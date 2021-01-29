Automotive Paint & Coating Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, NIPPON

Automotive Paint & Coating is paint or coating used on vehicle bodies and other components. Generally, it refers to automotive OEM coating and automotive refinish coating. As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of automotive paint & coating in the international market, the current demand for automotive paint & coating product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan, Germany, and US, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market The global Automotive Paint & Coating market size is projected to reach US$ 23210 million by 2026, from US$ 20090 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026.



Global Automotive Paint & Coating Scope and Segment Automotive Paint & Coating market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Paint & Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, PPG Industries, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, NIPPON, Kansai, KCC Corporation, AKZO NOBEL, Valspar, Sherwin-Williams, Strong Chemical, Kinlita, PRIME, YATU, FUTIAN Chemical Industry

Automotive Paint & Coating Breakdown Data by Type

Water-based Coating, Solvent Coatings, Powder Coatings, High Solid Coatings

Automotive Paint & Coating Breakdown Data by Application

Aftermarkets, OEMs Regional and Country-level Analysis The Automotive Paint & Coating market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Automotive Paint & Coating market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Automotive Paint & Coating Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Automotive Paint & Coating Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Water-based Coating

1.2.3 Solvent Coatings

1.2.4 Powder Coatings

1.2.5 High Solid Coatings 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aftermarkets

1.3.3 OEMs 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Production 2.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 India 3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Automotive Paint & Coating Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Paint & Coating Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Paint & Coating Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Automotive Paint & Coating Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Paint & Coating Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Paint & Coating Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Paint & Coating Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Paint & Coating Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Paint & Coating Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Paint & Coating Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Paint & Coating Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Paint & Coating Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Paint & Coating Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automotive Paint & Coating Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Automotive Paint & Coating Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Automotive Paint & Coating Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Paint & Coating Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Paint & Coating Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Automotive Paint & Coating Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Automotive Paint & Coating Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Paint & Coating Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Paint & Coating Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Paint & Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Paint & Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 PPG Industries

12.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 PPG Industries Overview

12.1.3 PPG Industries Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 PPG Industries Automotive Paint & Coating Product Description

12.1.5 PPG Industries Related Developments 12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Overview

12.2.3 BASF Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BASF Automotive Paint & Coating Product Description

12.2.5 BASF Related Developments 12.3 Axalta Coating Systems

12.3.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

12.3.2 Axalta Coating Systems Overview

12.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Paint & Coating Product Description

12.3.5 Axalta Coating Systems Related Developments 12.4 NIPPON

12.4.1 NIPPON Corporation Information

12.4.2 NIPPON Overview

12.4.3 NIPPON Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 NIPPON Automotive Paint & Coating Product Description

12.4.5 NIPPON Related Developments 12.5 Kansai

12.5.1 Kansai Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kansai Overview

12.5.3 Kansai Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kansai Automotive Paint & Coating Product Description

12.5.5 Kansai Related Developments 12.6 KCC Corporation

12.6.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 KCC Corporation Overview

12.6.3 KCC Corporation Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 KCC Corporation Automotive Paint & Coating Product Description

12.6.5 KCC Corporation Related Developments 12.7 AKZO NOBEL

12.7.1 AKZO NOBEL Corporation Information

12.7.2 AKZO NOBEL Overview

12.7.3 AKZO NOBEL Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 AKZO NOBEL Automotive Paint & Coating Product Description

12.7.5 AKZO NOBEL Related Developments 12.8 Valspar

12.8.1 Valspar Corporation Information

12.8.2 Valspar Overview

12.8.3 Valspar Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Valspar Automotive Paint & Coating Product Description

12.8.5 Valspar Related Developments 12.9 Sherwin-Williams

12.9.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sherwin-Williams Overview

12.9.3 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Paint & Coating Product Description

12.9.5 Sherwin-Williams Related Developments 12.10 Strong Chemical

12.10.1 Strong Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Strong Chemical Overview

12.10.3 Strong Chemical Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Strong Chemical Automotive Paint & Coating Product Description

12.10.5 Strong Chemical Related Developments 12.11 Kinlita

12.11.1 Kinlita Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kinlita Overview

12.11.3 Kinlita Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Kinlita Automotive Paint & Coating Product Description

12.11.5 Kinlita Related Developments 12.12 PRIME

12.12.1 PRIME Corporation Information

12.12.2 PRIME Overview

12.12.3 PRIME Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 PRIME Automotive Paint & Coating Product Description

12.12.5 PRIME Related Developments 12.13 YATU

12.13.1 YATU Corporation Information

12.13.2 YATU Overview

12.13.3 YATU Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 YATU Automotive Paint & Coating Product Description

12.13.5 YATU Related Developments 12.14 FUTIAN Chemical Industry

12.14.1 FUTIAN Chemical Industry Corporation Information

12.14.2 FUTIAN Chemical Industry Overview

12.14.3 FUTIAN Chemical Industry Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 FUTIAN Chemical Industry Automotive Paint & Coating Product Description

12.14.5 FUTIAN Chemical Industry Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Automotive Paint & Coating Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Automotive Paint & Coating Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Automotive Paint & Coating Production Mode & Process 13.4 Automotive Paint & Coating Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automotive Paint & Coating Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automotive Paint & Coating Distributors 13.5 Automotive Paint & Coating Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Automotive Paint & Coating Industry Trends 14.2 Automotive Paint & Coating Market Drivers 14.3 Automotive Paint & Coating Market Challenges 14.4 Automotive Paint & Coating Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Paint & Coating Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

