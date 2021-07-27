Automotive Power Modules Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast 2027| Infineon, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Automotive Power Modules Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Automotive Power Modules Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Power Modules market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Power Modules market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Power Modules market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Power Modules Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Automotive Power Modules Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Automotive Power Modules market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Top Players of Automotive Power Modules Market are Studied: Infineon, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Semikron, Danfoss, ROHM, BYD, Starpower Semiconductor

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Automotive Power Modules market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , IGBT Modules, SiC Modules, In 2018, IGBT Modules accounted for a major share of 90% in the global Automotive Power Modules market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2487 M USD by 2025 from 843 M USD in 2018.

Segmentation by Application: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), In Automotive Power Modules market, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 71516 (K Units) by 2025. It means that Automotive Power Modules will be promising in the Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) field in the next couple of years.

TOC

1 Automotive Power Modules Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Power Modules Product Scope

1.2 Automotive Power Modules Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 IGBT Modules

1.2.3 SiC Modules

1.3 Automotive Power Modules Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

1.3.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

1.4 Automotive Power Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Power Modules Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Automotive Power Modules Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Power Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Automotive Power Modules Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Automotive Power Modules Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Automotive Power Modules Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Automotive Power Modules Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Power Modules Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Automotive Power Modules Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Automotive Power Modules Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Power Modules Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Power Modules Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Power Modules Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Power Modules as of 2020)

3.4 Global Automotive Power Modules Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Power Modules Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Automotive Power Modules Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Power Modules Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Power Modules Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Automotive Power Modules Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Power Modules Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Power Modules Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Automotive Power Modules Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Automotive Power Modules Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Automotive Power Modules Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Automotive Power Modules Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Automotive Power Modules Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Automotive Power Modules Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Automotive Power Modules Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Automotive Power Modules Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 133 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 133 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Automotive Power Modules Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Automotive Power Modules Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Automotive Power Modules Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Automotive Power Modules Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 155 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 155 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Automotive Power Modules Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Automotive Power Modules Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Automotive Power Modules Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Automotive Power Modules Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Automotive Power Modules Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Power Modules Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Power Modules Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Power Modules Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Automotive Power Modules Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Automotive Power Modules Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Automotive Power Modules Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Automotive Power Modules Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Power Modules Business

12.1 Infineon

12.1.1 Infineon Corporation Information

12.1.2 Infineon Business Overview

12.1.3 Infineon Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Infineon Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

12.1.5 Infineon Recent Development

12.2 Mitsubishi Electric

12.2.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview

12.2.3 Mitsubishi Electric Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mitsubishi Electric Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

12.2.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

12.3 Fuji Electric

12.3.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Fuji Electric Business Overview

12.3.3 Fuji Electric Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Fuji Electric Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

12.3.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

12.4 ON Semiconductor

12.4.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.4.2 ON Semiconductor Business Overview

12.4.3 ON Semiconductor Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ON Semiconductor Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

12.4.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

12.5 STMicroelectronics

12.5.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.5.2 STMicroelectronics Business Overview

12.5.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 STMicroelectronics Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

12.5.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

12.6 Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device

12.6.1 Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Business Overview

12.6.3 Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

12.6.5 Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Recent Development

12.7 Semikron

12.7.1 Semikron Corporation Information

12.7.2 Semikron Business Overview

12.7.3 Semikron Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Semikron Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

12.7.5 Semikron Recent Development

12.8 Danfoss

12.8.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

12.8.2 Danfoss Business Overview

12.8.3 Danfoss Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Danfoss Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

12.8.5 Danfoss Recent Development

12.9 ROHM

12.9.1 ROHM Corporation Information

12.9.2 ROHM Business Overview

12.9.3 ROHM Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ROHM Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

12.9.5 ROHM Recent Development

12.10 BYD

12.10.1 BYD Corporation Information

12.10.2 BYD Business Overview

12.10.3 BYD Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 BYD Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

12.10.5 BYD Recent Development

12.11 Starpower Semiconductor

12.11.1 Starpower Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.11.2 Starpower Semiconductor Business Overview

12.11.3 Starpower Semiconductor Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Starpower Semiconductor Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

12.11.5 Starpower Semiconductor Recent Development 13 Automotive Power Modules Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Automotive Power Modules Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Power Modules

13.4 Automotive Power Modules Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Automotive Power Modules Distributors List

14.3 Automotive Power Modules Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Automotive Power Modules Market Trends

15.2 Automotive Power Modules Drivers

15.3 Automotive Power Modules Market Challenges

15.4 Automotive Power Modules Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer