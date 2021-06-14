Automotive Lightweight Materials Market 2027: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis & Future Prospects |BASF, Thyssenkrupp, Covestro

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Research Report: , BASF, Thyssenkrupp, Covestro, Arcelormittal, Lyondellbasell, Novelis, Toray, PPG, Alcoa, Owens Corning, Stratasys, Borealis, SGL Carbon
Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market by Type: Metals
Plastics
Rubber
Composites
Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market by Application: Body-in White
Chassis & Suspension
Powertrains and Closure
Interiors and Others
The global Automotive Lightweight Materials market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market.
Key Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Automotive Lightweight Materials market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Automotive Lightweight Materials market growth and competition?
TOC
1 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Lightweight Materials Product Overview
1.2 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Metals
1.2.2 Plastics
1.2.3 Rubber
1.2.4 Composites
1.3 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Lightweight Materials Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Lightweight Materials Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Lightweight Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Lightweight Materials as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Lightweight Materials Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Lightweight Materials Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Lightweight Materials Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials by Application
4.1 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Body-in White
4.1.2 Chassis & Suspension
4.1.3 Powertrains and Closure
4.1.4 Interiors and Others
4.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Lightweight Materials by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Lightweight Materials Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automotive Lightweight Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Lightweight Materials by Country
6.1 Europe Automotive Lightweight Materials Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automotive Lightweight Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lightweight Materials by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lightweight Materials Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lightweight Materials Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Lightweight Materials by Country
8.1 Latin America Automotive Lightweight Materials Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automotive Lightweight Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lightweight Materials by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lightweight Materials Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lightweight Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Lightweight Materials Business
10.1 BASF
10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 BASF Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 BASF Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered
10.1.5 BASF Recent Development
10.2 Thyssenkrupp
10.2.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information
10.2.2 Thyssenkrupp Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 BASF Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered
10.2.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development
10.3 Covestro
10.3.1 Covestro Corporation Information
10.3.2 Covestro Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Covestro Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Covestro Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered
10.3.5 Covestro Recent Development
10.4 Arcelormittal
10.4.1 Arcelormittal Corporation Information
10.4.2 Arcelormittal Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Arcelormittal Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Arcelormittal Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered
10.4.5 Arcelormittal Recent Development
10.5 Lyondellbasell
10.5.1 Lyondellbasell Corporation Information
10.5.2 Lyondellbasell Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Lyondellbasell Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Lyondellbasell Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered
10.5.5 Lyondellbasell Recent Development
10.6 Novelis
10.6.1 Novelis Corporation Information
10.6.2 Novelis Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Novelis Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Novelis Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered
10.6.5 Novelis Recent Development
10.7 Toray
10.7.1 Toray Corporation Information
10.7.2 Toray Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Toray Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Toray Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered
10.7.5 Toray Recent Development
10.8 PPG
10.8.1 PPG Corporation Information
10.8.2 PPG Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 PPG Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 PPG Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered
10.8.5 PPG Recent Development
10.9 Alcoa
10.9.1 Alcoa Corporation Information
10.9.2 Alcoa Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Alcoa Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Alcoa Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered
10.9.5 Alcoa Recent Development
10.10 Owens Corning
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive Lightweight Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Owens Corning Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Owens Corning Recent Development
10.11 Stratasys
10.11.1 Stratasys Corporation Information
10.11.2 Stratasys Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Stratasys Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Stratasys Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered
10.11.5 Stratasys Recent Development
10.12 Borealis
10.12.1 Borealis Corporation Information
10.12.2 Borealis Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Borealis Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Borealis Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered
10.12.5 Borealis Recent Development
10.13 SGL Carbon
10.13.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information
10.13.2 SGL Carbon Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 SGL Carbon Automotive Lightweight Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 SGL Carbon Automotive Lightweight Materials Products Offered
10.13.5 SGL Carbon Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive Lightweight Materials Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive Lightweight Materials Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automotive Lightweight Materials Distributors
12.3 Automotive Lightweight Materials Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
