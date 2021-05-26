Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2027| PPG, BASF, Axalta, Akzo Nobel

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Automotive Specialty Coatings market is comprehensively and accurately detailed in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the global Automotive Specialty Coatings market. The report includes different market forecasts related to market size, production, revenue, consumption, CAGR, gross margin, price, and other key factors. It is prepared with the use of industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.

One of the most important sections of the report is company profiling, where leading companies operating in the global Automotive Specialty Coatings market are analyzed in quite some detail. The researchers have brought to light the top strategies, market share, regional growth, revenue growth, and markets served by these companies. The competitive landscape study explains the current nature of competition and shows whether the vendor landscape could see any changes in future. Players can use this analysis to improve their sales strategy, create new marketing tactics, or explore other business strategies.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Research Report: PPG, BASF, Axalta, Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams, Kansai, Solvay, Covestro, Dow Chemical, KCC, Nippon Paint, Clariant, Electro Tech Coatings

Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Segmentation by Product: Solvent-borne, Waterborne, Powder Coating

Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Car, LCV, HCV

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Automotive Specialty Coatings market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Automotive Specialty Coatings market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Automotive Specialty Coatings market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

How will the Automotive Specialty Coatings Market advance in the mid-to-long term?

Which are the top players of the Automotive Specialty Coatings Market?

Which products will increase sales in the coming years?

Which developing countries will show strong growth throughout the forecast period?

Will the adoption of products increase in the near future?

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Specialty Coatings Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Solvent-borne

1.2.2 Waterborne

1.2.3 Powder Coating

1.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Specialty Coatings Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Specialty Coatings Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Specialty Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Specialty Coatings as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Specialty Coatings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Specialty Coatings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automotive Specialty Coatings Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings by Application

4.1 Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Car

4.1.2 LCV

4.1.3 HCV

4.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Automotive Specialty Coatings by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Specialty Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Specialty Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Automotive Specialty Coatings by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Specialty Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Specialty Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Specialty Coatings by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Specialty Coatings Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Specialty Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Automotive Specialty Coatings by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Specialty Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Specialty Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Specialty Coatings by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Specialty Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Specialty Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Specialty Coatings Business

10.1 PPG

10.1.1 PPG Corporation Information

10.1.2 PPG Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 PPG Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 PPG Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered

10.1.5 PPG Recent Development

10.2 BASF

10.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.2.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 BASF Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 PPG Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered

10.2.5 BASF Recent Development

10.3 Axalta

10.3.1 Axalta Corporation Information

10.3.2 Axalta Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Axalta Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Axalta Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered

10.3.5 Axalta Recent Development

10.4 Akzo Nobel

10.4.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

10.4.2 Akzo Nobel Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Akzo Nobel Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Akzo Nobel Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered

10.4.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development

10.5 Sherwin-Williams

10.5.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sherwin-Williams Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered

10.5.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

10.6 Kansai

10.6.1 Kansai Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kansai Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Kansai Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Kansai Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered

10.6.5 Kansai Recent Development

10.7 Solvay

10.7.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.7.2 Solvay Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Solvay Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Solvay Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered

10.7.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.8 Covestro

10.8.1 Covestro Corporation Information

10.8.2 Covestro Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Covestro Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Covestro Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered

10.8.5 Covestro Recent Development

10.9 Dow Chemical

10.9.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

10.9.2 Dow Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Dow Chemical Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Dow Chemical Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered

10.9.5 Dow Chemical Recent Development

10.10 KCC

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Specialty Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 KCC Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 KCC Recent Development

10.11 Nippon Paint

10.11.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nippon Paint Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Nippon Paint Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Nippon Paint Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered

10.11.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

10.12 Clariant

10.12.1 Clariant Corporation Information

10.12.2 Clariant Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Clariant Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Clariant Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered

10.12.5 Clariant Recent Development

10.13 Electro Tech Coatings

10.13.1 Electro Tech Coatings Corporation Information

10.13.2 Electro Tech Coatings Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Electro Tech Coatings Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Electro Tech Coatings Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered

10.13.5 Electro Tech Coatings Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Specialty Coatings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Specialty Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Specialty Coatings Distributors

12.3 Automotive Specialty Coatings Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

