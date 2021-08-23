Automotive Lamp Market Predictions and Future Scope by 2027| Aster (Japan), Draexlmaier Group (Germany), FBK (Japan)

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Automotive Lamp Parts market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Automotive Lamp Parts Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Automotive Lamp Parts market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Automotive Lamp Parts market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Automotive Lamp Parts market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Automotive Lamp Parts market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Automotive Lamp Parts market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Automotive Lamp Parts market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Automotive Lamp Parts market.

Automotive Lamp Parts Market Leading Players: Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Magna International (Canada), Valeo Group (France), HELLA (Germany), Federal-Mogul Holdings (USA), OSRAM Licht (Germany), Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems (China), 3M (USA), Aar Aar Technoplast (India), Akiba Die Casting (Japan), AOITEC (Japan), Asahi Kosei (Japan), Asai kogyosho (Japan), Biko Sangyo (Japan)

Product Type:

Arc Lamp Assembly

Electronic Controller

Booster

Others

By Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Automotive Lamp Parts market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Automotive Lamp Parts market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Automotive Lamp Parts market?

• How will the global Automotive Lamp Parts market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Automotive Lamp Parts market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Lamp Parts Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Arc Lamp Assembly

1.2.3 Electronic Controller

1.2.4 Booster

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automotive Lamp Parts, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automotive Lamp Parts Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automotive Lamp Parts Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Lamp Parts Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Lamp Parts Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive Lamp Parts Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Lamp Parts Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Lamp Parts Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Lamp Parts Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive Lamp Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive Lamp Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive Lamp Parts Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automotive Lamp Parts Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Lamp Parts Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Automotive Lamp Parts Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Automotive Lamp Parts Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Automotive Lamp Parts Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Lamp Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Lamp Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Lamp Parts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Lamp Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Lamp Parts Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Lamp Parts Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Lamp Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Lamp Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Lamp Parts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Lamp Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Lamp Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Lamp Parts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lamp Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lamp Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lamp Parts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lamp Parts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

12.1.1 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Automotive Lamp Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Automotive Lamp Parts Products Offered

12.1.5 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Recent Development

12.2 Magna International (Canada)

12.2.1 Magna International (Canada) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Magna International (Canada) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Magna International (Canada) Automotive Lamp Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Magna International (Canada) Automotive Lamp Parts Products Offered

12.2.5 Magna International (Canada) Recent Development

12.3 Valeo Group (France)

12.3.1 Valeo Group (France) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Valeo Group (France) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Valeo Group (France) Automotive Lamp Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Valeo Group (France) Automotive Lamp Parts Products Offered

12.3.5 Valeo Group (France) Recent Development

12.4 HELLA (Germany)

12.4.1 HELLA (Germany) Corporation Information

12.4.2 HELLA (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 HELLA (Germany) Automotive Lamp Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 HELLA (Germany) Automotive Lamp Parts Products Offered

12.4.5 HELLA (Germany) Recent Development

12.5 Federal-Mogul Holdings (USA)

12.5.1 Federal-Mogul Holdings (USA) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Federal-Mogul Holdings (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Federal-Mogul Holdings (USA) Automotive Lamp Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Federal-Mogul Holdings (USA) Automotive Lamp Parts Products Offered

12.5.5 Federal-Mogul Holdings (USA) Recent Development

12.6 OSRAM Licht (Germany)

12.6.1 OSRAM Licht (Germany) Corporation Information

12.6.2 OSRAM Licht (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 OSRAM Licht (Germany) Automotive Lamp Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 OSRAM Licht (Germany) Automotive Lamp Parts Products Offered

12.6.5 OSRAM Licht (Germany) Recent Development

12.7 Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems (China)

12.7.1 Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems (China) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems (China) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems (China) Automotive Lamp Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems (China) Automotive Lamp Parts Products Offered

12.7.5 Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems (China) Recent Development

12.8 3M (USA)

12.8.1 3M (USA) Corporation Information

12.8.2 3M (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 3M (USA) Automotive Lamp Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 3M (USA) Automotive Lamp Parts Products Offered

12.8.5 3M (USA) Recent Development

12.9 Aar Aar Technoplast (India)

12.9.1 Aar Aar Technoplast (India) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Aar Aar Technoplast (India) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Aar Aar Technoplast (India) Automotive Lamp Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Aar Aar Technoplast (India) Automotive Lamp Parts Products Offered

12.9.5 Aar Aar Technoplast (India) Recent Development

12.10 Akiba Die Casting (Japan)

12.10.1 Akiba Die Casting (Japan) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Akiba Die Casting (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Akiba Die Casting (Japan) Automotive Lamp Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Akiba Die Casting (Japan) Automotive Lamp Parts Products Offered

12.10.5 Akiba Die Casting (Japan) Recent Development

12.11 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

12.11.1 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Automotive Lamp Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Automotive Lamp Parts Products Offered

12.11.5 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Recent Development

12.12 Asahi Kosei (Japan)

12.12.1 Asahi Kosei (Japan) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Asahi Kosei (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Asahi Kosei (Japan) Automotive Lamp Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Asahi Kosei (Japan) Products Offered

12.12.5 Asahi Kosei (Japan) Recent Development

12.13 Asai kogyosho (Japan)

12.13.1 Asai kogyosho (Japan) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Asai kogyosho (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Asai kogyosho (Japan) Automotive Lamp Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Asai kogyosho (Japan) Products Offered

12.13.5 Asai kogyosho (Japan) Recent Development

12.14 Biko Sangyo (Japan)

12.14.1 Biko Sangyo (Japan) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Biko Sangyo (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Biko Sangyo (Japan) Automotive Lamp Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Biko Sangyo (Japan) Products Offered

12.14.5 Biko Sangyo (Japan) Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automotive Lamp Parts Industry Trends

13.2 Automotive Lamp Parts Market Drivers

13.3 Automotive Lamp Parts Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Lamp Parts Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Lamp Parts Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

