Automotive Lighting Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Hella

Automotive lighting is a vehicle lighting tools which includes headlights, tail lights and turn signals and the like. At the same time, automotive lighting can press type can be divided into halogen lamp, LED, HID. There are mainly three type product of Automotive Lighting market: Halogen Lighting, HID Lighting and LED Lighting. In 2019, Halogen Lighting account the largest market shares and LED Lighting has the rapid growth rate. Geographically, the global Automotive Lighting production market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, India and other region. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 29% in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Automotive Lighting Market The global Automotive Lighting market size is projected to reach US$ 32000 million by 2026, from US$ 29890 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.



Global Automotive Lighting Scope and Segment Automotive Lighting market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Lighting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Koito, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Hella, Stanley Electric, HASCO, ZKW Group, Varroc, SL Corporation, Xingyu, Hyundai IHL, TYC, DEPO

Automotive Lighting Breakdown Data by Type

Halogen Lighting, HID Lighting, LED Lighting

Automotive Lighting Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle Regional and Country-level Analysis The Automotive Lighting market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Automotive Lighting market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan (China) and Australia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Automotive Lighting Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Automotive Lighting Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

About Us