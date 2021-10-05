Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Improvement, Orientation and Forecast from 2021-2027 | 3M, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA

“

The report titled Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Solvent Based Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Solvent Based Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Solvent Based Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Solvent Based Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Solvent Based Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Solvent Based Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Solvent Based Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Solvent Based Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Solvent Based Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Solvent Based Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Solvent Based Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, Clariant International, Covestro AG, Nippon Paint Holdings, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams

Market Segmentation by Product:

Organic Solvents

Inorganic Solvents



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive Repairing

Environmental Preservation

Others



The Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Solvent Based Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Solvent Based Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Solvent Based Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Organic Solvents

1.2.3 Inorganic Solvents

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive Repairing

1.3.3 Environmental Preservation

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automotive Solvent Based Coating Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Solvent Based Coating Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Solvent Based Coating Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive Solvent Based Coating Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Solvent Based Coating Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Solvent Based Coating Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive Solvent Based Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive Solvent Based Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive Solvent Based Coating Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Solvent Based Coating Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Automotive Solvent Based Coating Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Automotive Solvent Based Coating Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Automotive Solvent Based Coating Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Solvent Based Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3M Automotive Solvent Based Coating Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Recent Development

12.2 Akzo Nobel NV

12.2.1 Akzo Nobel NV Corporation Information

12.2.2 Akzo Nobel NV Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Akzo Nobel NV Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Akzo Nobel NV Automotive Solvent Based Coating Products Offered

12.2.5 Akzo Nobel NV Recent Development

12.3 Arkema SA

12.3.1 Arkema SA Corporation Information

12.3.2 Arkema SA Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Arkema SA Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Arkema SA Automotive Solvent Based Coating Products Offered

12.3.5 Arkema SA Recent Development

12.4 Axalta Coating Systems

12.4.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

12.4.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Solvent Based Coating Products Offered

12.4.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

12.5 BASF

12.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.5.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 BASF Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 BASF Automotive Solvent Based Coating Products Offered

12.5.5 BASF Recent Development

12.6 Clariant International

12.6.1 Clariant International Corporation Information

12.6.2 Clariant International Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Clariant International Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Clariant International Automotive Solvent Based Coating Products Offered

12.6.5 Clariant International Recent Development

12.7 Covestro AG

12.7.1 Covestro AG Corporation Information

12.7.2 Covestro AG Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Covestro AG Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Covestro AG Automotive Solvent Based Coating Products Offered

12.7.5 Covestro AG Recent Development

12.8 Nippon Paint Holdings

12.8.1 Nippon Paint Holdings Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nippon Paint Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Nippon Paint Holdings Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nippon Paint Holdings Automotive Solvent Based Coating Products Offered

12.8.5 Nippon Paint Holdings Recent Development

12.9 PPG Industries

12.9.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.9.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 PPG Industries Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 PPG Industries Automotive Solvent Based Coating Products Offered

12.9.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.10 The Sherwin-Williams

12.10.1 The Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.10.2 The Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 The Sherwin-Williams Automotive Solvent Based Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 The Sherwin-Williams Automotive Solvent Based Coating Products Offered

12.10.5 The Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automotive Solvent Based Coating Industry Trends

13.2 Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Drivers

13.3 Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Solvent Based Coating Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Solvent Based Coating Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”