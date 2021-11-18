Automotive NTC Thermistor Market 2021 – 2027 | Growth Dynamics, Revenue Outlook and Opportunities Forecast |BetaTHERM Corporation, GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies, Honeywell Sensing and Control

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive NTC Thermistor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive NTC Thermistor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive NTC Thermistor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Automotive NTC Thermistor market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Players of Automotive NTC Thermistor Market are Studied: :, BetaTHERM Corporation, GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies, Honeywell Sensing and Control, Hyper-Sense Technology, Ishizuka Electronics Corporation, KOA CORP, Lattron Company, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Company, Ohizumi Manufacturing, Panasonic Electronic Devices, Shibaura Electronics, Tateyama Kagaku Industrial, TDK, Thinking Electronic Industrial, VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive NTC Thermistor market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , , Radial Type, Diode Type, SMD Type, Other

Segmentation by Application: Automotive Temperature Sensor, Automotive Power Management System, Other

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Automotive NTC Thermistor industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Automotive NTC Thermistor trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Automotive NTC Thermistor developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Automotive NTC Thermistor industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Overview

1.1 Automotive NTC Thermistor Product Overview

1.2 Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Radial Type

1.2.2 Diode Type

1.2.3 SMD Type

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive NTC Thermistor Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive NTC Thermistor Industry

1.5.1.1 Automotive NTC Thermistor Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Automotive NTC Thermistor Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Automotive NTC Thermistor Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive NTC Thermistor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive NTC Thermistor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive NTC Thermistor as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive NTC Thermistor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive NTC Thermistor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor by Application

4.1 Automotive NTC Thermistor Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive Temperature Sensor

4.1.2 Automotive Power Management System

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive NTC Thermistor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive NTC Thermistor by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive NTC Thermistor by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive NTC Thermistor by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive NTC Thermistor by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive NTC Thermistor by Application 5 North America Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive NTC Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Automotive NTC Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive NTC Thermistor Business

10.1 BetaTHERM Corporation

10.1.1 BetaTHERM Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 BetaTHERM Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BetaTHERM Corporation Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BetaTHERM Corporation Automotive NTC Thermistor Products Offered

10.1.5 BetaTHERM Corporation Recent Development

10.2 GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies

10.2.1 GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies Corporation Information

10.2.2 GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BetaTHERM Corporation Automotive NTC Thermistor Products Offered

10.2.5 GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies Recent Development

10.3 Honeywell Sensing and Control

10.3.1 Honeywell Sensing and Control Corporation Information

10.3.2 Honeywell Sensing and Control Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Honeywell Sensing and Control Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Honeywell Sensing and Control Automotive NTC Thermistor Products Offered

10.3.5 Honeywell Sensing and Control Recent Development

10.4 Hyper-Sense Technology

10.4.1 Hyper-Sense Technology Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hyper-Sense Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Hyper-Sense Technology Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Hyper-Sense Technology Automotive NTC Thermistor Products Offered

10.4.5 Hyper-Sense Technology Recent Development

10.5 Ishizuka Electronics Corporation

10.5.1 Ishizuka Electronics Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ishizuka Electronics Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Ishizuka Electronics Corporation Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Ishizuka Electronics Corporation Automotive NTC Thermistor Products Offered

10.5.5 Ishizuka Electronics Corporation Recent Development

10.6 KOA CORP

10.6.1 KOA CORP Corporation Information

10.6.2 KOA CORP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 KOA CORP Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 KOA CORP Automotive NTC Thermistor Products Offered

10.6.5 KOA CORP Recent Development

10.7 Lattron Company

10.7.1 Lattron Company Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lattron Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Lattron Company Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Lattron Company Automotive NTC Thermistor Products Offered

10.7.5 Lattron Company Recent Development

10.8 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

10.8.1 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Automotive NTC Thermistor Products Offered

10.8.5 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Murata Manufacturing Company

10.9.1 Murata Manufacturing Company Corporation Information

10.9.2 Murata Manufacturing Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Murata Manufacturing Company Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Murata Manufacturing Company Automotive NTC Thermistor Products Offered

10.9.5 Murata Manufacturing Company Recent Development

10.10 Ohizumi Manufacturing

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive NTC Thermistor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Ohizumi Manufacturing Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Ohizumi Manufacturing Recent Development

10.11 Panasonic Electronic Devices

10.11.1 Panasonic Electronic Devices Corporation Information

10.11.2 Panasonic Electronic Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Panasonic Electronic Devices Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Panasonic Electronic Devices Automotive NTC Thermistor Products Offered

10.11.5 Panasonic Electronic Devices Recent Development

10.12 Shibaura Electronics

10.12.1 Shibaura Electronics Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shibaura Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Shibaura Electronics Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Shibaura Electronics Automotive NTC Thermistor Products Offered

10.12.5 Shibaura Electronics Recent Development

10.13 Tateyama Kagaku Industrial

10.13.1 Tateyama Kagaku Industrial Corporation Information

10.13.2 Tateyama Kagaku Industrial Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Tateyama Kagaku Industrial Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Tateyama Kagaku Industrial Automotive NTC Thermistor Products Offered

10.13.5 Tateyama Kagaku Industrial Recent Development

10.14 TDK

10.14.1 TDK Corporation Information

10.14.2 TDK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 TDK Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 TDK Automotive NTC Thermistor Products Offered

10.14.5 TDK Recent Development

10.15 Thinking Electronic Industrial

10.15.1 Thinking Electronic Industrial Corporation Information

10.15.2 Thinking Electronic Industrial Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Thinking Electronic Industrial Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Thinking Electronic Industrial Automotive NTC Thermistor Products Offered

10.15.5 Thinking Electronic Industrial Recent Development

10.16 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY

10.16.1 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Corporation Information

10.16.2 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Automotive NTC Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Automotive NTC Thermistor Products Offered

10.16.5 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Recent Development 11 Automotive NTC Thermistor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive NTC Thermistor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive NTC Thermistor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

