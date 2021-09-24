Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Rapid Growth,Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2027 | Nidec, Asmo (Denso), Johnson Electric

“

The report titled Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Sunroof Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Sunroof Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Sunroof Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Sunroof Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Sunroof Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Sunroof Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Sunroof Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Sunroof Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Sunroof Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Sunroof Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Sunroof Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nidec, Asmo (Denso), Johnson Electric, Minebea Mitsumi, Mabuchi Motors, Mitsuba, 威灵电机, 大洋电机, 凯邦电机, Panasonic, 卧龙电气, Maxon Motor, Shinano Kenshi, 鸣志电器, Ebm-Papst, 金龙机电, Portescap, 科力尔, Allied Motion, 海联金汇

Market Segmentation by Product:

DC Brushed Motor

DC Brushless Motor



Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



The Automotive Sunroof Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Sunroof Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Sunroof Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Sunroof Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Sunroof Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Sunroof Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Sunroof Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Sunroof Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Sunroof Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 DC Brushed Motor

1.2.3 DC Brushless Motor

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automotive Sunroof Motor Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Sunroof Motor Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Sunroof Motor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive Sunroof Motor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Sunroof Motor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Sunroof Motor Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Sunroof Motor Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive Sunroof Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive Sunroof Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive Sunroof Motor Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Automotive Sunroof Motor Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Automotive Sunroof Motor Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Automotive Sunroof Motor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunroof Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Nidec

12.1.1 Nidec Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nidec Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Nidec Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Nidec Automotive Sunroof Motor Products Offered

12.1.5 Nidec Recent Development

12.2 Asmo (Denso)

12.2.1 Asmo (Denso) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Asmo (Denso) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Asmo (Denso) Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Asmo (Denso) Automotive Sunroof Motor Products Offered

12.2.5 Asmo (Denso) Recent Development

12.3 Johnson Electric

12.3.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Johnson Electric Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Johnson Electric Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Johnson Electric Automotive Sunroof Motor Products Offered

12.3.5 Johnson Electric Recent Development

12.4 Minebea Mitsumi

12.4.1 Minebea Mitsumi Corporation Information

12.4.2 Minebea Mitsumi Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Minebea Mitsumi Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Minebea Mitsumi Automotive Sunroof Motor Products Offered

12.4.5 Minebea Mitsumi Recent Development

12.5 Mabuchi Motors

12.5.1 Mabuchi Motors Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mabuchi Motors Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mabuchi Motors Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mabuchi Motors Automotive Sunroof Motor Products Offered

12.5.5 Mabuchi Motors Recent Development

12.6 Mitsuba

12.6.1 Mitsuba Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mitsuba Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mitsuba Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mitsuba Automotive Sunroof Motor Products Offered

12.6.5 Mitsuba Recent Development

12.7 威灵电机

12.7.1 威灵电机 Corporation Information

12.7.2 威灵电机 Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 威灵电机 Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 威灵电机 Automotive Sunroof Motor Products Offered

12.7.5 威灵电机 Recent Development

12.8 大洋电机

12.8.1 大洋电机 Corporation Information

12.8.2 大洋电机 Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 大洋电机 Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 大洋电机 Automotive Sunroof Motor Products Offered

12.8.5 大洋电机 Recent Development

12.9 凯邦电机

12.9.1 凯邦电机 Corporation Information

12.9.2 凯邦电机 Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 凯邦电机 Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 凯邦电机 Automotive Sunroof Motor Products Offered

12.9.5 凯邦电机 Recent Development

12.10 Panasonic

12.10.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.10.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Panasonic Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Panasonic Automotive Sunroof Motor Products Offered

12.10.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.12 Maxon Motor

12.12.1 Maxon Motor Corporation Information

12.12.2 Maxon Motor Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Maxon Motor Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Maxon Motor Products Offered

12.12.5 Maxon Motor Recent Development

12.13 Shinano Kenshi

12.13.1 Shinano Kenshi Corporation Information

12.13.2 Shinano Kenshi Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Shinano Kenshi Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Shinano Kenshi Products Offered

12.13.5 Shinano Kenshi Recent Development

12.14 鸣志电器

12.14.1 鸣志电器 Corporation Information

12.14.2 鸣志电器 Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 鸣志电器 Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 鸣志电器 Products Offered

12.14.5 鸣志电器 Recent Development

12.15 Ebm-Papst

12.15.1 Ebm-Papst Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ebm-Papst Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Ebm-Papst Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Ebm-Papst Products Offered

12.15.5 Ebm-Papst Recent Development

12.16 金龙机电

12.16.1 金龙机电 Corporation Information

12.16.2 金龙机电 Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 金龙机电 Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 金龙机电 Products Offered

12.16.5 金龙机电 Recent Development

12.17 Portescap

12.17.1 Portescap Corporation Information

12.17.2 Portescap Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Portescap Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Portescap Products Offered

12.17.5 Portescap Recent Development

12.18 科力尔

12.18.1 科力尔 Corporation Information

12.18.2 科力尔 Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 科力尔 Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 科力尔 Products Offered

12.18.5 科力尔 Recent Development

12.19 Allied Motion

12.19.1 Allied Motion Corporation Information

12.19.2 Allied Motion Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Allied Motion Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Allied Motion Products Offered

12.19.5 Allied Motion Recent Development

12.20 海联金汇

12.20.1 海联金汇 Corporation Information

12.20.2 海联金汇 Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 海联金汇 Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 海联金汇 Products Offered

12.20.5 海联金汇 Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automotive Sunroof Motor Industry Trends

13.2 Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Drivers

13.3 Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Sunroof Motor Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”