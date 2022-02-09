Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Outlook 2022: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2028 | Arkema, BASF, Borealis

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Under the Hood Plastic report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Arkema, BASF, Borealis, DowDuPont, Exxon Mobil, LyondellBassel Industries, Royal DSM, SABIC, Solvay Plastics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyamides

Polypropylenes

Other Plastics



Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles



The Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polyamides

2.1.2 Polypropylenes

2.1.3 Other Plastics

2.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Cars

3.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

3.1.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

3.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automotive Under the Hood Plastic in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Arkema

7.1.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.1.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Arkema Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Arkema Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Products Offered

7.1.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BASF Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BASF Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Products Offered

7.2.5 BASF Recent Development

7.3 Borealis

7.3.1 Borealis Corporation Information

7.3.2 Borealis Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Borealis Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Borealis Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Products Offered

7.3.5 Borealis Recent Development

7.4 DowDuPont

7.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

7.4.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 DowDuPont Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 DowDuPont Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Products Offered

7.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

7.5 Exxon Mobil

7.5.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

7.5.2 Exxon Mobil Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Exxon Mobil Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Exxon Mobil Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Products Offered

7.5.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Development

7.6 LyondellBassel Industries

7.6.1 LyondellBassel Industries Corporation Information

7.6.2 LyondellBassel Industries Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 LyondellBassel Industries Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 LyondellBassel Industries Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Products Offered

7.6.5 LyondellBassel Industries Recent Development

7.7 Royal DSM

7.7.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

7.7.2 Royal DSM Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Royal DSM Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Royal DSM Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Products Offered

7.7.5 Royal DSM Recent Development

7.8 SABIC

7.8.1 SABIC Corporation Information

7.8.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 SABIC Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 SABIC Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Products Offered

7.8.5 SABIC Recent Development

7.9 Solvay Plastics

7.9.1 Solvay Plastics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Solvay Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Solvay Plastics Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Solvay Plastics Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Products Offered

7.9.5 Solvay Plastics Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Distributors

8.3 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Distributors

8.5 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”