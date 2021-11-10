Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Market Study for 2021 to 2027 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges- Bosch (Germany), Panasonic (Japan), Continental (Germany)

Complete study of the global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Plastic Injection Molding production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Thermoplastic Injection Molding, Cold Runner Molding, Hot Runner Molding, Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Bosch (Germany), Panasonic (Japan), Continental (Germany), Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France), Denso (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Honeywell International (USA), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Magna International (Canada), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (Korea), Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), Faurecia (France), Valeo Group (France), HUAYU Automotive Systems (China), Lear (USA), Eaton (USA), Adient (USA), Yazaki (Japan), Mahle (Germany)
TOC
1.2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Thermoplastic Injection Molding
1.2.3 Cold Runner Molding
1.2.4 Hot Runner Molding
1.2.5 Others 1.3 Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles 1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.7 India Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.3 Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production of Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.4 North America Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production
3.4.1 North America Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.4.2 North America Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.5 Europe Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production
3.5.1 Europe Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Europe Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.6 China Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production
3.6.1 China Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.6.2 China Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.7 Japan Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production
3.7.1 Japan Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.7.2 Japan Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.8 South Korea Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production
3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.9 India Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production
3.9.1 India Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.9.2 India Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Consumption by Region 4.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Consumption by Country
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.3 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application 6.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 6.2 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled 7.1 Bosch (Germany)
7.1.1 Bosch (Germany) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.1.2 Bosch (Germany) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.1.3 Bosch (Germany) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.1.4 Bosch (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 Bosch (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates 7.2 Panasonic (Japan)
7.2.1 Panasonic (Japan) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.2.2 Panasonic (Japan) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.2.3 Panasonic (Japan) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.2.4 Panasonic (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.2.5 Panasonic (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.3 Continental (Germany)
7.3.1 Continental (Germany) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.3.2 Continental (Germany) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.3.3 Continental (Germany) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.3.4 Continental (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served
7.3.5 Continental (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates 7.4 Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France)
7.4.1 Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.4.2 Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.4.3 Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.4.4 Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France) Main Business and Markets Served
7.4.5 Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France) Recent Developments/Updates 7.5 Denso (Japan)
7.5.1 Denso (Japan) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.5.2 Denso (Japan) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.5.3 Denso (Japan) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.5.4 Denso (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.5.5 Denso (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.6 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)
7.6.1 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.6.2 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.6.3 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.6.4 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served
7.6.5 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates 7.7 Honeywell International (USA)
7.7.1 Honeywell International (USA) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.7.2 Honeywell International (USA) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.7.3 Honeywell International (USA) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.7.4 Honeywell International (USA) Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Honeywell International (USA) Recent Developments/Updates 7.8 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)
7.8.1 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.8.2 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.8.3 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.8.4 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.9 Magna International (Canada)
7.9.1 Magna International (Canada) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.9.2 Magna International (Canada) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.9.3 Magna International (Canada) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.9.4 Magna International (Canada) Main Business and Markets Served
7.9.5 Magna International (Canada) Recent Developments/Updates 7.10 Aisin Seiki (Japan)
7.10.1 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.10.2 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.10.3 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.10.4 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.10.5 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.11 Hyundai Mobis (Korea)
7.11.1 Hyundai Mobis (Korea) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.11.2 Hyundai Mobis (Korea) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.11.3 Hyundai Mobis (Korea) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.11.4 Hyundai Mobis (Korea) Main Business and Markets Served
7.11.5 Hyundai Mobis (Korea) Recent Developments/Updates 7.12 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan)
7.12.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.12.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.12.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.12.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.12.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.13 Faurecia (France)
7.13.1 Faurecia (France) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.13.2 Faurecia (France) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.13.3 Faurecia (France) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.13.4 Faurecia (France) Main Business and Markets Served
7.13.5 Faurecia (France) Recent Developments/Updates 7.14 Valeo Group (France)
7.14.1 Valeo Group (France) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.14.2 Valeo Group (France) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.14.3 Valeo Group (France) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.14.4 Valeo Group (France) Main Business and Markets Served
7.14.5 Valeo Group (France) Recent Developments/Updates 7.15 HUAYU Automotive Systems (China)
7.15.1 HUAYU Automotive Systems (China) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.15.2 HUAYU Automotive Systems (China) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.15.3 HUAYU Automotive Systems (China) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.15.4 HUAYU Automotive Systems (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.15.5 HUAYU Automotive Systems (China) Recent Developments/Updates 7.16 Lear (USA)
7.16.1 Lear (USA) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.16.2 Lear (USA) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.16.3 Lear (USA) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.16.4 Lear (USA) Main Business and Markets Served
7.16.5 Lear (USA) Recent Developments/Updates 7.17 Eaton (USA)
7.17.1 Eaton (USA) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.17.2 Eaton (USA) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.17.3 Eaton (USA) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.17.4 Eaton (USA) Main Business and Markets Served
7.17.5 Eaton (USA) Recent Developments/Updates 7.18 Adient (USA)
7.18.1 Adient (USA) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.18.2 Adient (USA) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.18.3 Adient (USA) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.18.4 Adient (USA) Main Business and Markets Served
7.18.5 Adient (USA) Recent Developments/Updates 7.19 Yazaki (Japan)
7.19.1 Yazaki (Japan) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.19.2 Yazaki (Japan) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.19.3 Yazaki (Japan) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.19.4 Yazaki (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.19.5 Yazaki (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.20 Mahle (Germany)
7.20.1 Mahle (Germany) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Corporation Information
7.20.2 Mahle (Germany) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Portfolio
7.20.3 Mahle (Germany) Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.20.4 Mahle (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served
7.20.5 Mahle (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates 8 Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Plastic Injection Molding 8.4 Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Distributors List 9.3 Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Industry Trends 10.2 Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Growth Drivers 10.3 Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Market Challenges 10.4 Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Plastic Injection Molding by Region (2022-2027) 11.2 North America Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.3 Europe Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.4 China Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.5 Japan Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.6 South Korea Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.7 India Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive Plastic Injection Molding 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Plastic Injection Molding by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Plastic Injection Molding by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Plastic Injection Molding by Region 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Plastic Injection Molding by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Plastic Injection Molding by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Plastic Injection Molding by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Plastic Injection Molding by Type (2022-2027) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Plastic Injection Molding by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer
