Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | ACP Composites, Hexcel, Johns Manville

The report titled Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
ACP Composites, Hexcel, Johns Manville, DowDuPont, Owens Corning, Revchem Composites, SGL
Market Segmentation by Product:
Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT)
Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT)
Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT)
Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT)
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Interior
Exterior
Under body systems
Chassis System
Power train system/ engine components
Electrical and Electronics
Others
The Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT)
1.2.3 Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT)
1.2.4 Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT)
1.2.5 Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT)
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Interior
1.3.3 Exterior
1.3.4 Under body systems
1.3.5 Chassis System
1.3.6 Power train system/ engine components
1.3.7 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 ACP Composites
12.1.1 ACP Composites Corporation Information
12.1.2 ACP Composites Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 ACP Composites Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 ACP Composites Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Products Offered
12.1.5 ACP Composites Recent Development
12.2 Hexcel
12.2.1 Hexcel Corporation Information
12.2.2 Hexcel Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Hexcel Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Hexcel Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Products Offered
12.2.5 Hexcel Recent Development
12.3 Johns Manville
12.3.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information
12.3.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Johns Manville Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Johns Manville Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Products Offered
12.3.5 Johns Manville Recent Development
12.4 DowDuPont
12.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.4.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 DowDuPont Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 DowDuPont Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Products Offered
12.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.5 Owens Corning
12.5.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
12.5.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Owens Corning Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Owens Corning Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Products Offered
12.5.5 Owens Corning Recent Development
12.6 Revchem Composites
12.6.1 Revchem Composites Corporation Information
12.6.2 Revchem Composites Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Revchem Composites Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Revchem Composites Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Products Offered
12.6.5 Revchem Composites Recent Development
12.7 SGL
12.7.1 SGL Corporation Information
12.7.2 SGL Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 SGL Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 SGL Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Products Offered
12.7.5 SGL Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Industry Trends
13.2 Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Drivers
13.3 Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Challenges
13.4 Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Automotive Thermoplastic Resin Composites Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
