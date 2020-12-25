Automotive Paints and Coatings Market: Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis – Report by QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Paints and Coatings market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Paints and Coatings market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Paints and Coatings market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Akzonobel, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Cabot, Donglai Coating Technology, Eastman, Teknos, Nippon Paint Holdings, PPG Industries, Kansai Paint, Sherwin-Williams Company, KCC Paint, Covestro, Solvay, Valspar, Strong Chemical, Kinlita, YATU Market Segment by Product Type: Water-based Coating, Solvent Coatings, Powder Coatings, Others Market Segment by Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Paints and Coatings market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Paints and Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Paints and Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Paints and Coatings market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Paints and Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Paints and Coatings market

TOC

1 Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Paints and Coatings

1.2 Automotive Paints and Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Water-based Coating

1.2.3 Solvent Coatings

1.2.4 Powder Coatings

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Automotive Paints and Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Automotive Paints and Coatings Industry

1.7 Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Trends 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Automotive Paints and Coatings Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Automotive Paints and Coatings Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Paints and Coatings Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Automotive Paints and Coatings Production

3.9.1 India Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Automotive Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Paints and Coatings Business

7.1 Akzonobel

7.1.1 Akzonobel Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Akzonobel Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Akzonobel Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Akzonobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 BASF Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Axalta Coating Systems

7.3.1 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Axalta Coating Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Cabot

7.4.1 Cabot Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Cabot Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Cabot Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Cabot Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Donglai Coating Technology

7.5.1 Donglai Coating Technology Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Donglai Coating Technology Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Donglai Coating Technology Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Donglai Coating Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Eastman

7.6.1 Eastman Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Eastman Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Eastman Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Eastman Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Teknos

7.7.1 Teknos Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Teknos Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Teknos Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Teknos Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nippon Paint Holdings

7.8.1 Nippon Paint Holdings Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Nippon Paint Holdings Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nippon Paint Holdings Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Nippon Paint Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 PPG Industries

7.9.1 PPG Industries Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 PPG Industries Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 PPG Industries Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Kansai Paint

7.10.1 Kansai Paint Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Kansai Paint Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Kansai Paint Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Kansai Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Sherwin-Williams Company

7.11.1 Sherwin-Williams Company Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Sherwin-Williams Company Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Sherwin-Williams Company Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Sherwin-Williams Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 KCC Paint

7.12.1 KCC Paint Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 KCC Paint Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 KCC Paint Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 KCC Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Covestro

7.13.1 Covestro Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Covestro Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Covestro Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Covestro Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Solvay

7.14.1 Solvay Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Solvay Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Solvay Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Valspar

7.15.1 Valspar Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Valspar Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Valspar Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Valspar Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Strong Chemical

7.16.1 Strong Chemical Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Strong Chemical Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Strong Chemical Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Strong Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Kinlita

7.17.1 Kinlita Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Kinlita Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Kinlita Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Kinlita Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 YATU

7.18.1 YATU Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 YATU Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 YATU Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 YATU Main Business and Markets Served 8 Automotive Paints and Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Paints and Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Paints and Coatings

8.4 Automotive Paints and Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Paints and Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Paints and Coatings Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Paints and Coatings (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Paints and Coatings (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Paints and Coatings (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Automotive Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Automotive Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Automotive Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Automotive Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Automotive Paints and Coatings

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Paints and Coatings by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Paints and Coatings by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Paints and Coatings by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Paints and Coatings 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Paints and Coatings by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Paints and Coatings by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Paints and Coatings by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Paints and Coatings by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

