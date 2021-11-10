Automotive Rubber Parts Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2027- 3M (USA), Bosch (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

Complete study of the global Automotive Rubber Parts market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Rubber Parts industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Rubber Parts production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Rubber Tires, Rubber Air Bags, Rubber Floor Mats, Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
3M (USA), Bosch (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Bridgestone (Japan), Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), Valeo Group (France), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (USA), Parker-Hannifin (USA), TVS Group (India), Sumitomo Riko (Japan), GAC Component (China), Kasai Kogyo (Japan), ElringKlinger (Germany), Changchun Faway Automobile Components (China), Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts (China), Weifu High-Technology Group (China), SL (Korea), Ichikoh Industries (Japan), Meiwa Industry (Japan), Borgers (Germany)
TOC
1.2.1 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Rubber Tires
1.2.3 Rubber Air Bags
1.2.4 Rubber Floor Mats
1.2.5 Others 1.3 Automotive Rubber Parts Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles 1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Automotive Rubber Parts Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Automotive Rubber Parts Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Automotive Rubber Parts Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Automotive Rubber Parts Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Rubber Parts Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.7 India Automotive Rubber Parts Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.3 Automotive Rubber Parts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Rubber Parts Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 Automotive Rubber Parts Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Automotive Rubber Parts Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Rubber Parts Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production of Automotive Rubber Parts Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.4 North America Automotive Rubber Parts Production
3.4.1 North America Automotive Rubber Parts Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.4.2 North America Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.5 Europe Automotive Rubber Parts Production
3.5.1 Europe Automotive Rubber Parts Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Europe Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.6 China Automotive Rubber Parts Production
3.6.1 China Automotive Rubber Parts Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.6.2 China Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.7 Japan Automotive Rubber Parts Production
3.7.1 Japan Automotive Rubber Parts Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.7.2 Japan Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.8 South Korea Automotive Rubber Parts Production
3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Rubber Parts Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.9 India Automotive Rubber Parts Production
3.9.1 India Automotive Rubber Parts Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.9.2 India Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Consumption by Region 4.1 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Automotive Rubber Parts Consumption by Country
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Automotive Rubber Parts Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Rubber Parts Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Rubber Parts Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.3 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application 6.1 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 6.2 Global Automotive Rubber Parts Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled 7.1 3M (USA)
7.1.1 3M (USA) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.1.2 3M (USA) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.1.3 3M (USA) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.1.4 3M (USA) Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 3M (USA) Recent Developments/Updates 7.2 Bosch (Germany)
7.2.1 Bosch (Germany) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.2.2 Bosch (Germany) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.2.3 Bosch (Germany) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.2.4 Bosch (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served
7.2.5 Bosch (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates 7.3 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)
7.3.1 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.3.2 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.3.3 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.3.4 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served
7.3.5 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates 7.4 Bridgestone (Japan)
7.4.1 Bridgestone (Japan) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.4.2 Bridgestone (Japan) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.4.3 Bridgestone (Japan) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.4.4 Bridgestone (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.4.5 Bridgestone (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan)
7.5.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.5.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.5.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.5.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.5.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.6 Valeo Group (France)
7.6.1 Valeo Group (France) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.6.2 Valeo Group (France) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.6.3 Valeo Group (France) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.6.4 Valeo Group (France) Main Business and Markets Served
7.6.5 Valeo Group (France) Recent Developments/Updates 7.7 Goodyear Tire & Rubber (USA)
7.7.1 Goodyear Tire & Rubber (USA) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.7.2 Goodyear Tire & Rubber (USA) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.7.3 Goodyear Tire & Rubber (USA) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.7.4 Goodyear Tire & Rubber (USA) Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Goodyear Tire & Rubber (USA) Recent Developments/Updates 7.8 Parker-Hannifin (USA)
7.8.1 Parker-Hannifin (USA) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.8.2 Parker-Hannifin (USA) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.8.3 Parker-Hannifin (USA) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.8.4 Parker-Hannifin (USA) Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Parker-Hannifin (USA) Recent Developments/Updates 7.9 TVS Group (India)
7.9.1 TVS Group (India) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.9.2 TVS Group (India) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.9.3 TVS Group (India) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.9.4 TVS Group (India) Main Business and Markets Served
7.9.5 TVS Group (India) Recent Developments/Updates 7.10 Sumitomo Riko (Japan)
7.10.1 Sumitomo Riko (Japan) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.10.2 Sumitomo Riko (Japan) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.10.3 Sumitomo Riko (Japan) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.10.4 Sumitomo Riko (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.10.5 Sumitomo Riko (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.11 GAC Component (China)
7.11.1 GAC Component (China) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.11.2 GAC Component (China) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.11.3 GAC Component (China) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.11.4 GAC Component (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.11.5 GAC Component (China) Recent Developments/Updates 7.12 Kasai Kogyo (Japan)
7.12.1 Kasai Kogyo (Japan) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.12.2 Kasai Kogyo (Japan) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.12.3 Kasai Kogyo (Japan) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.12.4 Kasai Kogyo (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.12.5 Kasai Kogyo (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.13 ElringKlinger (Germany)
7.13.1 ElringKlinger (Germany) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.13.2 ElringKlinger (Germany) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.13.3 ElringKlinger (Germany) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.13.4 ElringKlinger (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served
7.13.5 ElringKlinger (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates 7.14 Changchun Faway Automobile Components (China)
7.14.1 Changchun Faway Automobile Components (China) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.14.2 Changchun Faway Automobile Components (China) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.14.3 Changchun Faway Automobile Components (China) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.14.4 Changchun Faway Automobile Components (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.14.5 Changchun Faway Automobile Components (China) Recent Developments/Updates 7.15 Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts (China)
7.15.1 Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts (China) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.15.2 Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts (China) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.15.3 Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts (China) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.15.4 Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.15.5 Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts (China) Recent Developments/Updates 7.16 Weifu High-Technology Group (China)
7.16.1 Weifu High-Technology Group (China) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.16.2 Weifu High-Technology Group (China) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.16.3 Weifu High-Technology Group (China) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.16.4 Weifu High-Technology Group (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.16.5 Weifu High-Technology Group (China) Recent Developments/Updates 7.17 SL (Korea)
7.17.1 SL (Korea) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.17.2 SL (Korea) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.17.3 SL (Korea) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.17.4 SL (Korea) Main Business and Markets Served
7.17.5 SL (Korea) Recent Developments/Updates 7.18 Ichikoh Industries (Japan)
7.18.1 Ichikoh Industries (Japan) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.18.2 Ichikoh Industries (Japan) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.18.3 Ichikoh Industries (Japan) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.18.4 Ichikoh Industries (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.18.5 Ichikoh Industries (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.19 Meiwa Industry (Japan)
7.19.1 Meiwa Industry (Japan) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.19.2 Meiwa Industry (Japan) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.19.3 Meiwa Industry (Japan) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.19.4 Meiwa Industry (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.19.5 Meiwa Industry (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.20 Borgers (Germany)
7.20.1 Borgers (Germany) Automotive Rubber Parts Corporation Information
7.20.2 Borgers (Germany) Automotive Rubber Parts Product Portfolio
7.20.3 Borgers (Germany) Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.20.4 Borgers (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served
7.20.5 Borgers (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates 8 Automotive Rubber Parts Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Automotive Rubber Parts Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Rubber Parts 8.4 Automotive Rubber Parts Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 Automotive Rubber Parts Distributors List 9.3 Automotive Rubber Parts Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Automotive Rubber Parts Industry Trends 10.2 Automotive Rubber Parts Growth Drivers 10.3 Automotive Rubber Parts Market Challenges 10.4 Automotive Rubber Parts Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Rubber Parts by Region (2022-2027) 11.2 North America Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.3 Europe Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.4 China Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.5 Japan Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.6 South Korea Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.7 India Automotive Rubber Parts Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive Rubber Parts 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Rubber Parts by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Rubber Parts by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Rubber Parts by Region 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Rubber Parts by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Rubber Parts by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Rubber Parts by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Rubber Parts by Type (2022-2027) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Rubber Parts by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer
