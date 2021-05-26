Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2027| PPG, BASF, Axalta, Akzo Nobel

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Automotive Specialty Coatings market is comprehensively and accurately detailed in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the global Automotive Specialty Coatings market. The report includes different market forecasts related to market size, production, revenue, consumption, CAGR, gross margin, price, and other key factors. It is prepared with the use of industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.
One of the most important sections of the report is company profiling, where leading companies operating in the global Automotive Specialty Coatings market are analyzed in quite some detail. The researchers have brought to light the top strategies, market share, regional growth, revenue growth, and markets served by these companies. The competitive landscape study explains the current nature of competition and shows whether the vendor landscape could see any changes in future. Players can use this analysis to improve their sales strategy, create new marketing tactics, or explore other business strategies.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Research Report: PPG, BASF, Axalta, Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams, Kansai, Solvay, Covestro, Dow Chemical, KCC, Nippon Paint, Clariant, Electro Tech Coatings
Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Segmentation by Product: Solvent-borne, Waterborne, Powder Coating
Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Car, LCV, HCV
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Automotive Specialty Coatings market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Automotive Specialty Coatings market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Automotive Specialty Coatings market.
Questions Answered by the Report:
- How will the Automotive Specialty Coatings Market advance in the mid-to-long term?
- Which are the top players of the Automotive Specialty Coatings Market?
- Which products will increase sales in the coming years?
- Which developing countries will show strong growth throughout the forecast period?
- Will the adoption of products increase in the near future?
Table of Contents
1 Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Specialty Coatings Product Overview
1.2 Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Solvent-borne
1.2.2 Waterborne
1.2.3 Powder Coating
1.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Specialty Coatings Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Specialty Coatings Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Specialty Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Specialty Coatings as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Specialty Coatings Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Specialty Coatings Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Automotive Specialty Coatings Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings by Application
4.1 Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Passenger Car
4.1.2 LCV
4.1.3 HCV
4.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Automotive Specialty Coatings by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Specialty Coatings Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automotive Specialty Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Automotive Specialty Coatings by Country
6.1 Europe Automotive Specialty Coatings Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automotive Specialty Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Specialty Coatings by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Specialty Coatings Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Specialty Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Automotive Specialty Coatings by Country
8.1 Latin America Automotive Specialty Coatings Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automotive Specialty Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Specialty Coatings by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Specialty Coatings Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Specialty Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Specialty Coatings Business
10.1 PPG
10.1.1 PPG Corporation Information
10.1.2 PPG Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 PPG Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 PPG Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered
10.1.5 PPG Recent Development
10.2 BASF
10.2.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.2.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 BASF Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 PPG Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered
10.2.5 BASF Recent Development
10.3 Axalta
10.3.1 Axalta Corporation Information
10.3.2 Axalta Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Axalta Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Axalta Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered
10.3.5 Axalta Recent Development
10.4 Akzo Nobel
10.4.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information
10.4.2 Akzo Nobel Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Akzo Nobel Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Akzo Nobel Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered
10.4.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development
10.5 Sherwin-Williams
10.5.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information
10.5.2 Sherwin-Williams Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered
10.5.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development
10.6 Kansai
10.6.1 Kansai Corporation Information
10.6.2 Kansai Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Kansai Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Kansai Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered
10.6.5 Kansai Recent Development
10.7 Solvay
10.7.1 Solvay Corporation Information
10.7.2 Solvay Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Solvay Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Solvay Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered
10.7.5 Solvay Recent Development
10.8 Covestro
10.8.1 Covestro Corporation Information
10.8.2 Covestro Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Covestro Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Covestro Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered
10.8.5 Covestro Recent Development
10.9 Dow Chemical
10.9.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information
10.9.2 Dow Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Dow Chemical Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Dow Chemical Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered
10.9.5 Dow Chemical Recent Development
10.10 KCC
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive Specialty Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 KCC Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 KCC Recent Development
10.11 Nippon Paint
10.11.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information
10.11.2 Nippon Paint Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Nippon Paint Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Nippon Paint Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered
10.11.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development
10.12 Clariant
10.12.1 Clariant Corporation Information
10.12.2 Clariant Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Clariant Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Clariant Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered
10.12.5 Clariant Recent Development
10.13 Electro Tech Coatings
10.13.1 Electro Tech Coatings Corporation Information
10.13.2 Electro Tech Coatings Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Electro Tech Coatings Automotive Specialty Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Electro Tech Coatings Automotive Specialty Coatings Products Offered
10.13.5 Electro Tech Coatings Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive Specialty Coatings Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive Specialty Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automotive Specialty Coatings Distributors
12.3 Automotive Specialty Coatings Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
