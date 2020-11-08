Automotive Tire Market Brief Analysis And Application, Growth By 2026| Bridgestone, GoodYear, Continental

The global Automotive Tire market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Automotive Tire market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Automotive Tire market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Automotive Tire market, such as , Bridgestone, GoodYear, Continental, Michelin, Sumitomo, Hankook, Pirelli, Yokohama, Zhongce Rubber, Toyo Tire Corporation, Cooper Tire, Apollo Tyres, KUMHO TIRES, Linglong Tire, MRF, Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis), Sailun Group, Nokian Tyres, Triangle Tire Group, JK TYRE, AEOLUS TYRE, Giti, Nexen Tire They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Automotive Tire market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Automotive Tire market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Automotive Tire market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Automotive Tire industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Automotive Tire market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Automotive Tire market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Automotive Tire market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Automotive Tire market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Automotive Tire Market by Product: , OE Tire, Replacement Tire, In 2020, Replacement Tire accounted for a major share of 77.61% the global Auto Tire market, this product segment is poised to reach US$ 138171.1 Million by 2026 from US$ 99155.6 Million in 2020.

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Automotive Tire market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Automotive Tire Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Tire market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Tire industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Tire market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Tire market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Tire market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Automotive Tire Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Tire Product Scope

1.2 Automotive Tire Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Tire by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 OE Tire

1.2.3 Replacement Tire

1.3 Automotive Tire Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Tire Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commecial Car

1.4 Automotive Tire Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Tire Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Tire Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Tire Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Automotive Tire Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Automotive Tire Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automotive Tire Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Automotive Tire Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Tire Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Tire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Tire Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Tire Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Automotive Tire Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Automotive Tire Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Automotive Tire Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Automotive Tire Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Tire Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Automotive Tire Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Automotive Tire Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Tire Players by (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Tire Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Tire Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Tire as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automotive Tire Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Tire Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Tire Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Automotive Tire Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Tire Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Tire Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Tire Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Tire Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Tire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Tire Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Tire Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Tire Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Automotive Tire Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Tire Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Tire Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Tire Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Tire Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Tire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Tire Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Tire Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Tire Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Automotive Tire Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Automotive Tire Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Automotive Tire Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automotive Tire Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Automotive Tire Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Automotive Tire Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automotive Tire Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Tire Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Automotive Tire Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Automotive Tire Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Automotive Tire Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Tire Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Automotive Tire Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Automotive Tire Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Automotive Tire Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Tire Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Automotive Tire Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Tire Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Tire Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Tire Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Automotive Tire Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Automotive Tire Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Automotive Tire Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Automotive Tire Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Tire Business

12.1 Bridgestone

12.1.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bridgestone Business Overview

12.1.3 Bridgestone Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Bridgestone Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.1.5 Bridgestone Recent Development

12.2 GoodYear

12.2.1 GoodYear Corporation Information

12.2.2 GoodYear Business Overview

12.2.3 GoodYear Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 GoodYear Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.2.5 GoodYear Recent Development

12.3 Continental

12.3.1 Continental Corporation Information

12.3.2 Continental Business Overview

12.3.3 Continental Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Continental Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.3.5 Continental Recent Development

12.4 Michelin

12.4.1 Michelin Corporation Information

12.4.2 Michelin Business Overview

12.4.3 Michelin Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Michelin Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.4.5 Michelin Recent Development

12.5 Sumitomo

12.5.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sumitomo Business Overview

12.5.3 Sumitomo Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sumitomo Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.5.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

12.6 Hankook

12.6.1 Hankook Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hankook Business Overview

12.6.3 Hankook Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Hankook Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.6.5 Hankook Recent Development

12.7 Pirelli

12.7.1 Pirelli Corporation Information

12.7.2 Pirelli Business Overview

12.7.3 Pirelli Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Pirelli Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.7.5 Pirelli Recent Development

12.8 Yokohama

12.8.1 Yokohama Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yokohama Business Overview

12.8.3 Yokohama Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Yokohama Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.8.5 Yokohama Recent Development

12.9 Zhongce Rubber

12.9.1 Zhongce Rubber Corporation Information

12.9.2 Zhongce Rubber Business Overview

12.9.3 Zhongce Rubber Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Zhongce Rubber Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.9.5 Zhongce Rubber Recent Development

12.10 Toyo Tire Corporation

12.10.1 Toyo Tire Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toyo Tire Corporation Business Overview

12.10.3 Toyo Tire Corporation Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Toyo Tire Corporation Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.10.5 Toyo Tire Corporation Recent Development

12.11 Cooper Tire

12.11.1 Cooper Tire Corporation Information

12.11.2 Cooper Tire Business Overview

12.11.3 Cooper Tire Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Cooper Tire Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.11.5 Cooper Tire Recent Development

12.12 Apollo Tyres

12.12.1 Apollo Tyres Corporation Information

12.12.2 Apollo Tyres Business Overview

12.12.3 Apollo Tyres Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Apollo Tyres Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.12.5 Apollo Tyres Recent Development

12.13 KUMHO TIRES

12.13.1 KUMHO TIRES Corporation Information

12.13.2 KUMHO TIRES Business Overview

12.13.3 KUMHO TIRES Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 KUMHO TIRES Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.13.5 KUMHO TIRES Recent Development

12.14 Linglong Tire

12.14.1 Linglong Tire Corporation Information

12.14.2 Linglong Tire Business Overview

12.14.3 Linglong Tire Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Linglong Tire Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.14.5 Linglong Tire Recent Development

12.15 MRF

12.15.1 MRF Corporation Information

12.15.2 MRF Business Overview

12.15.3 MRF Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 MRF Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.15.5 MRF Recent Development

12.16 Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis)

12.16.1 Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis) Business Overview

12.16.3 Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis) Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis) Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.16.5 Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis) Recent Development

12.17 Sailun Group

12.17.1 Sailun Group Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sailun Group Business Overview

12.17.3 Sailun Group Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Sailun Group Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.17.5 Sailun Group Recent Development

12.18 Nokian Tyres

12.18.1 Nokian Tyres Corporation Information

12.18.2 Nokian Tyres Business Overview

12.18.3 Nokian Tyres Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Nokian Tyres Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.18.5 Nokian Tyres Recent Development

12.19 Triangle Tire Group

12.19.1 Triangle Tire Group Corporation Information

12.19.2 Triangle Tire Group Business Overview

12.19.3 Triangle Tire Group Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Triangle Tire Group Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.19.5 Triangle Tire Group Recent Development

12.20 JK TYRE

12.20.1 JK TYRE Corporation Information

12.20.2 JK TYRE Business Overview

12.20.3 JK TYRE Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 JK TYRE Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.20.5 JK TYRE Recent Development

12.21 AEOLUS TYRE

12.21.1 AEOLUS TYRE Corporation Information

12.21.2 AEOLUS TYRE Business Overview

12.21.3 AEOLUS TYRE Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 AEOLUS TYRE Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.21.5 AEOLUS TYRE Recent Development

12.22 Giti

12.22.1 Giti Corporation Information

12.22.2 Giti Business Overview

12.22.3 Giti Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Giti Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.22.5 Giti Recent Development

12.23 Nexen Tire

12.23.1 Nexen Tire Corporation Information

12.23.2 Nexen Tire Business Overview

12.23.3 Nexen Tire Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Nexen Tire Automotive Tire Products Offered

12.23.5 Nexen Tire Recent Development 13 Automotive Tire Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Automotive Tire Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Tire

13.4 Automotive Tire Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Automotive Tire Distributors List

14.3 Automotive Tire Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Automotive Tire Market Trends

15.2 Automotive Tire Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Automotive Tire Market Challenges

15.4 Automotive Tire Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

