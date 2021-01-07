Automotive Steel Forging Market: The Next Big Innovation in Machinery Industry 2021| GKN, EL Forge Limited, ThyssenKrupp

Los Angeles United States: The global Automotive Steel Forging market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Automotive Steel Forging market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Automotive Steel Forging market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: GKN, EL Forge Limited, ThyssenKrupp, Robert Bosch GmbH, American Axle＆Manufacturing Holdings, Precision Castparts, Ellwood Group, ATI Ladish Forging, FRISA, Robert Bosch GmbH, American Axle＆Manufacturing Holdings, Sumitomo, Kisaan Steels, Happy Forgings, Bharat Forge Limited

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Automotive Steel Forging market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Automotive Steel Forging market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Automotive Steel Forging market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Automotive Steel Forging market.

Segmentation by Product: , Bearing, Crankshaft, Axle, Piston, Other Automotive Steel Forging

Segmentation by Application: , Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Automotive Steel Forging market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Automotive Steel Forging market

Showing the development of the global Automotive Steel Forging market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Automotive Steel Forging market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Automotive Steel Forging market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Automotive Steel Forging market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Automotive Steel Forging market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Automotive Steel Forging market. In order to collect key insights about the global Automotive Steel Forging market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Automotive Steel Forging market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Automotive Steel Forging market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Automotive Steel Forging market to triangulate the data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Steel Forging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Steel Forging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Steel Forging market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Steel Forging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Steel Forging market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Steel Forging Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Bearing

1.2.3 Crankshaft

1.2.4 Axle

1.2.5 Piston

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Steel Forging Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automotive Steel Forging Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Automotive Steel Forging Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Automotive Steel Forging Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Automotive Steel Forging Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Automotive Steel Forging Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Automotive Steel Forging Market Trends

2.3.2 Automotive Steel Forging Market Drivers

2.3.3 Automotive Steel Forging Market Challenges

2.3.4 Automotive Steel Forging Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Steel Forging Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Steel Forging Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Steel Forging Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Steel Forging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Steel Forging Revenue

3.4 Global Automotive Steel Forging Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Automotive Steel Forging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Steel Forging Revenue in 2020

3.5 Automotive Steel Forging Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Automotive Steel Forging Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Automotive Steel Forging Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Automotive Steel Forging Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Steel Forging Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Steel Forging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Automotive Steel Forging Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Steel Forging Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive Steel Forging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Steel Forging Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Forging Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Steel Forging Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Steel Forging Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 GKN

11.1.1 GKN Company Details

11.1.2 GKN Business Overview

11.1.3 GKN Automotive Steel Forging Introduction

11.1.4 GKN Revenue in Automotive Steel Forging Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 GKN Recent Development

11.2 EL Forge Limited

11.2.1 EL Forge Limited Company Details

11.2.2 EL Forge Limited Business Overview

11.2.3 EL Forge Limited Automotive Steel Forging Introduction

11.2.4 EL Forge Limited Revenue in Automotive Steel Forging Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 EL Forge Limited Recent Development

11.3 ThyssenKrupp

11.3.1 ThyssenKrupp Company Details

11.3.2 ThyssenKrupp Business Overview

11.3.3 ThyssenKrupp Automotive Steel Forging Introduction

11.3.4 ThyssenKrupp Revenue in Automotive Steel Forging Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development

11.4 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.4.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Company Details

11.4.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Business Overview

11.4.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Automotive Steel Forging Introduction

11.4.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Revenue in Automotive Steel Forging Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development

11.5 American Axle＆Manufacturing Holdings

11.5.1 American Axle＆Manufacturing Holdings Company Details

11.5.2 American Axle＆Manufacturing Holdings Business Overview

11.5.3 American Axle＆Manufacturing Holdings Automotive Steel Forging Introduction

11.5.4 American Axle＆Manufacturing Holdings Revenue in Automotive Steel Forging Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 American Axle＆Manufacturing Holdings Recent Development

11.6 Precision Castparts

11.6.1 Precision Castparts Company Details

11.6.2 Precision Castparts Business Overview

11.6.3 Precision Castparts Automotive Steel Forging Introduction

11.6.4 Precision Castparts Revenue in Automotive Steel Forging Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Precision Castparts Recent Development

11.7 Ellwood Group

11.7.1 Ellwood Group Company Details

11.7.2 Ellwood Group Business Overview

11.7.3 Ellwood Group Automotive Steel Forging Introduction

11.7.4 Ellwood Group Revenue in Automotive Steel Forging Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Ellwood Group Recent Development

11.8 ATI Ladish Forging

11.8.1 ATI Ladish Forging Company Details

11.8.2 ATI Ladish Forging Business Overview

11.8.3 ATI Ladish Forging Automotive Steel Forging Introduction

11.8.4 ATI Ladish Forging Revenue in Automotive Steel Forging Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 ATI Ladish Forging Recent Development

11.9 FRISA

11.9.1 FRISA Company Details

11.9.2 FRISA Business Overview

11.9.3 FRISA Automotive Steel Forging Introduction

11.9.4 FRISA Revenue in Automotive Steel Forging Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 FRISA Recent Development

11.10 NTN Corporation

11.10.1 NTN Corporation Company Details

11.10.2 NTN Corporation Business Overview

11.10.3 NTN Corporation Automotive Steel Forging Introduction

11.10.4 NTN Corporation Revenue in Automotive Steel Forging Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 NTN Corporation Recent Development

11.11 Scot Forge

11.11.1 Scot Forge Company Details

11.11.2 Scot Forge Business Overview

11.11.3 Scot Forge Automotive Steel Forging Introduction

11.11.4 Scot Forge Revenue in Automotive Steel Forging Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Scot Forge Recent Development

11.12 Sumitomo

11.12.1 Sumitomo Company Details

11.12.2 Sumitomo Business Overview

11.12.3 Sumitomo Automotive Steel Forging Introduction

11.12.4 Sumitomo Revenue in Automotive Steel Forging Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

11.13 Kisaan Steels

11.13.1 Kisaan Steels Company Details

11.13.2 Kisaan Steels Business Overview

11.13.3 Kisaan Steels Automotive Steel Forging Introduction

11.13.4 Kisaan Steels Revenue in Automotive Steel Forging Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Kisaan Steels Recent Development

11.14 Happy Forgings

11.14.1 Happy Forgings Company Details

11.14.2 Happy Forgings Business Overview

11.14.3 Happy Forgings Automotive Steel Forging Introduction

11.14.4 Happy Forgings Revenue in Automotive Steel Forging Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Happy Forgings Recent Development

11.15 Bharat Forge Limited

11.15.1 Bharat Forge Limited Company Details

11.15.2 Bharat Forge Limited Business Overview

11.15.3 Bharat Forge Limited Automotive Steel Forging Introduction

11.15.4 Bharat Forge Limited Revenue in Automotive Steel Forging Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Bharat Forge Limited Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

