Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market 2021- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | BASF, Evonik, Axalta Coating Systems

A newly published report titled “(Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive & Transportation Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive & Transportation Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive & Transportation Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive & Transportation Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive & Transportation Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive & Transportation Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Evonik, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, Covestro AG, Arkema, Beckers Group, Berger Paints India Limited, Eastman, Clariant AG, Royal DSM, Lord Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Waterborne Coating

Solvent Borne Coating

Powder Coating

UV-cured Coating



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Plane

Truck

Train

Others



The Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive & Transportation Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive & Transportation Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive & Transportation Coatings

1.2 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Waterborne Coating

1.2.3 Solvent Borne Coating

1.2.4 Powder Coating

1.2.5 UV-cured Coating

1.3 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Plane

1.3.4 Truck

1.3.5 Train

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automotive & Transportation Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive & Transportation Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automotive & Transportation Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive & Transportation Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive & Transportation Coatings Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production

3.6.1 China Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive & Transportation Coatings Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive & Transportation Coatings Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive & Transportation Coatings Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive & Transportation Coatings Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Automotive & Transportation Coatings Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Evonik

7.2.1 Evonik Automotive & Transportation Coatings Corporation Information

7.2.2 Evonik Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Evonik Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Axalta Coating Systems

7.3.1 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive & Transportation Coatings Corporation Information

7.3.2 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Axalta Coating Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 PPG

7.4.1 PPG Automotive & Transportation Coatings Corporation Information

7.4.2 PPG Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Portfolio

7.4.3 PPG Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 PPG Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 PPG Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nippon Paint

7.5.1 Nippon Paint Automotive & Transportation Coatings Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nippon Paint Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nippon Paint Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Nippon Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nippon Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Kansai Paint

7.6.1 Kansai Paint Automotive & Transportation Coatings Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kansai Paint Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Kansai Paint Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Kansai Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Kansai Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 AkzoNobel

7.7.1 AkzoNobel Automotive & Transportation Coatings Corporation Information

7.7.2 AkzoNobel Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Portfolio

7.7.3 AkzoNobel Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sherwin-Williams

7.8.1 Sherwin-Williams Automotive & Transportation Coatings Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sherwin-Williams Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sherwin-Williams Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sherwin-Williams Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Covestro AG

7.9.1 Covestro AG Automotive & Transportation Coatings Corporation Information

7.9.2 Covestro AG Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Covestro AG Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Covestro AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Covestro AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Arkema

7.10.1 Arkema Automotive & Transportation Coatings Corporation Information

7.10.2 Arkema Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Arkema Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Beckers Group

7.11.1 Beckers Group Automotive & Transportation Coatings Corporation Information

7.11.2 Beckers Group Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Beckers Group Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Beckers Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Beckers Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Berger Paints India Limited

7.12.1 Berger Paints India Limited Automotive & Transportation Coatings Corporation Information

7.12.2 Berger Paints India Limited Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Berger Paints India Limited Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Berger Paints India Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Berger Paints India Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Eastman

7.13.1 Eastman Automotive & Transportation Coatings Corporation Information

7.13.2 Eastman Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Eastman Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Eastman Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Eastman Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Clariant AG

7.14.1 Clariant AG Automotive & Transportation Coatings Corporation Information

7.14.2 Clariant AG Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Clariant AG Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Clariant AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Clariant AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Royal DSM

7.15.1 Royal DSM Automotive & Transportation Coatings Corporation Information

7.15.2 Royal DSM Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Royal DSM Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Royal DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Royal DSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Lord Corporation

7.16.1 Lord Corporation Automotive & Transportation Coatings Corporation Information

7.16.2 Lord Corporation Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Lord Corporation Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Lord Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Lord Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

8 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive & Transportation Coatings

8.4 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Industry Trends

10.2 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Growth Drivers

10.3 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Challenges

10.4 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive & Transportation Coatings by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive & Transportation Coatings

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive & Transportation Coatings by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive & Transportation Coatings by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive & Transportation Coatings by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive & Transportation Coatings by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive & Transportation Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive & Transportation Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive & Transportation Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive & Transportation Coatings by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

