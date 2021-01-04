Automotive Image Sensors Market Drivers, Restraints, Potential Growth Opportunities, Product Size, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast | Key Players: OmniVision Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Pixelplus, Samsung, Sony, STMicroelectronics

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Image Sensors Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Image Sensors market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Image Sensors market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Image Sensors market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

OmniVision Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Pixelplus, Samsung, Sony, STMicroelectronics Market Segment by Product Type: , ADAS, Driver support system, Autonomy Market Segment by Application: , Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Image Sensors market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Image Sensors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Image Sensors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Image Sensors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Image Sensors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Image Sensors market

TOC

1 Automotive Image Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Image Sensors Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Image Sensors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 ADAS

1.2.2 Driver support system

1.2.3 Autonomy

1.3 Global Automotive Image Sensors Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Image Sensors Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Image Sensors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Image Sensors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Image Sensors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Image Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Image Sensors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Image Sensors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Image Sensors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Image Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Image Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Image Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Image Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Image Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Image Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Automotive Image Sensors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Image Sensors Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Image Sensors Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Image Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Image Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Image Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Image Sensors Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Image Sensors Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Image Sensors as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Image Sensors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Image Sensors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Image Sensors by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Image Sensors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Image Sensors Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Image Sensors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Image Sensors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Image Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Image Sensors Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Image Sensors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Image Sensors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Image Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Automotive Image Sensors by Application

4.1 Automotive Image Sensors Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Car

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive Image Sensors Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Image Sensors Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Image Sensors Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Image Sensors Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Image Sensors by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Image Sensors by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Image Sensors by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Image Sensors by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Image Sensors by Application 5 North America Automotive Image Sensors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Image Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Image Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Image Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Image Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Automotive Image Sensors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Image Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Image Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Image Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Image Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Image Sensors Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Image Sensors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Image Sensors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Image Sensors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Image Sensors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive Image Sensors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Image Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Image Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Image Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Image Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Image Sensors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Image Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Image Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Image Sensors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Image Sensors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Image Sensors Business

10.1 OmniVision Technologies

10.1.1 OmniVision Technologies Corporation Information

10.1.2 OmniVision Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 OmniVision Technologies Automotive Image Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 OmniVision Technologies Automotive Image Sensors Products Offered

10.1.5 OmniVision Technologies Recent Developments

10.2 ON Semiconductor

10.2.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.2.2 ON Semiconductor Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 ON Semiconductor Automotive Image Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 OmniVision Technologies Automotive Image Sensors Products Offered

10.2.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Developments

10.3 Pixelplus

10.3.1 Pixelplus Corporation Information

10.3.2 Pixelplus Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Pixelplus Automotive Image Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Pixelplus Automotive Image Sensors Products Offered

10.3.5 Pixelplus Recent Developments

10.4 Samsung

10.4.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.4.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Samsung Automotive Image Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Samsung Automotive Image Sensors Products Offered

10.4.5 Samsung Recent Developments

10.5 Sony

10.5.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sony Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Sony Automotive Image Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sony Automotive Image Sensors Products Offered

10.5.5 Sony Recent Developments

10.6 STMicroelectronics

10.6.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.6.2 STMicroelectronics Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive Image Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 STMicroelectronics Automotive Image Sensors Products Offered

10.6.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments 11 Automotive Image Sensors Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Image Sensors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Image Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Automotive Image Sensors Industry Trends

11.4.2 Automotive Image Sensors Market Drivers

11.4.3 Automotive Image Sensors Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

