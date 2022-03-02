Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Challenges, Growth Drivers and Applications Analysis Forecast 2028 | 3M, Sika, Henkel

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, Sika, Henkel, Bostik, Lohmann, AFTC Group, Tesa, L&L Products, HB Fuller, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, Alamotape, Intertape Polymer, Lintec Corporation, Shurtape Technologies, Scapa

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyurethane

Acrylate

Epoxy Resin

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automobile Body

Automotive Interior

Windshield

Powertrain

Others



The Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes market expansion?

What will be the global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes

1.2 Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Polyurethane

1.2.3 Acrylate

1.2.4 Epoxy Resin

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automobile Body

1.3.3 Automotive Interior

1.3.4 Windshield

1.3.5 Powertrain

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.1.3 3M Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Sika

7.2.1 Sika Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sika Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Sika Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sika Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Sika Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Henkel

7.3.1 Henkel Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.3.2 Henkel Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Henkel Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Henkel Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Henkel Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Bostik

7.4.1 Bostik Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.4.2 Bostik Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Bostik Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Bostik Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Bostik Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Lohmann

7.5.1 Lohmann Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lohmann Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Lohmann Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Lohmann Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Lohmann Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 AFTC Group

7.6.1 AFTC Group Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.6.2 AFTC Group Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.6.3 AFTC Group Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 AFTC Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 AFTC Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Tesa

7.7.1 Tesa Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tesa Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Tesa Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Tesa Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Tesa Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 L&L Products

7.8.1 L&L Products Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.8.2 L&L Products Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.8.3 L&L Products Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 L&L Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 L&L Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 HB Fuller

7.9.1 HB Fuller Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.9.2 HB Fuller Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.9.3 HB Fuller Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 HB Fuller Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 HB Fuller Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Nitto Denko

7.10.1 Nitto Denko Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nitto Denko Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Nitto Denko Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Nitto Denko Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Nitto Denko Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Avery Dennison

7.11.1 Avery Dennison Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.11.2 Avery Dennison Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Avery Dennison Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Avery Dennison Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Avery Dennison Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Alamotape

7.12.1 Alamotape Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.12.2 Alamotape Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Alamotape Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Alamotape Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Alamotape Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Intertape Polymer

7.13.1 Intertape Polymer Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.13.2 Intertape Polymer Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Intertape Polymer Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Intertape Polymer Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Intertape Polymer Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Lintec Corporation

7.14.1 Lintec Corporation Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.14.2 Lintec Corporation Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Lintec Corporation Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Lintec Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Lintec Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Shurtape Technologies

7.15.1 Shurtape Technologies Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shurtape Technologies Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Shurtape Technologies Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Shurtape Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Shurtape Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Scapa

7.16.1 Scapa Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.16.2 Scapa Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Scapa Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Scapa Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Scapa Recent Developments/Updates

8 Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes

8.4 Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Industry Trends

10.2 Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Drivers

10.3 Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Challenges

10.4 Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”