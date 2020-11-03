Automotive Metal Parts Market is Set to Grow by Top Players: , Bosch, Magna, Denso, Aisin Group, Araymond, Faurecia, Hyundai Mobis, ZF, Yazaki, Lear, Delphi, Valeo, Toyota Boshoku, JTEKT

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Metal Parts Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Metal Parts market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Metal Parts market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Metal Parts market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Bosch, Magna, Denso, Aisin Group, Araymond, Faurecia, Hyundai Mobis, ZF, Yazaki, Lear, Delphi, Valeo, Toyota Boshoku, JTEKT Market Segment by Product Type: Aluminum, Steel, Magnesium, Others Market Market Segment by Application: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Metal Parts market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Metal Parts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Metal Parts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Metal Parts market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Metal Parts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Metal Parts market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Metal Parts Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Metal Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Aluminum

1.4.3 Steel

1.4.4 Magnesium

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Metal Parts Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

1.5.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Automotive Metal Parts Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Automotive Metal Parts Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Metal Parts Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automotive Metal Parts Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automotive Metal Parts Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Automotive Metal Parts Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Metal Parts Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Metal Parts Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Metal Parts Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Metal Parts Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Metal Parts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Automotive Metal Parts Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Automotive Metal Parts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Metal Parts Revenue in 2019

3.3 Automotive Metal Parts Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Automotive Metal Parts Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Automotive Metal Parts Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Metal Parts Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Metal Parts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Automotive Metal Parts Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Metal Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Metal Parts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Metal Parts Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Automotive Metal Parts Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Automotive Metal Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automotive Metal Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Metal Parts Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Automotive Metal Parts Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Metal Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automotive Metal Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Automotive Metal Parts Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Automotive Metal Parts Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Metal Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Automotive Metal Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Automotive Metal Parts Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Automotive Metal Parts Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Metal Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automotive Metal Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Parts Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Automotive Metal Parts Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Automotive Metal Parts Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Automotive Metal Parts Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Automotive Metal Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Automotive Metal Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Automotive Metal Parts Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Automotive Metal Parts Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Automotive Metal Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Automotive Metal Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Bosch

13.1.1 Bosch Company Details

13.1.2 Bosch Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Bosch Automotive Metal Parts Introduction

13.1.4 Bosch Revenue in Automotive Metal Parts Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Bosch Recent Development

13.2 Magna

13.2.1 Magna Company Details

13.2.2 Magna Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Magna Automotive Metal Parts Introduction

13.2.4 Magna Revenue in Automotive Metal Parts Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Magna Recent Development

13.3 Denso

13.3.1 Denso Company Details

13.3.2 Denso Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Denso Automotive Metal Parts Introduction

13.3.4 Denso Revenue in Automotive Metal Parts Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Denso Recent Development

13.4 Aisin Group

13.4.1 Aisin Group Company Details

13.4.2 Aisin Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Aisin Group Automotive Metal Parts Introduction

13.4.4 Aisin Group Revenue in Automotive Metal Parts Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Aisin Group Recent Development

13.5 Araymond

13.5.1 Araymond Company Details

13.5.2 Araymond Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Araymond Automotive Metal Parts Introduction

13.5.4 Araymond Revenue in Automotive Metal Parts Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Araymond Recent Development

13.6 Faurecia

13.6.1 Faurecia Company Details

13.6.2 Faurecia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Faurecia Automotive Metal Parts Introduction

13.6.4 Faurecia Revenue in Automotive Metal Parts Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Faurecia Recent Development

13.7 Hyundai Mobis

13.7.1 Hyundai Mobis Company Details

13.7.2 Hyundai Mobis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Metal Parts Introduction

13.7.4 Hyundai Mobis Revenue in Automotive Metal Parts Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development

13.8 ZF

13.8.1 ZF Company Details

13.8.2 ZF Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 ZF Automotive Metal Parts Introduction

13.8.4 ZF Revenue in Automotive Metal Parts Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 ZF Recent Development

13.9 Yazaki

13.9.1 Yazaki Company Details

13.9.2 Yazaki Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Yazaki Automotive Metal Parts Introduction

13.9.4 Yazaki Revenue in Automotive Metal Parts Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Yazaki Recent Development

13.10 Lear

13.10.1 Lear Company Details

13.10.2 Lear Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Lear Automotive Metal Parts Introduction

13.10.4 Lear Revenue in Automotive Metal Parts Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Lear Recent Development

13.11 Delphi

10.11.1 Delphi Company Details

10.11.2 Delphi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Delphi Automotive Metal Parts Introduction

10.11.4 Delphi Revenue in Automotive Metal Parts Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Delphi Recent Development

13.12 Valeo

10.12.1 Valeo Company Details

10.12.2 Valeo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Valeo Automotive Metal Parts Introduction

10.12.4 Valeo Revenue in Automotive Metal Parts Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Valeo Recent Development

13.13 Toyota Boshoku

10.13.1 Toyota Boshoku Company Details

10.13.2 Toyota Boshoku Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Toyota Boshoku Automotive Metal Parts Introduction

10.13.4 Toyota Boshoku Revenue in Automotive Metal Parts Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Toyota Boshoku Recent Development

13.14 JTEKT

10.14.1 JTEKT Company Details

10.14.2 JTEKT Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 JTEKT Automotive Metal Parts Introduction

10.14.4 JTEKT Revenue in Automotive Metal Parts Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 JTEKT Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

