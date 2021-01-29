Automotive Ignition System Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027Denso, Delphi, BorgWarner

Automotive ignition system is a system for igniting a fuel-air mixture which is used in gasoline vehicles. ­The goal of ignition system is to ignite the fuel at exactly the right time so that the expanding gases can do the maximum amount of work. If the ignition system fires at the wrong time, power will fall and gas consumption and emissions can increase. Automotive ignition system comprises of spark plug, ignition coil, and other components. Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of automotive ignition system industry. USA and Europe are the major market of automotive ignition system. In recent years, growing China market became an important market of automotive ignition system. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the automotive ignition system industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for automotive ignition system is growing.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Automotive Ignition System Market The global Automotive Ignition System market size is projected to reach US$ 4123 million by 2026, from US$ 3715.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Automotive Ignition System Scope and Segment Automotive Ignition System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Ignition System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Bosch, Denso, Delphi, BorgWarner, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), Hitachi, NGK, Yura, Mitsubishi, SparkTronic, SOGREAT, Zunyi Changzheng, Jiaercheng, Anhui KING-AUTO

Automotive Ignition System Breakdown Data by Type

Spark Plug, Ignition Coil

Automotive Ignition System Breakdown Data by Application

OEM Market, Aftermarket Regional and Country-level Analysis The Automotive Ignition System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Automotive Ignition System market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Automotive Ignition System Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Automotive Ignition System Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Spark Plug

1.2.3 Ignition Coil 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 OEM Market

1.3.3 Aftermarket 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Automotive Ignition System Production 2.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 India 3 Global Automotive Ignition System Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Ignition System Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Ignition System Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Automotive Ignition System Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Automotive Ignition System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Automotive Ignition System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Automotive Ignition System Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Automotive Ignition System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Automotive Ignition System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Ignition System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Automotive Ignition System Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Ignition System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition System Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition System Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Ignition System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Ignition System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Automotive Ignition System Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Ignition System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition System Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Bosch

12.1.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bosch Overview

12.1.3 Bosch Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bosch Automotive Ignition System Product Description

12.1.5 Bosch Related Developments 12.2 Denso

12.2.1 Denso Corporation Information

12.2.2 Denso Overview

12.2.3 Denso Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Denso Automotive Ignition System Product Description

12.2.5 Denso Related Developments 12.3 Delphi

12.3.1 Delphi Corporation Information

12.3.2 Delphi Overview

12.3.3 Delphi Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Delphi Automotive Ignition System Product Description

12.3.5 Delphi Related Developments 12.4 BorgWarner

12.4.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information

12.4.2 BorgWarner Overview

12.4.3 BorgWarner Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BorgWarner Automotive Ignition System Product Description

12.4.5 BorgWarner Related Developments 12.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

12.5.1 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Overview

12.5.3 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Automotive Ignition System Product Description

12.5.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Related Developments 12.6 Hitachi

12.6.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hitachi Overview

12.6.3 Hitachi Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hitachi Automotive Ignition System Product Description

12.6.5 Hitachi Related Developments 12.7 NGK

12.7.1 NGK Corporation Information

12.7.2 NGK Overview

12.7.3 NGK Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 NGK Automotive Ignition System Product Description

12.7.5 NGK Related Developments 12.8 Yura

12.8.1 Yura Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yura Overview

12.8.3 Yura Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Yura Automotive Ignition System Product Description

12.8.5 Yura Related Developments 12.9 Mitsubishi

12.9.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mitsubishi Overview

12.9.3 Mitsubishi Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Mitsubishi Automotive Ignition System Product Description

12.9.5 Mitsubishi Related Developments 12.10 SparkTronic

12.10.1 SparkTronic Corporation Information

12.10.2 SparkTronic Overview

12.10.3 SparkTronic Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SparkTronic Automotive Ignition System Product Description

12.10.5 SparkTronic Related Developments 12.11 SOGREAT

12.11.1 SOGREAT Corporation Information

12.11.2 SOGREAT Overview

12.11.3 SOGREAT Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 SOGREAT Automotive Ignition System Product Description

12.11.5 SOGREAT Related Developments 12.12 Zunyi Changzheng

12.12.1 Zunyi Changzheng Corporation Information

12.12.2 Zunyi Changzheng Overview

12.12.3 Zunyi Changzheng Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Zunyi Changzheng Automotive Ignition System Product Description

12.12.5 Zunyi Changzheng Related Developments 12.13 Jiaercheng

12.13.1 Jiaercheng Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiaercheng Overview

12.13.3 Jiaercheng Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jiaercheng Automotive Ignition System Product Description

12.13.5 Jiaercheng Related Developments 12.14 Anhui KING-AUTO

12.14.1 Anhui KING-AUTO Corporation Information

12.14.2 Anhui KING-AUTO Overview

12.14.3 Anhui KING-AUTO Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Anhui KING-AUTO Automotive Ignition System Product Description

12.14.5 Anhui KING-AUTO Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Automotive Ignition System Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Automotive Ignition System Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Automotive Ignition System Production Mode & Process 13.4 Automotive Ignition System Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automotive Ignition System Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automotive Ignition System Distributors 13.5 Automotive Ignition System Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Automotive Ignition System Industry Trends 14.2 Automotive Ignition System Market Drivers 14.3 Automotive Ignition System Market Challenges 14.4 Automotive Ignition System Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Ignition System Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

