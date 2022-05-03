Automotive Sunroof System Market Size| Historical Growth| Analysis| Opportunities and Forecast to 2028| Webasto, Inalfa, CIE Automotive

Global Automotive Sunroof System Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 11660 Million By 2027, From US$ 5541 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 10.4% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Sunroof System Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Automotive Sunroof System market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Automotive sunroof system is a fixed or operable (venting or sliding) opening in an automobile roof which allows light and/or fresh air to enter the passenger compartment. Global Automotive Sunroof System key players include Webasto, Inalfa, CIE Automotive, Yachiyo, Mobitech, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 80%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share nearly 50 percent. In terms of product, Panoramic Sunroof Sedan is the largest segment, with a share nearly 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Sedan, followed by SUV, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Sunroof System Market The global Automotive Sunroof System market size is projected to reach US$ 11660 million by 2027, from US$ 5541 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Automotive Sunroof System market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Automotive Sunroof System market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Sunroof System Market Research Report: Webasto, Inalfa, CIE Automotive, Yachiyo, Mobitech, Aisin Seiki, Johnan Manufacturing, Wanchao, DeFuLai, Wuxi Mingfang, Motiontec, Jincheng, Shenghua Wave Global Automotive Sunroof System Market by Type: Inbuilt Sunroof, Panoramic Sunroof, Spoiler Sunroof, Pop-up Sunroof Global Automotive Sunroof System Market by Application: Sedan, SUV, Other Vehicle The Automotive Sunroof System market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Automotive Sunroof System market. In this chapter of the Automotive Sunroof System report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Automotive Sunroof System report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Automotive Sunroof System market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Automotive Sunroof System market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Automotive Sunroof System market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Automotive Sunroof System market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Automotive Sunroof System market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Sunroof System Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Sunroof System Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Sunroof System Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Inbuilt Sunroof

1.2.2 Panoramic Sunroof

1.2.3 Spoiler Sunroof

1.2.4 Pop-up Sunroof

1.3 Global Automotive Sunroof System Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Sunroof System Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Sunroof System Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Sunroof System Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Sunroof System Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Sunroof System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Sunroof System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Sunroof System Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Sunroof System Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Sunroof System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Sunroof System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Sunroof System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Sunroof System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunroof System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Sunroof System Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Sunroof System Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Sunroof System Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Sunroof System Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Sunroof System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Sunroof System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Sunroof System Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Sunroof System Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Sunroof System as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Sunroof System Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Sunroof System Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Sunroof System Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Sunroof System Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Sunroof System Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Sunroof System Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Sunroof System Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Sunroof System Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Sunroof System by Application

4.1 Automotive Sunroof System Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Sedan

4.1.2 SUV

4.1.3 Other Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive Sunroof System Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Sunroof System Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Sunroof System Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Sunroof System Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Sunroof System Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Sunroof System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Sunroof System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Sunroof System Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Sunroof System Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Sunroof System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Sunroof System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Sunroof System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Sunroof System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunroof System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Sunroof System by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Sunroof System Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Sunroof System Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Sunroof System by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Sunroof System Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Sunroof System Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof System by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof System Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof System Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Sunroof System by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Sunroof System Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Sunroof System Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunroof System by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunroof System Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunroof System Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunroof System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Sunroof System Business

10.1 Webasto

10.1.1 Webasto Corporation Information

10.1.2 Webasto Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Webasto Automotive Sunroof System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Webasto Automotive Sunroof System Products Offered

10.1.5 Webasto Recent Development

10.2 Inalfa

10.2.1 Inalfa Corporation Information

10.2.2 Inalfa Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Inalfa Automotive Sunroof System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Inalfa Automotive Sunroof System Products Offered

10.2.5 Inalfa Recent Development

10.3 CIE Automotive

10.3.1 CIE Automotive Corporation Information

10.3.2 CIE Automotive Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 CIE Automotive Automotive Sunroof System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 CIE Automotive Automotive Sunroof System Products Offered

10.3.5 CIE Automotive Recent Development

10.4 Yachiyo

10.4.1 Yachiyo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Yachiyo Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Yachiyo Automotive Sunroof System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Yachiyo Automotive Sunroof System Products Offered

10.4.5 Yachiyo Recent Development

10.5 Mobitech

10.5.1 Mobitech Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mobitech Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Mobitech Automotive Sunroof System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Mobitech Automotive Sunroof System Products Offered

10.5.5 Mobitech Recent Development

10.6 Aisin Seiki

10.6.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information

10.6.2 Aisin Seiki Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Sunroof System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Aisin Seiki Automotive Sunroof System Products Offered

10.6.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Development

10.7 Johnan Manufacturing

10.7.1 Johnan Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.7.2 Johnan Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Johnan Manufacturing Automotive Sunroof System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Johnan Manufacturing Automotive Sunroof System Products Offered

10.7.5 Johnan Manufacturing Recent Development

10.8 Wanchao

10.8.1 Wanchao Corporation Information

10.8.2 Wanchao Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Wanchao Automotive Sunroof System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Wanchao Automotive Sunroof System Products Offered

10.8.5 Wanchao Recent Development

10.9 DeFuLai

10.9.1 DeFuLai Corporation Information

10.9.2 DeFuLai Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 DeFuLai Automotive Sunroof System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 DeFuLai Automotive Sunroof System Products Offered

10.9.5 DeFuLai Recent Development

10.10 Wuxi Mingfang

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Sunroof System Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Wuxi Mingfang Automotive Sunroof System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Wuxi Mingfang Recent Development

10.11 Motiontec

10.11.1 Motiontec Corporation Information

10.11.2 Motiontec Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Motiontec Automotive Sunroof System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Motiontec Automotive Sunroof System Products Offered

10.11.5 Motiontec Recent Development

10.12 Jincheng

10.12.1 Jincheng Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jincheng Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Jincheng Automotive Sunroof System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Jincheng Automotive Sunroof System Products Offered

10.12.5 Jincheng Recent Development

10.13 Shenghua Wave

10.13.1 Shenghua Wave Corporation Information

10.13.2 Shenghua Wave Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Shenghua Wave Automotive Sunroof System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Shenghua Wave Automotive Sunroof System Products Offered

10.13.5 Shenghua Wave Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Sunroof System Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Sunroof System Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Sunroof System Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Sunroof System Distributors

12.3 Automotive Sunroof System Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

