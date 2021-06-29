Automotive NFC Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2021-2027 | Sony, FeliCa, NXP

“ Automotive NFC Market Los Angeles, United State, , – The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Automotive NFC Market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Automotive NFC market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Automotive NFC market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Automotive NFC market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Automotive NFC market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Automotive NFC market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Automotive NFC market.

Automotive NFC Market Leading Players

Sony, FeliCa, NXP, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, Samsung, Polaric, …

Automotive NFC Market Product Type Segments

, 106 Kbit/s, 212 Kbit/s, 424 Kbit/s Automotive NFC

Automotive NFC Market Application Segments

On Board Units, Car Keys, Other

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive NFC Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 106 Kbit/s

1.2.3 212 Kbit/s

1.2.4 424 Kbit/s

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive NFC Market Share by Application: 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 On Board Units

1.3.3 Car Keys

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automotive NFC Market Perspective (2015-2027)

2.2 Global Automotive NFC Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive NFC Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Automotive NFC Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2021)

2.2.3 Automotive NFC Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2027)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive NFC Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive NFC Players by Revenue (2015-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive NFC Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive NFC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive NFC Revenue

3.4 Global Automotive NFC Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Automotive NFC Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive NFC Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Automotive NFC Area Served

3.6 Key Players Automotive NFC Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Automotive NFC Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Automotive NFC Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive NFC Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive NFC Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2027) 5 Automotive NFC Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive NFC Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive NFC Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive NFC Market Size (2015-2027)

6.2 North America Automotive NFC Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

6.3 North America Automotive NFC Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

6.4 North America Automotive NFC Market Size by Country (2015-2021)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive NFC Market Size (2015-2027)

7.2 Europe Automotive NFC Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

7.3 Europe Automotive NFC Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

7.4 Europe Automotive NFC Market Size by Country (2015-2021)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Automotive NFC Market Size (2015-2027)

8.2 China Automotive NFC Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

8.3 China Automotive NFC Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

8.4 China Automotive NFC Market Size by Region (2015-2021)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Automotive NFC Market Size (2015-2027)

9.2 Japan Automotive NFC Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

9.3 Japan Automotive NFC Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

9.4 Japan Automotive NFC Market Size by Country (2015-2021)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive NFC Market Size (2015-2027)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive NFC Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive NFC Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive NFC Market Size by Country (2015-2021)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Sony

11.1.1 Sony Company Details

11.1.2 Sony Business Overview

11.1.3 Sony Automotive NFC Introduction

11.1.4 Sony Revenue in Automotive NFC Business (2015-2021))

11.1.5 Sony Recent Development

11.2 FeliCa

11.2.1 FeliCa Company Details

11.2.2 FeliCa Business Overview

11.2.3 FeliCa Automotive NFC Introduction

11.2.4 FeliCa Revenue in Automotive NFC Business (2015-2021)

11.2.5 FeliCa Recent Development

11.3 NXP

11.3.1 NXP Company Details

11.3.2 NXP Business Overview

11.3.3 NXP Automotive NFC Introduction

11.3.4 NXP Revenue in Automotive NFC Business (2015-2021)

11.3.5 NXP Recent Development

11.4 Broadcom

11.4.1 Broadcom Company Details

11.4.2 Broadcom Business Overview

11.4.3 Broadcom Automotive NFC Introduction

11.4.4 Broadcom Revenue in Automotive NFC Business (2015-2021)

11.4.5 Broadcom Recent Development

11.5 STMicroelectronics

11.5.1 STMicroelectronics Company Details

11.5.2 STMicroelectronics Business Overview

11.5.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive NFC Introduction

11.5.4 STMicroelectronics Revenue in Automotive NFC Business (2015-2021)

11.5.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

11.6 Samsung

11.6.1 Samsung Company Details

11.6.2 Samsung Business Overview

11.6.3 Samsung Automotive NFC Introduction

11.6.4 Samsung Revenue in Automotive NFC Business (2015-2021)

11.6.5 Samsung Recent Development

11.7 Polaric

11.7.1 Polaric Company Details

11.7.2 Polaric Business Overview

11.7.3 Polaric Automotive NFC Introduction

11.7.4 Polaric Revenue in Automotive NFC Business (2015-2021)

11.7.5 Polaric Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

Report Objectives

• To carefully analyze and estimate the size of the global Automotive NFC market.

• To clearly segment the global Automotive NFC market and estimate the market size of the segments.

• To provide details about key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Automotive NFC market.

• To help readers understand the current and future market scenarios.

• To provide information about the latest trends of the global Automotive NFC market and its key segments.

• To assess the contribution of each region or country to the global Automotive NFC market.

• To provide information on important drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Automotive NFC market.

• To accurately calculate the market shares of key segments, regions, and companies in the global Automotive NFC market.

