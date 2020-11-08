Automotive Tire Market Brief Analysis And Application, Growth By 2026| Bridgestone, GoodYear, Continental

The global Automotive Tire market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Automotive Tire market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Automotive Tire market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Automotive Tire market, such as , Bridgestone, GoodYear, Continental, Michelin, Sumitomo, Hankook, Pirelli, Yokohama, Zhongce Rubber, Toyo Tire Corporation, Cooper Tire, Apollo Tyres, KUMHO TIRES, Linglong Tire, MRF, Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis), Sailun Group, Nokian Tyres, Triangle Tire Group, JK TYRE, AEOLUS TYRE, Giti, Nexen Tire They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.
The report predicts the size of the global Automotive Tire market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Automotive Tire market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Automotive Tire market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Automotive Tire industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.
This publication includes key segmentations of the global Automotive Tire market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.
The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Automotive Tire market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Automotive Tire market.
Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Automotive Tire market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.
Global Automotive Tire Market by Product: , OE Tire, Replacement Tire, In 2020, Replacement Tire accounted for a major share of 77.61% the global Auto Tire market, this product segment is poised to reach US$ 138171.1 Million by 2026 from US$ 99155.6 Million in 2020.
The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Automotive Tire market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.
Global Automotive Tire Market by Geography:
Methodology
Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.
As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.
For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automotive Tire market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Tire industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Tire market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Tire market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Tire market?
Table Of Contents:
1 Automotive Tire Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Tire Product Scope
1.2 Automotive Tire Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Tire by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 OE Tire
1.2.3 Replacement Tire
1.3 Automotive Tire Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Tire Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Commecial Car
1.4 Automotive Tire Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Tire Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Tire Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Automotive Tire Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Automotive Tire Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Automotive Tire Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Automotive Tire Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Automotive Tire Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Automotive Tire Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Automotive Tire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Tire Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Tire Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Automotive Tire Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Automotive Tire Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Automotive Tire Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Automotive Tire Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Tire Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Automotive Tire Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Automotive Tire Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Tire Players by (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Automotive Tire Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Automotive Tire Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Tire as of 2019)
3.4 Global Automotive Tire Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Tire Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Tire Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Automotive Tire Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Automotive Tire Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Automotive Tire Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Tire Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Automotive Tire Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automotive Tire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Automotive Tire Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Tire Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Tire Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Automotive Tire Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Automotive Tire Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Automotive Tire Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Tire Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Tire Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Automotive Tire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Automotive Tire Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Tire Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Tire Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Automotive Tire Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Automotive Tire Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Automotive Tire Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Automotive Tire Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Automotive Tire Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Automotive Tire Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Automotive Tire Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Automotive Tire Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Automotive Tire Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Automotive Tire Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Automotive Tire Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Automotive Tire Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Automotive Tire Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Automotive Tire Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Automotive Tire Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Automotive Tire Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Automotive Tire Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Tire Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Tire Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Tire Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Automotive Tire Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Automotive Tire Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Automotive Tire Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Automotive Tire Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Tire Business
12.1 Bridgestone
12.1.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information
12.1.2 Bridgestone Business Overview
12.1.3 Bridgestone Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Bridgestone Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.1.5 Bridgestone Recent Development
12.2 GoodYear
12.2.1 GoodYear Corporation Information
12.2.2 GoodYear Business Overview
12.2.3 GoodYear Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 GoodYear Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.2.5 GoodYear Recent Development
12.3 Continental
12.3.1 Continental Corporation Information
12.3.2 Continental Business Overview
12.3.3 Continental Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Continental Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.3.5 Continental Recent Development
12.4 Michelin
12.4.1 Michelin Corporation Information
12.4.2 Michelin Business Overview
12.4.3 Michelin Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Michelin Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.4.5 Michelin Recent Development
12.5 Sumitomo
12.5.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sumitomo Business Overview
12.5.3 Sumitomo Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Sumitomo Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.5.5 Sumitomo Recent Development
12.6 Hankook
12.6.1 Hankook Corporation Information
12.6.2 Hankook Business Overview
12.6.3 Hankook Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Hankook Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.6.5 Hankook Recent Development
12.7 Pirelli
12.7.1 Pirelli Corporation Information
12.7.2 Pirelli Business Overview
12.7.3 Pirelli Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Pirelli Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.7.5 Pirelli Recent Development
12.8 Yokohama
12.8.1 Yokohama Corporation Information
12.8.2 Yokohama Business Overview
12.8.3 Yokohama Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Yokohama Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.8.5 Yokohama Recent Development
12.9 Zhongce Rubber
12.9.1 Zhongce Rubber Corporation Information
12.9.2 Zhongce Rubber Business Overview
12.9.3 Zhongce Rubber Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Zhongce Rubber Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.9.5 Zhongce Rubber Recent Development
12.10 Toyo Tire Corporation
12.10.1 Toyo Tire Corporation Corporation Information
12.10.2 Toyo Tire Corporation Business Overview
12.10.3 Toyo Tire Corporation Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Toyo Tire Corporation Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.10.5 Toyo Tire Corporation Recent Development
12.11 Cooper Tire
12.11.1 Cooper Tire Corporation Information
12.11.2 Cooper Tire Business Overview
12.11.3 Cooper Tire Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Cooper Tire Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.11.5 Cooper Tire Recent Development
12.12 Apollo Tyres
12.12.1 Apollo Tyres Corporation Information
12.12.2 Apollo Tyres Business Overview
12.12.3 Apollo Tyres Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Apollo Tyres Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.12.5 Apollo Tyres Recent Development
12.13 KUMHO TIRES
12.13.1 KUMHO TIRES Corporation Information
12.13.2 KUMHO TIRES Business Overview
12.13.3 KUMHO TIRES Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 KUMHO TIRES Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.13.5 KUMHO TIRES Recent Development
12.14 Linglong Tire
12.14.1 Linglong Tire Corporation Information
12.14.2 Linglong Tire Business Overview
12.14.3 Linglong Tire Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Linglong Tire Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.14.5 Linglong Tire Recent Development
12.15 MRF
12.15.1 MRF Corporation Information
12.15.2 MRF Business Overview
12.15.3 MRF Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 MRF Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.15.5 MRF Recent Development
12.16 Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis)
12.16.1 Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis) Corporation Information
12.16.2 Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis) Business Overview
12.16.3 Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis) Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis) Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.16.5 Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis) Recent Development
12.17 Sailun Group
12.17.1 Sailun Group Corporation Information
12.17.2 Sailun Group Business Overview
12.17.3 Sailun Group Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Sailun Group Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.17.5 Sailun Group Recent Development
12.18 Nokian Tyres
12.18.1 Nokian Tyres Corporation Information
12.18.2 Nokian Tyres Business Overview
12.18.3 Nokian Tyres Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Nokian Tyres Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.18.5 Nokian Tyres Recent Development
12.19 Triangle Tire Group
12.19.1 Triangle Tire Group Corporation Information
12.19.2 Triangle Tire Group Business Overview
12.19.3 Triangle Tire Group Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Triangle Tire Group Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.19.5 Triangle Tire Group Recent Development
12.20 JK TYRE
12.20.1 JK TYRE Corporation Information
12.20.2 JK TYRE Business Overview
12.20.3 JK TYRE Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 JK TYRE Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.20.5 JK TYRE Recent Development
12.21 AEOLUS TYRE
12.21.1 AEOLUS TYRE Corporation Information
12.21.2 AEOLUS TYRE Business Overview
12.21.3 AEOLUS TYRE Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 AEOLUS TYRE Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.21.5 AEOLUS TYRE Recent Development
12.22 Giti
12.22.1 Giti Corporation Information
12.22.2 Giti Business Overview
12.22.3 Giti Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Giti Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.22.5 Giti Recent Development
12.23 Nexen Tire
12.23.1 Nexen Tire Corporation Information
12.23.2 Nexen Tire Business Overview
12.23.3 Nexen Tire Automotive Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Nexen Tire Automotive Tire Products Offered
12.23.5 Nexen Tire Recent Development 13 Automotive Tire Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Automotive Tire Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Tire
13.4 Automotive Tire Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Automotive Tire Distributors List
14.3 Automotive Tire Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Automotive Tire Market Trends
15.2 Automotive Tire Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Automotive Tire Market Challenges
15.4 Automotive Tire Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
