670 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Scope and Segment Automotive Wheel Hubs market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Wheel Hubs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Dicastal, Maxion, CMW, Enkei, Ronal, Borbet, Zenix, Superior, Alcoa, Accuride, Lioho, Uniwheel, Lizhong, Wanfeng, Shengwang, Jinfei, Faway

Automotive Wheel Hubs Breakdown Data by Type

Steel Wheel Hub, Alloy Wheel Hub, Other

Automotive Wheel Hubs Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles Regional and Country-level Analysis The Automotive Wheel Hubs market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Automotive Wheel Hubs market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Steel Wheel Hub

1.2.3 Alloy Wheel Hub

1.2.4 Other 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Production 2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 India 3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Dicastal

12.1.1 Dicastal Corporation Information

12.1.2 Dicastal Overview

12.1.3 Dicastal Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Dicastal Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description

12.1.5 Dicastal Related Developments 12.2 Maxion

12.2.1 Maxion Corporation Information

12.2.2 Maxion Overview

12.2.3 Maxion Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Maxion Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description

12.2.5 Maxion Related Developments 12.3 CMW

12.3.1 CMW Corporation Information

12.3.2 CMW Overview

12.3.3 CMW Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 CMW Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description

12.3.5 CMW Related Developments 12.4 Enkei

12.4.1 Enkei Corporation Information

12.4.2 Enkei Overview

12.4.3 Enkei Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Enkei Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description

12.4.5 Enkei Related Developments 12.5 Ronal

12.5.1 Ronal Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ronal Overview

12.5.3 Ronal Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ronal Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description

12.5.5 Ronal Related Developments 12.6 Borbet

12.6.1 Borbet Corporation Information

12.6.2 Borbet Overview

12.6.3 Borbet Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Borbet Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description

12.6.5 Borbet Related Developments 12.7 Zenix

12.7.1 Zenix Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zenix Overview

12.7.3 Zenix Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Zenix Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description

12.7.5 Zenix Related Developments 12.8 Superior

12.8.1 Superior Corporation Information

12.8.2 Superior Overview

12.8.3 Superior Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Superior Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description

12.8.5 Superior Related Developments 12.9 Alcoa

12.9.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

12.9.2 Alcoa Overview

12.9.3 Alcoa Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Alcoa Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description

12.9.5 Alcoa Related Developments 12.10 Accuride

12.10.1 Accuride Corporation Information

12.10.2 Accuride Overview

12.10.3 Accuride Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Accuride Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description

12.10.5 Accuride Related Developments 12.11 Lioho

12.11.1 Lioho Corporation Information

12.11.2 Lioho Overview

12.11.3 Lioho Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Lioho Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description

12.11.5 Lioho Related Developments 12.12 Uniwheel

12.12.1 Uniwheel Corporation Information

12.12.2 Uniwheel Overview

12.12.3 Uniwheel Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Uniwheel Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description

12.12.5 Uniwheel Related Developments 12.13 Lizhong

12.13.1 Lizhong Corporation Information

12.13.2 Lizhong Overview

12.13.3 Lizhong Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Lizhong Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description

12.13.5 Lizhong Related Developments 12.14 Wanfeng

12.14.1 Wanfeng Corporation Information

12.14.2 Wanfeng Overview

12.14.3 Wanfeng Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Wanfeng Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description

12.14.5 Wanfeng Related Developments 12.15 Shengwang

12.15.1 Shengwang Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shengwang Overview

12.15.3 Shengwang Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shengwang Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description

12.15.5 Shengwang Related Developments 12.16 Jinfei

12.16.1 Jinfei Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jinfei Overview

12.16.3 Jinfei Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Jinfei Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description

12.16.5 Jinfei Related Developments 12.17 Faway

12.17.1 Faway Corporation Information

12.17.2 Faway Overview

12.17.3 Faway Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Faway Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description

12.17.5 Faway Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Automotive Wheel Hubs Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Automotive Wheel Hubs Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Automotive Wheel Hubs Production Mode & Process 13.4 Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automotive Wheel Hubs Distributors 13.5 Automotive Wheel Hubs Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Automotive Wheel Hubs Industry Trends 14.2 Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Drivers 14.3 Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Challenges 14.4 Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

