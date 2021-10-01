Automotive Interior Fabric Market Major Manufacturers, Key Countries & Their Year-Over-Year Growth To 2027 | Adient, Grupo Antolin, Toyota Boshoku

“

The report titled Global Automotive Interior Fabric Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Interior Fabric market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Interior Fabric market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Interior Fabric market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Interior Fabric market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Interior Fabric report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Interior Fabric report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Interior Fabric market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Interior Fabric market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Interior Fabric market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Interior Fabric market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Interior Fabric market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Adient, Grupo Antolin, Toyota Boshoku, Lear, Shanghai Shenda, Hayashi Telempu, Autoneum, Suminoe Textile, Sage Automotive Interiors, Motus Integrated, UGN, Kuangda Technology, Hyosung Group, Freudenberg, Seiren, Toyobo, Faurecia, STS Group, SRF, AGM Automotive

Market Segmentation by Product:

Woven

Nonwoven

Composites

Other Materials



Market Segmentation by Application:

Upholstery

Floor Covering

Airbag

Safety Belt

Others



The Automotive Interior Fabric Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Interior Fabric market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Interior Fabric market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Interior Fabric market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Interior Fabric industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Interior Fabric market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Interior Fabric market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Interior Fabric market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Interior Fabric Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Woven

1.2.3 Nonwoven

1.2.4 Composites

1.2.5 Other Materials

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Upholstery

1.3.3 Floor Covering

1.3.4 Airbag

1.3.5 Safety Belt

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automotive Interior Fabric, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automotive Interior Fabric Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automotive Interior Fabric Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Interior Fabric Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Interior Fabric Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive Interior Fabric Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Interior Fabric Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Interior Fabric Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Interior Fabric Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive Interior Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive Interior Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive Interior Fabric Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automotive Interior Fabric Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Interior Fabric Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Automotive Interior Fabric Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Automotive Interior Fabric Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Automotive Interior Fabric Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Automotive Interior Fabric Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Automotive Interior Fabric Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Automotive Interior Fabric Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Automotive Interior Fabric Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Automotive Interior Fabric Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Automotive Interior Fabric Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Automotive Interior Fabric Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Automotive Interior Fabric Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Automotive Interior Fabric Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Automotive Interior Fabric Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Automotive Interior Fabric Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Automotive Interior Fabric Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Automotive Interior Fabric Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Automotive Interior Fabric Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Automotive Interior Fabric Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Interior Fabric Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Interior Fabric Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Interior Fabric Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Interior Fabric Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Interior Fabric Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Interior Fabric Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Interior Fabric Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Interior Fabric Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Interior Fabric Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Interior Fabric Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Interior Fabric Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Interior Fabric Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Interior Fabric Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Interior Fabric Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Interior Fabric Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Interior Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Adient

12.1.1 Adient Corporation Information

12.1.2 Adient Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Adient Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Adient Automotive Interior Fabric Products Offered

12.1.5 Adient Recent Development

12.2 Grupo Antolin

12.2.1 Grupo Antolin Corporation Information

12.2.2 Grupo Antolin Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Grupo Antolin Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Grupo Antolin Automotive Interior Fabric Products Offered

12.2.5 Grupo Antolin Recent Development

12.3 Toyota Boshoku

12.3.1 Toyota Boshoku Corporation Information

12.3.2 Toyota Boshoku Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Toyota Boshoku Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Toyota Boshoku Automotive Interior Fabric Products Offered

12.3.5 Toyota Boshoku Recent Development

12.4 Lear

12.4.1 Lear Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lear Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Lear Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Lear Automotive Interior Fabric Products Offered

12.4.5 Lear Recent Development

12.5 Shanghai Shenda

12.5.1 Shanghai Shenda Corporation Information

12.5.2 Shanghai Shenda Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Shanghai Shenda Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Shanghai Shenda Automotive Interior Fabric Products Offered

12.5.5 Shanghai Shenda Recent Development

12.6 Hayashi Telempu

12.6.1 Hayashi Telempu Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hayashi Telempu Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hayashi Telempu Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hayashi Telempu Automotive Interior Fabric Products Offered

12.6.5 Hayashi Telempu Recent Development

12.7 Autoneum

12.7.1 Autoneum Corporation Information

12.7.2 Autoneum Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Autoneum Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Autoneum Automotive Interior Fabric Products Offered

12.7.5 Autoneum Recent Development

12.8 Suminoe Textile

12.8.1 Suminoe Textile Corporation Information

12.8.2 Suminoe Textile Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Suminoe Textile Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Suminoe Textile Automotive Interior Fabric Products Offered

12.8.5 Suminoe Textile Recent Development

12.9 Sage Automotive Interiors

12.9.1 Sage Automotive Interiors Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sage Automotive Interiors Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Sage Automotive Interiors Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sage Automotive Interiors Automotive Interior Fabric Products Offered

12.9.5 Sage Automotive Interiors Recent Development

12.10 Motus Integrated

12.10.1 Motus Integrated Corporation Information

12.10.2 Motus Integrated Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Motus Integrated Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Motus Integrated Automotive Interior Fabric Products Offered

12.10.5 Motus Integrated Recent Development

12.12 Kuangda Technology

12.12.1 Kuangda Technology Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kuangda Technology Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Kuangda Technology Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Kuangda Technology Products Offered

12.12.5 Kuangda Technology Recent Development

12.13 Hyosung Group

12.13.1 Hyosung Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hyosung Group Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Hyosung Group Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Hyosung Group Products Offered

12.13.5 Hyosung Group Recent Development

12.14 Freudenberg

12.14.1 Freudenberg Corporation Information

12.14.2 Freudenberg Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Freudenberg Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Freudenberg Products Offered

12.14.5 Freudenberg Recent Development

12.15 Seiren

12.15.1 Seiren Corporation Information

12.15.2 Seiren Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Seiren Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Seiren Products Offered

12.15.5 Seiren Recent Development

12.16 Toyobo

12.16.1 Toyobo Corporation Information

12.16.2 Toyobo Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Toyobo Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Toyobo Products Offered

12.16.5 Toyobo Recent Development

12.17 Faurecia

12.17.1 Faurecia Corporation Information

12.17.2 Faurecia Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Faurecia Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Faurecia Products Offered

12.17.5 Faurecia Recent Development

12.18 STS Group

12.18.1 STS Group Corporation Information

12.18.2 STS Group Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 STS Group Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 STS Group Products Offered

12.18.5 STS Group Recent Development

12.19 SRF

12.19.1 SRF Corporation Information

12.19.2 SRF Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 SRF Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 SRF Products Offered

12.19.5 SRF Recent Development

12.20 AGM Automotive

12.20.1 AGM Automotive Corporation Information

12.20.2 AGM Automotive Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 AGM Automotive Automotive Interior Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 AGM Automotive Products Offered

12.20.5 AGM Automotive Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automotive Interior Fabric Industry Trends

13.2 Automotive Interior Fabric Market Drivers

13.3 Automotive Interior Fabric Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Interior Fabric Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Interior Fabric Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

