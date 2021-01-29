Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Maxion, CMW, Enkei

Automotive wheel hub is the circular metal parts within the auto tire intended to rotate on an axle bearing. Wheel hub can be divided into different categories according to its diameter, width and materials. As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of automotive wheel hub etc. in the international market, the current demand for automotive wheel hubs product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan and US, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Market The global Automotive Wheel Hubs market size is projected to reach US$ 28470 million by 2026, from US$ 21670 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Scope and Segment Automotive Wheel Hubs market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Wheel Hubs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Dicastal, Maxion, CMW, Enkei, Ronal, Borbet, Zenix, Superior, Alcoa, Accuride, Lioho, Uniwheel, Lizhong, Wanfeng, Shengwang, Jinfei, Faway
Automotive Wheel Hubs Breakdown Data by Type
Steel Wheel Hub, Alloy Wheel Hub, Other
Automotive Wheel Hubs Breakdown Data by Application
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles Regional and Country-level Analysis The Automotive Wheel Hubs market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Automotive Wheel Hubs market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Steel Wheel Hub
1.2.3 Alloy Wheel Hub
1.2.4 Other 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Production 2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 India 3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Wheel Hubs Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Hubs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Dicastal
12.1.1 Dicastal Corporation Information
12.1.2 Dicastal Overview
12.1.3 Dicastal Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Dicastal Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description
12.1.5 Dicastal Related Developments 12.2 Maxion
12.2.1 Maxion Corporation Information
12.2.2 Maxion Overview
12.2.3 Maxion Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Maxion Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description
12.2.5 Maxion Related Developments 12.3 CMW
12.3.1 CMW Corporation Information
12.3.2 CMW Overview
12.3.3 CMW Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 CMW Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description
12.3.5 CMW Related Developments 12.4 Enkei
12.4.1 Enkei Corporation Information
12.4.2 Enkei Overview
12.4.3 Enkei Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Enkei Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description
12.4.5 Enkei Related Developments 12.5 Ronal
12.5.1 Ronal Corporation Information
12.5.2 Ronal Overview
12.5.3 Ronal Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Ronal Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description
12.5.5 Ronal Related Developments 12.6 Borbet
12.6.1 Borbet Corporation Information
12.6.2 Borbet Overview
12.6.3 Borbet Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Borbet Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description
12.6.5 Borbet Related Developments 12.7 Zenix
12.7.1 Zenix Corporation Information
12.7.2 Zenix Overview
12.7.3 Zenix Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Zenix Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description
12.7.5 Zenix Related Developments 12.8 Superior
12.8.1 Superior Corporation Information
12.8.2 Superior Overview
12.8.3 Superior Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Superior Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description
12.8.5 Superior Related Developments 12.9 Alcoa
12.9.1 Alcoa Corporation Information
12.9.2 Alcoa Overview
12.9.3 Alcoa Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Alcoa Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description
12.9.5 Alcoa Related Developments 12.10 Accuride
12.10.1 Accuride Corporation Information
12.10.2 Accuride Overview
12.10.3 Accuride Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Accuride Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description
12.10.5 Accuride Related Developments 12.11 Lioho
12.11.1 Lioho Corporation Information
12.11.2 Lioho Overview
12.11.3 Lioho Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Lioho Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description
12.11.5 Lioho Related Developments 12.12 Uniwheel
12.12.1 Uniwheel Corporation Information
12.12.2 Uniwheel Overview
12.12.3 Uniwheel Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Uniwheel Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description
12.12.5 Uniwheel Related Developments 12.13 Lizhong
12.13.1 Lizhong Corporation Information
12.13.2 Lizhong Overview
12.13.3 Lizhong Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Lizhong Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description
12.13.5 Lizhong Related Developments 12.14 Wanfeng
12.14.1 Wanfeng Corporation Information
12.14.2 Wanfeng Overview
12.14.3 Wanfeng Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Wanfeng Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description
12.14.5 Wanfeng Related Developments 12.15 Shengwang
12.15.1 Shengwang Corporation Information
12.15.2 Shengwang Overview
12.15.3 Shengwang Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Shengwang Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description
12.15.5 Shengwang Related Developments 12.16 Jinfei
12.16.1 Jinfei Corporation Information
12.16.2 Jinfei Overview
12.16.3 Jinfei Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Jinfei Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description
12.16.5 Jinfei Related Developments 12.17 Faway
12.17.1 Faway Corporation Information
12.17.2 Faway Overview
12.17.3 Faway Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Faway Automotive Wheel Hubs Product Description
12.17.5 Faway Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Automotive Wheel Hubs Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Automotive Wheel Hubs Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Automotive Wheel Hubs Production Mode & Process 13.4 Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Automotive Wheel Hubs Sales Channels
13.4.2 Automotive Wheel Hubs Distributors 13.5 Automotive Wheel Hubs Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Automotive Wheel Hubs Industry Trends 14.2 Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Drivers 14.3 Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Challenges 14.4 Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Wheel Hubs Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
