Automotive LED Lighting Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Hella

The automotive lighting system of a motor vehicle consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. This lights the roadway for the driver and increases the conspicuity of the vehicle, allowing other drivers and pedestrians to see a vehicle’s presence, position, size, direction of travel, and the driver’s intentions regarding direction and speed of travel. Emergency vehicles usually carry distinctive lighting equipment to warn drivers and indicate priority of movement in traffic. A light-emitting diode (LED) is a two-lead semiconductor light source. It is a p–n junction diode, which emits light when activated. When a suitable voltage is applied to the leads, electrons are able to recombine with electron holes within the device, releasing energy in the form of photons. This effect is called electroluminescence, and the color of the light (corresponding to the energy of the photon) is determined by the energy band gap of the semiconductor. Because of their long life, fast switching times, and their ability to be seen in broad daylight due to their high output and focus, LEDs have been used in brake lights for cars’ high-mounted brake lights, and in turn signals for some time, but many vehicles now use LEDs for their rear light clusters. The use in brakes improves safety, due to a great reduction in the time needed to light fully, or faster rise time, up to 0.5 second faster than an incandescent bulb. This gives drivers behind more time to react. In a dual intensity circuit (rear markers and brakes) if the LEDs are not pulsed at a fast enough frequency, they can create a phantom array, where ghost images of the LED will appear if the eyes quickly scan across the array. White LED headlamps are starting to be used. Using LEDs has styling advantages because LEDs can form much thinner lights than incandescent lamps with parabolic reflectors. In a word, Automotive LED lighting is the automotive lighting using LED. Europe is the largest supplier of Automotive LED Lighting with market share of 42% in 2017. Followed Europe, China is the second largest supplier, with market share of 20.7%. Europe is the largest consumption market of Automotive LED Lighting with market share of 41% in 2017. China is also the second largest consumption market, following Europe, occupying 22.7% market share. China is becoming a more and more important market both in production and consumption market. It enjoyed the fast development speed in the last several years.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Automotive LED Lighting Market The global Automotive LED Lighting market size is projected to reach US$ 14020 million by 2026, from US$ 7330.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Automotive LED Lighting Scope and Segment Automotive LED Lighting market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive LED Lighting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Koito, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Hella, Stanley, OSRAM, ZKW Group, Varroc, Car Lighting District, GUANGZHOU LEDO ELECTRONIC, CN360, Easelook, TUFF PLUS, Dahao Automotive, Bymea Lighting, Sammoon Lighting, FSL Autotech, Hoja Lighting

Automotive LED Lighting Breakdown Data by Type

Exterior Lighting, Interior Lighting

Automotive LED Lighting Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle Regional and Country-level Analysis The Automotive LED Lighting market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Automotive LED Lighting market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Automotive LED Lighting Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Automotive LED Lighting Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive LED Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Exterior Lighting

1.2.3 Interior Lighting 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive LED Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Automotive LED Lighting Production 2.1 Global Automotive LED Lighting Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Automotive LED Lighting Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Automotive LED Lighting Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive LED Lighting Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automotive LED Lighting Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 India 3 Global Automotive LED Lighting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Automotive LED Lighting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Automotive LED Lighting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Automotive LED Lighting Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automotive LED Lighting Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automotive LED Lighting Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Automotive LED Lighting Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automotive LED Lighting Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automotive LED Lighting Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Automotive LED Lighting Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive LED Lighting Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive LED Lighting Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automotive LED Lighting Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automotive LED Lighting Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive LED Lighting Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automotive LED Lighting Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automotive LED Lighting Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive LED Lighting Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Automotive LED Lighting Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automotive LED Lighting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automotive LED Lighting Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automotive LED Lighting Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive LED Lighting Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automotive LED Lighting Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automotive LED Lighting Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automotive LED Lighting Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive LED Lighting Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Automotive LED Lighting Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automotive LED Lighting Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automotive LED Lighting Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automotive LED Lighting Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automotive LED Lighting Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automotive LED Lighting Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automotive LED Lighting Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automotive LED Lighting Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automotive LED Lighting Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Automotive LED Lighting Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automotive LED Lighting Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automotive LED Lighting Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Automotive LED Lighting Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Automotive LED Lighting Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Automotive LED Lighting Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Automotive LED Lighting Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive LED Lighting Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive LED Lighting Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Automotive LED Lighting Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Automotive LED Lighting Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive LED Lighting Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive LED Lighting Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive LED Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive LED Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Koito

12.1.1 Koito Corporation Information

12.1.2 Koito Overview

12.1.3 Koito Automotive LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Koito Automotive LED Lighting Product Description

12.1.5 Koito Related Developments 12.2 Magneti Marelli

12.2.1 Magneti Marelli Corporation Information

12.2.2 Magneti Marelli Overview

12.2.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Magneti Marelli Automotive LED Lighting Product Description

12.2.5 Magneti Marelli Related Developments 12.3 Valeo

12.3.1 Valeo Corporation Information

12.3.2 Valeo Overview

12.3.3 Valeo Automotive LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Valeo Automotive LED Lighting Product Description

12.3.5 Valeo Related Developments 12.4 Hella

12.4.1 Hella Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hella Overview

12.4.3 Hella Automotive LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hella Automotive LED Lighting Product Description

12.4.5 Hella Related Developments 12.5 Stanley

12.5.1 Stanley Corporation Information

12.5.2 Stanley Overview

12.5.3 Stanley Automotive LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Stanley Automotive LED Lighting Product Description

12.5.5 Stanley Related Developments 12.6 OSRAM

12.6.1 OSRAM Corporation Information

12.6.2 OSRAM Overview

12.6.3 OSRAM Automotive LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 OSRAM Automotive LED Lighting Product Description

12.6.5 OSRAM Related Developments 12.7 ZKW Group

12.7.1 ZKW Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 ZKW Group Overview

12.7.3 ZKW Group Automotive LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ZKW Group Automotive LED Lighting Product Description

12.7.5 ZKW Group Related Developments 12.8 Varroc

12.8.1 Varroc Corporation Information

12.8.2 Varroc Overview

12.8.3 Varroc Automotive LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Varroc Automotive LED Lighting Product Description

12.8.5 Varroc Related Developments 12.9 Car Lighting District

12.9.1 Car Lighting District Corporation Information

12.9.2 Car Lighting District Overview

12.9.3 Car Lighting District Automotive LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Car Lighting District Automotive LED Lighting Product Description

12.9.5 Car Lighting District Related Developments 12.10 GUANGZHOU LEDO ELECTRONIC

12.10.1 GUANGZHOU LEDO ELECTRONIC Corporation Information

12.10.2 GUANGZHOU LEDO ELECTRONIC Overview

12.10.3 GUANGZHOU LEDO ELECTRONIC Automotive LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 GUANGZHOU LEDO ELECTRONIC Automotive LED Lighting Product Description

12.10.5 GUANGZHOU LEDO ELECTRONIC Related Developments 12.11 CN360

12.11.1 CN360 Corporation Information

12.11.2 CN360 Overview

12.11.3 CN360 Automotive LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 CN360 Automotive LED Lighting Product Description

12.11.5 CN360 Related Developments 12.12 Easelook

12.12.1 Easelook Corporation Information

12.12.2 Easelook Overview

12.12.3 Easelook Automotive LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Easelook Automotive LED Lighting Product Description

12.12.5 Easelook Related Developments 12.13 TUFF PLUS

12.13.1 TUFF PLUS Corporation Information

12.13.2 TUFF PLUS Overview

12.13.3 TUFF PLUS Automotive LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 TUFF PLUS Automotive LED Lighting Product Description

12.13.5 TUFF PLUS Related Developments 12.14 Dahao Automotive

12.14.1 Dahao Automotive Corporation Information

12.14.2 Dahao Automotive Overview

12.14.3 Dahao Automotive Automotive LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Dahao Automotive Automotive LED Lighting Product Description

12.14.5 Dahao Automotive Related Developments 12.15 Bymea Lighting

12.15.1 Bymea Lighting Corporation Information

12.15.2 Bymea Lighting Overview

12.15.3 Bymea Lighting Automotive LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Bymea Lighting Automotive LED Lighting Product Description

12.15.5 Bymea Lighting Related Developments 12.16 Sammoon Lighting

12.16.1 Sammoon Lighting Corporation Information

12.16.2 Sammoon Lighting Overview

12.16.3 Sammoon Lighting Automotive LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Sammoon Lighting Automotive LED Lighting Product Description

12.16.5 Sammoon Lighting Related Developments 12.17 FSL Autotech

12.17.1 FSL Autotech Corporation Information

12.17.2 FSL Autotech Overview

12.17.3 FSL Autotech Automotive LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 FSL Autotech Automotive LED Lighting Product Description

12.17.5 FSL Autotech Related Developments 12.18 Hoja Lighting

12.18.1 Hoja Lighting Corporation Information

12.18.2 Hoja Lighting Overview

12.18.3 Hoja Lighting Automotive LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Hoja Lighting Automotive LED Lighting Product Description

12.18.5 Hoja Lighting Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Automotive LED Lighting Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Automotive LED Lighting Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Automotive LED Lighting Production Mode & Process 13.4 Automotive LED Lighting Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automotive LED Lighting Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automotive LED Lighting Distributors 13.5 Automotive LED Lighting Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Automotive LED Lighting Industry Trends 14.2 Automotive LED Lighting Market Drivers 14.3 Automotive LED Lighting Market Challenges 14.4 Automotive LED Lighting Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive LED Lighting Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

