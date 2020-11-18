Automotive Refrigerants Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2026|Honeywell, Oz-Chill, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

The global Automotive Refrigerants market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Automotive Refrigerants market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Automotive Refrigerants market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Automotive Refrigerants market, such as , Honeywell, Oz-Chill, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, DuPont, Mexichem, Chemours, … They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Automotive Refrigerants market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Automotive Refrigerants market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Automotive Refrigerants market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Automotive Refrigerants industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Automotive Refrigerants market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Automotive Refrigerants market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Automotive Refrigerants market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Automotive Refrigerants market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Automotive Refrigerants Market by Product: R134a, R1234yf, R12, Others

Global Automotive Refrigerants Market by Application: OEM, Aftermarket

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Automotive Refrigerants market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Automotive Refrigerants Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Refrigerants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Refrigerants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Refrigerants market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Refrigerants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Refrigerants market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Automotive Refrigerants Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Refrigerants Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Refrigerants Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 R134a

1.2.2 R1234yf

1.2.3 R12

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Automotive Refrigerants Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Refrigerants Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Refrigerants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Refrigerants Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Refrigerants Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Refrigerants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Refrigerants Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Refrigerants Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Refrigerants Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Refrigerants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Refrigerants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Refrigerants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Refrigerants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Refrigerants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refrigerants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Automotive Refrigerants Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Refrigerants Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Refrigerants Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Refrigerants Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Refrigerants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Refrigerants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Refrigerants Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Refrigerants Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Refrigerants as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Refrigerants Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Refrigerants Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Refrigerants Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Refrigerants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Refrigerants Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Refrigerants Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Refrigerants Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Refrigerants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Refrigerants Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Refrigerants Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Refrigerants Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Refrigerants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive Refrigerants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Refrigerants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Refrigerants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Refrigerants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive Refrigerants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive Refrigerants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Refrigerants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Refrigerants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refrigerants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refrigerants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automotive Refrigerants by Application

4.1 Automotive Refrigerants Segment by Application

4.1.1 OEM

4.1.2 Aftermarket

4.2 Global Automotive Refrigerants Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Refrigerants Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Refrigerants Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Refrigerants Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Refrigerants by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Refrigerants by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Refrigerants by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Refrigerants by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refrigerants by Application 5 North America Automotive Refrigerants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Refrigerants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Refrigerants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Refrigerants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Refrigerants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 United States Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.3 Mexico Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automotive Refrigerants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Refrigerants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Refrigerants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Refrigerants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Refrigerants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 UK Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Refrigerants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Refrigerants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Refrigerants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Refrigerants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Refrigerants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Indonesia Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Thailand Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Malaysia Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Philippines Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Vietnam Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive Refrigerants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Refrigerants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Refrigerants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Refrigerants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Refrigerants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Brazil Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refrigerants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refrigerants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refrigerants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refrigerants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refrigerants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 GCC Countries Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 Egypt Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.4 South Africa Automotive Refrigerants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Refrigerants Business

10.1 Honeywell

10.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.1.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Honeywell Automotive Refrigerants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Honeywell Automotive Refrigerants Products Offered

10.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.2 Oz-Chill

10.2.1 Oz-Chill Corporation Information

10.2.2 Oz-Chill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Oz-Chill Automotive Refrigerants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Honeywell Automotive Refrigerants Products Offered

10.2.5 Oz-Chill Recent Development

10.3 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

10.3.1 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Corporation Information

10.3.2 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Automotive Refrigerants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Automotive Refrigerants Products Offered

10.3.5 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Recent Development

10.4 DuPont

10.4.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.4.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 DuPont Automotive Refrigerants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 DuPont Automotive Refrigerants Products Offered

10.4.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.5 Mexichem

10.5.1 Mexichem Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mexichem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Mexichem Automotive Refrigerants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Mexichem Automotive Refrigerants Products Offered

10.5.5 Mexichem Recent Development

10.6 Chemours

10.6.1 Chemours Corporation Information

10.6.2 Chemours Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Chemours Automotive Refrigerants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Chemours Automotive Refrigerants Products Offered

10.6.5 Chemours Recent Development

… 11 Automotive Refrigerants Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Refrigerants Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Refrigerants Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

