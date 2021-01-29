Automotive Speed Encoder Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Freudenberg-NOK, Dynapar, Renishaw

Encoders are sensors that generate digital signals in response to movement, it has characteristics such as high-precision, large range measurement, fast response, digitized output; it is small size, light weight, compact, easy to install, simple to maintain, work reliably. According to the measurement method, there are three types: linear encoders, angular encoders, rotary encoders, encoder used in the automobile industry for measuring wheel speed is rotary encoder. At present in the foreign industrial developed countries, the automotive speed encoder industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, Japan, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is a competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese automotive speed encoder production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Automotive Speed Encoder Market The global Automotive Speed Encoder market size is projected to reach US$ 590.8 million by 2026, from US$ 496.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.
:
Global Automotive Speed Encoder Scope and Segment Automotive Speed Encoder market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Speed Encoder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, NTN-SNR, Freudenberg-NOK, Dynapar, Renishaw, TE Connectivity Ltd, Hutchinson, LENORD+BAUER, AMS, Baumer Hübner, Timken, ADMOTEC, Allegro MicroSystems, VS Sensorik GmbH, Doway Tech, Ha Nan Ye, EBI, Unionstar Electronics, Haining Zhongteng, Xinyak Sensor
Automotive Speed Encoder Breakdown Data by Type
Axial Encoder, Radial Encoder
Automotive Speed Encoder Breakdown Data by Application
Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle Regional and Country-level Analysis The Automotive Speed Encoder market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Automotive Speed Encoder market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Automotive Speed Encoder Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Automotive Speed Encoder Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Axial Encoder
1.2.3 Radial Encoder 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Production 2.1 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 India 3 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Automotive Speed Encoder Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Speed Encoder Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Speed Encoder Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Automotive Speed Encoder Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Speed Encoder Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Speed Encoder Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Speed Encoder Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Speed Encoder Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Speed Encoder Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Speed Encoder Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Speed Encoder Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Speed Encoder Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Speed Encoder Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Automotive Speed Encoder Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Automotive Speed Encoder Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Automotive Speed Encoder Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Automotive Speed Encoder Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Automotive Speed Encoder Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Speed Encoder Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Speed Encoder Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Automotive Speed Encoder Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Automotive Speed Encoder Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Speed Encoder Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Speed Encoder Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Speed Encoder Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Speed Encoder Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 NTN-SNR
12.1.1 NTN-SNR Corporation Information
12.1.2 NTN-SNR Overview
12.1.3 NTN-SNR Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 NTN-SNR Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.1.5 NTN-SNR Related Developments 12.2 Freudenberg-NOK
12.2.1 Freudenberg-NOK Corporation Information
12.2.2 Freudenberg-NOK Overview
12.2.3 Freudenberg-NOK Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Freudenberg-NOK Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.2.5 Freudenberg-NOK Related Developments 12.3 Dynapar
12.3.1 Dynapar Corporation Information
12.3.2 Dynapar Overview
12.3.3 Dynapar Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Dynapar Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.3.5 Dynapar Related Developments 12.4 Renishaw
12.4.1 Renishaw Corporation Information
12.4.2 Renishaw Overview
12.4.3 Renishaw Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Renishaw Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.4.5 Renishaw Related Developments 12.5 TE Connectivity Ltd
12.5.1 TE Connectivity Ltd Corporation Information
12.5.2 TE Connectivity Ltd Overview
12.5.3 TE Connectivity Ltd Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 TE Connectivity Ltd Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.5.5 TE Connectivity Ltd Related Developments 12.6 Hutchinson
12.6.1 Hutchinson Corporation Information
12.6.2 Hutchinson Overview
12.6.3 Hutchinson Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Hutchinson Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.6.5 Hutchinson Related Developments 12.7 LENORD+BAUER
12.7.1 LENORD+BAUER Corporation Information
12.7.2 LENORD+BAUER Overview
12.7.3 LENORD+BAUER Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 LENORD+BAUER Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.7.5 LENORD+BAUER Related Developments 12.8 AMS
12.8.1 AMS Corporation Information
12.8.2 AMS Overview
12.8.3 AMS Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 AMS Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.8.5 AMS Related Developments 12.9 Baumer Hübner
12.9.1 Baumer Hübner Corporation Information
12.9.2 Baumer Hübner Overview
12.9.3 Baumer Hübner Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Baumer Hübner Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.9.5 Baumer Hübner Related Developments 12.10 Timken
12.10.1 Timken Corporation Information
12.10.2 Timken Overview
12.10.3 Timken Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Timken Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.10.5 Timken Related Developments 12.11 ADMOTEC
12.11.1 ADMOTEC Corporation Information
12.11.2 ADMOTEC Overview
12.11.3 ADMOTEC Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 ADMOTEC Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.11.5 ADMOTEC Related Developments 12.12 Allegro MicroSystems
12.12.1 Allegro MicroSystems Corporation Information
12.12.2 Allegro MicroSystems Overview
12.12.3 Allegro MicroSystems Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Allegro MicroSystems Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.12.5 Allegro MicroSystems Related Developments 12.13 VS Sensorik GmbH
12.13.1 VS Sensorik GmbH Corporation Information
12.13.2 VS Sensorik GmbH Overview
12.13.3 VS Sensorik GmbH Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 VS Sensorik GmbH Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.13.5 VS Sensorik GmbH Related Developments 12.14 Doway Tech
12.14.1 Doway Tech Corporation Information
12.14.2 Doway Tech Overview
12.14.3 Doway Tech Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Doway Tech Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.14.5 Doway Tech Related Developments 12.15 Ha Nan Ye
12.15.1 Ha Nan Ye Corporation Information
12.15.2 Ha Nan Ye Overview
12.15.3 Ha Nan Ye Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Ha Nan Ye Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.15.5 Ha Nan Ye Related Developments 12.16 EBI
12.16.1 EBI Corporation Information
12.16.2 EBI Overview
12.16.3 EBI Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 EBI Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.16.5 EBI Related Developments 12.17 Unionstar Electronics
12.17.1 Unionstar Electronics Corporation Information
12.17.2 Unionstar Electronics Overview
12.17.3 Unionstar Electronics Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Unionstar Electronics Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.17.5 Unionstar Electronics Related Developments 12.18 Haining Zhongteng
12.18.1 Haining Zhongteng Corporation Information
12.18.2 Haining Zhongteng Overview
12.18.3 Haining Zhongteng Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Haining Zhongteng Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.18.5 Haining Zhongteng Related Developments 12.19 Xinyak Sensor
12.19.1 Xinyak Sensor Corporation Information
12.19.2 Xinyak Sensor Overview
12.19.3 Xinyak Sensor Automotive Speed Encoder Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Xinyak Sensor Automotive Speed Encoder Product Description
12.19.5 Xinyak Sensor Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Automotive Speed Encoder Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Automotive Speed Encoder Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Automotive Speed Encoder Production Mode & Process 13.4 Automotive Speed Encoder Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Automotive Speed Encoder Sales Channels
13.4.2 Automotive Speed Encoder Distributors 13.5 Automotive Speed Encoder Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Automotive Speed Encoder Industry Trends 14.2 Automotive Speed Encoder Market Drivers 14.3 Automotive Speed Encoder Market Challenges 14.4 Automotive Speed Encoder Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Speed Encoder Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
