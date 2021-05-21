Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Market Competitive Share & Forecast 2021|Johnson Electric Group (China), Kofu Meidensha Electric (Japan), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Market Research Report offers in-depth analysis on market size, share, drivers, restraints, and so on. Moreover, this report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. for the forecast period of 2027.

The global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2021-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

Some Of The Leading Key Players Operating in This Report Are: Johnson Electric Group (China), Kofu Meidensha Electric (Japan), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Myway Plus (Japan), Tsuzuki (Japan), Delta Group (Taiwan), Leonardo DRS (Italy), ABB (USA), ZIEHL-ABEGG (Germany)

Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2021 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment By Type:

Surface PMSM (SPMSM) Type

Interior PMSM (IPMSM) Type

Segment By Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Leading Players

The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2021-2027. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2021-2027. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided.

Key Reasons to Purchase the Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Market research Report

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and their impact on the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Key Question Answered in The Report :

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor market?

Table Of Content

1 Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Surface PMSM (SPMSM) Type

1.2.2 Interior PMSM (IPMSM) Type

1.3 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor by Application

4.1 Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Cars

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

4.2 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Business

10.1 Johnson Electric Group (China)

10.1.1 Johnson Electric Group (China) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Johnson Electric Group (China) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Johnson Electric Group (China) Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Johnson Electric Group (China) Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Products Offered

10.1.5 Johnson Electric Group (China) Recent Development

10.2 Kofu Meidensha Electric (Japan)

10.2.1 Kofu Meidensha Electric (Japan) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kofu Meidensha Electric (Japan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Kofu Meidensha Electric (Japan) Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Johnson Electric Group (China) Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Products Offered

10.2.5 Kofu Meidensha Electric (Japan) Recent Development

10.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

10.3.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan) Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan) Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Products Offered

10.3.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan) Recent Development

10.4 Myway Plus (Japan)

10.4.1 Myway Plus (Japan) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Myway Plus (Japan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Myway Plus (Japan) Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Myway Plus (Japan) Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Products Offered

10.4.5 Myway Plus (Japan) Recent Development

10.5 Tsuzuki (Japan)

10.5.1 Tsuzuki (Japan) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Tsuzuki (Japan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Tsuzuki (Japan) Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Tsuzuki (Japan) Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Products Offered

10.5.5 Tsuzuki (Japan) Recent Development

10.6 Delta Group (Taiwan)

10.6.1 Delta Group (Taiwan) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Delta Group (Taiwan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Delta Group (Taiwan) Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Delta Group (Taiwan) Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Products Offered

10.6.5 Delta Group (Taiwan) Recent Development

10.7 Leonardo DRS (Italy)

10.7.1 Leonardo DRS (Italy) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Leonardo DRS (Italy) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Leonardo DRS (Italy) Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Leonardo DRS (Italy) Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Products Offered

10.7.5 Leonardo DRS (Italy) Recent Development

10.8 ABB (USA)

10.8.1 ABB (USA) Corporation Information

10.8.2 ABB (USA) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ABB (USA) Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ABB (USA) Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Products Offered

10.8.5 ABB (USA) Recent Development

10.9 ZIEHL-ABEGG (Germany)

10.9.1 ZIEHL-ABEGG (Germany) Corporation Information

10.9.2 ZIEHL-ABEGG (Germany) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 ZIEHL-ABEGG (Germany) Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 ZIEHL-ABEGG (Germany) Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Products Offered

10.9.5 ZIEHL-ABEGG (Germany) Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Distributors

12.3 Automotive Permanent Magnet Synchronus Motor Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

