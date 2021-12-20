Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2022 | Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, United Monolithic Semiconductors

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, United Monolithic Semiconductors, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Texas Instruments, AKM Technology Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: GaAs, SiGe BiCMOS, RF CMOS

Market Segmentation by Application: Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning, Parking Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Others

The Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC

1.2 Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 GaAs

1.2.3 SiGe BiCMOS

1.2.4 RF CMOS

1.3 Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Adaptive Cruise Control

1.3.3 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

1.3.4 Forward Collision Warning

1.3.5 Parking Assist

1.3.6 Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS)

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 Taiwan Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Taiwan Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production

3.9.1 Taiwan Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Taiwan Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Infineon Technologies

7.1.1 Infineon Technologies Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Corporation Information

7.1.2 Infineon Technologies Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Infineon Technologies Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Infineon Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 NXP Semiconductors

7.2.1 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Corporation Information

7.2.2 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Product Portfolio

7.2.3 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 NXP Semiconductors Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 United Monolithic Semiconductors

7.3.1 United Monolithic Semiconductors Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Corporation Information

7.3.2 United Monolithic Semiconductors Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Product Portfolio

7.3.3 United Monolithic Semiconductors Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 United Monolithic Semiconductors Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 United Monolithic Semiconductors Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Texas Instruments

7.5.1 Texas Instruments Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Corporation Information

7.5.2 Texas Instruments Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Texas Instruments Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Texas Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 AKM Technology Corporation

7.6.1 AKM Technology Corporation Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Corporation Information

7.6.2 AKM Technology Corporation Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Product Portfolio

7.6.3 AKM Technology Corporation Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 AKM Technology Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 AKM Technology Corporation Recent Developments/Updates 8 Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC

8.4 Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Industry Trends

10.2 Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Growth Drivers

10.3 Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Market Challenges

10.4 Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 Taiwan Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Millimeter-Wave Radar IC by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

