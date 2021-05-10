Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Analysis & Trends by 2027| Advantech, AT&T, Blue Yonder

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Automotive Warehouse Logistics market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Automotive Warehouse Logistics market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Automotive Warehouse Logistics market.

The research report on the global Automotive Warehouse Logistics market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Automotive Warehouse Logistics market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Automotive Warehouse Logistics research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Automotive Warehouse Logistics market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Automotive Warehouse Logistics market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Automotive Warehouse Logistics market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Automotive Warehouse Logistics market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Automotive Warehouse Logistics market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Leading Players

Advantech, AT&T, Blue Yonder, Cloud Logistics, Digilogistics, Eurotech S.P.A, Freightgate, HCL Technologies, Hexaware, Honeywell, IBM, ICAT Logistics, Impinj, Infosys, Intel, Intersec, Logisuite, Magaya, Oracle, ORBCOMM, Ramco Systems, Samsung SDS, SAP, Softlink, Tech Mahindra, WebXpress

Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Automotive Warehouse Logistics market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Automotive Warehouse Logistics market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Automotive Warehouse Logistics Segmentation by Product

Cloud, On-Premise Automotive Warehouse Logistics Breakdown Data

Automotive Warehouse Logistics Segmentation by Application

Large Enterprises, SMEs

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Automotive Warehouse Logistics market?

How will the global Automotive Warehouse Logistics market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Automotive Warehouse Logistics market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive Warehouse Logistics market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Automotive Warehouse Logistics market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cloud

1.2.3 On-Premise 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.3.3 SMEs 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Automotive Warehouse Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Automotive Warehouse Logistics Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Automotive Warehouse Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Automotive Warehouse Logistics Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Trends

2.3.2 Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Drivers

2.3.3 Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Challenges

2.3.4 Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Automotive Warehouse Logistics Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Warehouse Logistics Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Warehouse Logistics Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Warehouse Logistics Revenue 3.4 Global Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Warehouse Logistics Revenue in 2020 3.5 Automotive Warehouse Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Automotive Warehouse Logistics Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Automotive Warehouse Logistics Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Automotive Warehouse Logistics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Automotive Warehouse Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Automotive Warehouse Logistics Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Automotive Warehouse Logistics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Automotive Warehouse Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Warehouse Logistics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Advantech

11.1.1 Advantech Company Details

11.1.2 Advantech Business Overview

11.1.3 Advantech Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.1.4 Advantech Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Advantech Recent Development 11.2 AT&T

11.2.1 AT&T Company Details

11.2.2 AT&T Business Overview

11.2.3 AT&T Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.2.4 AT&T Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 AT&T Recent Development 11.3 Blue Yonder

11.3.1 Blue Yonder Company Details

11.3.2 Blue Yonder Business Overview

11.3.3 Blue Yonder Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.3.4 Blue Yonder Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Blue Yonder Recent Development 11.4 Cloud Logistics

11.4.1 Cloud Logistics Company Details

11.4.2 Cloud Logistics Business Overview

11.4.3 Cloud Logistics Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.4.4 Cloud Logistics Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Cloud Logistics Recent Development 11.5 Digilogistics

11.5.1 Digilogistics Company Details

11.5.2 Digilogistics Business Overview

11.5.3 Digilogistics Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.5.4 Digilogistics Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Digilogistics Recent Development 11.6 Eurotech S.P.A

11.6.1 Eurotech S.P.A Company Details

11.6.2 Eurotech S.P.A Business Overview

11.6.3 Eurotech S.P.A Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.6.4 Eurotech S.P.A Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Eurotech S.P.A Recent Development 11.7 Freightgate

11.7.1 Freightgate Company Details

11.7.2 Freightgate Business Overview

11.7.3 Freightgate Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.7.4 Freightgate Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Freightgate Recent Development 11.8 HCL Technologies

11.8.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

11.8.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview

11.8.3 HCL Technologies Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.8.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development 11.9 Hexaware

11.9.1 Hexaware Company Details

11.9.2 Hexaware Business Overview

11.9.3 Hexaware Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.9.4 Hexaware Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Hexaware Recent Development 11.10 Honeywell

11.10.1 Honeywell Company Details

11.10.2 Honeywell Business Overview

11.10.3 Honeywell Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.10.4 Honeywell Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Honeywell Recent Development 11.11 IBM

11.11.1 IBM Company Details

11.11.2 IBM Business Overview

11.11.3 IBM Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.11.4 IBM Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 IBM Recent Development 11.12 ICAT Logistics

11.12.1 ICAT Logistics Company Details

11.12.2 ICAT Logistics Business Overview

11.12.3 ICAT Logistics Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.12.4 ICAT Logistics Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 ICAT Logistics Recent Development 11.13 Impinj

11.13.1 Impinj Company Details

11.13.2 Impinj Business Overview

11.13.3 Impinj Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.13.4 Impinj Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Impinj Recent Development 11.14 Infosys

11.14.1 Infosys Company Details

11.14.2 Infosys Business Overview

11.14.3 Infosys Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.14.4 Infosys Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Infosys Recent Development 11.15 Intel

11.15.1 Intel Company Details

11.15.2 Intel Business Overview

11.15.3 Intel Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.15.4 Intel Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Intel Recent Development 11.16 Intersec

11.16.1 Intersec Company Details

11.16.2 Intersec Business Overview

11.16.3 Intersec Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.16.4 Intersec Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Intersec Recent Development 11.17 Logisuite

11.17.1 Logisuite Company Details

11.17.2 Logisuite Business Overview

11.17.3 Logisuite Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.17.4 Logisuite Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Logisuite Recent Development 11.18 Magaya

11.18.1 Magaya Company Details

11.18.2 Magaya Business Overview

11.18.3 Magaya Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.18.4 Magaya Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Magaya Recent Development 11.18 Oracle

11.25.1 Oracle Company Details

11.25.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.25.3 Oracle Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.25.4 Oracle Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.25.5 Oracle Recent Development 11.20 ORBCOMM

11.20.1 ORBCOMM Company Details

11.20.2 ORBCOMM Business Overview

11.20.3 ORBCOMM Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.20.4 ORBCOMM Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 ORBCOMM Recent Development 11.21 Ramco Systems

11.21.1 Ramco Systems Company Details

11.21.2 Ramco Systems Business Overview

11.21.3 Ramco Systems Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.21.4 Ramco Systems Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Ramco Systems Recent Development 11.22 Samsung SDS

11.22.1 Samsung SDS Company Details

11.22.2 Samsung SDS Business Overview

11.22.3 Samsung SDS Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.22.4 Samsung SDS Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 Samsung SDS Recent Development 11.23 SAP

11.23.1 SAP Company Details

11.23.2 SAP Business Overview

11.23.3 SAP Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.23.4 SAP Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 SAP Recent Development 11.24 Softlink

11.24.1 Softlink Company Details

11.24.2 Softlink Business Overview

11.24.3 Softlink Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.24.4 Softlink Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.24.5 Softlink Recent Development 11.25 Tech Mahindra

11.25.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details

11.25.2 Tech Mahindra Business Overview

11.25.3 Tech Mahindra Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.25.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.25.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development 11.26 WebXpress

11.26.1 WebXpress Company Details

11.26.2 WebXpress Business Overview

11.26.3 WebXpress Automotive Warehouse Logistics Introduction

11.26.4 WebXpress Revenue in Automotive Warehouse Logistics Business (2016-2021)

11.26.5 WebXpress Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

“