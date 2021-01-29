Automotive Ignition System Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027Denso, Delphi, BorgWarner

Automotive ignition system is a system for igniting a fuel-air mixture which is used in gasoline vehicles. The goal of ignition system is to ignite the fuel at exactly the right time so that the expanding gases can do the maximum amount of work. If the ignition system fires at the wrong time, power will fall and gas consumption and emissions can increase. Automotive ignition system comprises of spark plug, ignition coil, and other components. Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of automotive ignition system industry. USA and Europe are the major market of automotive ignition system. In recent years, growing China market became an important market of automotive ignition system. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the automotive ignition system industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for automotive ignition system is growing.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Automotive Ignition System Market The global Automotive Ignition System market size is projected to reach US$ 4123 million by 2026, from US$ 3715.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Automotive Ignition System Scope and Segment Automotive Ignition System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Ignition System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Bosch, Denso, Delphi, BorgWarner, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), Hitachi, NGK, Yura, Mitsubishi, SparkTronic, SOGREAT, Zunyi Changzheng, Jiaercheng, Anhui KING-AUTO
Automotive Ignition System Breakdown Data by Type
Spark Plug, Ignition Coil
Automotive Ignition System Breakdown Data by Application
OEM Market, Aftermarket Regional and Country-level Analysis The Automotive Ignition System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Automotive Ignition System market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Automotive Ignition System Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Automotive Ignition System Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Spark Plug
1.2.3 Ignition Coil 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 OEM Market
1.3.3 Aftermarket 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Automotive Ignition System Production 2.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 India 3 Global Automotive Ignition System Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Ignition System Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Ignition System Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Ignition System Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Automotive Ignition System Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Automotive Ignition System Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Automotive Ignition System Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Automotive Ignition System Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Automotive Ignition System Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Automotive Ignition System Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Automotive Ignition System Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Automotive Ignition System Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Automotive Ignition System Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Automotive Ignition System Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Automotive Ignition System Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Automotive Ignition System Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition System Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition System Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition System Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition System Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Ignition System Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Ignition System Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Automotive Ignition System Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Ignition System Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition System Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition System Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition System Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition System Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition System Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Bosch
12.1.1 Bosch Corporation Information
12.1.2 Bosch Overview
12.1.3 Bosch Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Bosch Automotive Ignition System Product Description
12.1.5 Bosch Related Developments 12.2 Denso
12.2.1 Denso Corporation Information
12.2.2 Denso Overview
12.2.3 Denso Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Denso Automotive Ignition System Product Description
12.2.5 Denso Related Developments 12.3 Delphi
12.3.1 Delphi Corporation Information
12.3.2 Delphi Overview
12.3.3 Delphi Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Delphi Automotive Ignition System Product Description
12.3.5 Delphi Related Developments 12.4 BorgWarner
12.4.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information
12.4.2 BorgWarner Overview
12.4.3 BorgWarner Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 BorgWarner Automotive Ignition System Product Description
12.4.5 BorgWarner Related Developments 12.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
12.5.1 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Corporation Information
12.5.2 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Overview
12.5.3 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Automotive Ignition System Product Description
12.5.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Related Developments 12.6 Hitachi
12.6.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
12.6.2 Hitachi Overview
12.6.3 Hitachi Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Hitachi Automotive Ignition System Product Description
12.6.5 Hitachi Related Developments 12.7 NGK
12.7.1 NGK Corporation Information
12.7.2 NGK Overview
12.7.3 NGK Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 NGK Automotive Ignition System Product Description
12.7.5 NGK Related Developments 12.8 Yura
12.8.1 Yura Corporation Information
12.8.2 Yura Overview
12.8.3 Yura Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Yura Automotive Ignition System Product Description
12.8.5 Yura Related Developments 12.9 Mitsubishi
12.9.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information
12.9.2 Mitsubishi Overview
12.9.3 Mitsubishi Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Mitsubishi Automotive Ignition System Product Description
12.9.5 Mitsubishi Related Developments 12.10 SparkTronic
12.10.1 SparkTronic Corporation Information
12.10.2 SparkTronic Overview
12.10.3 SparkTronic Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 SparkTronic Automotive Ignition System Product Description
12.10.5 SparkTronic Related Developments 12.11 SOGREAT
12.11.1 SOGREAT Corporation Information
12.11.2 SOGREAT Overview
12.11.3 SOGREAT Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 SOGREAT Automotive Ignition System Product Description
12.11.5 SOGREAT Related Developments 12.12 Zunyi Changzheng
12.12.1 Zunyi Changzheng Corporation Information
12.12.2 Zunyi Changzheng Overview
12.12.3 Zunyi Changzheng Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Zunyi Changzheng Automotive Ignition System Product Description
12.12.5 Zunyi Changzheng Related Developments 12.13 Jiaercheng
12.13.1 Jiaercheng Corporation Information
12.13.2 Jiaercheng Overview
12.13.3 Jiaercheng Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Jiaercheng Automotive Ignition System Product Description
12.13.5 Jiaercheng Related Developments 12.14 Anhui KING-AUTO
12.14.1 Anhui KING-AUTO Corporation Information
12.14.2 Anhui KING-AUTO Overview
12.14.3 Anhui KING-AUTO Automotive Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Anhui KING-AUTO Automotive Ignition System Product Description
12.14.5 Anhui KING-AUTO Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Automotive Ignition System Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Automotive Ignition System Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Automotive Ignition System Production Mode & Process 13.4 Automotive Ignition System Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Automotive Ignition System Sales Channels
13.4.2 Automotive Ignition System Distributors 13.5 Automotive Ignition System Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Automotive Ignition System Industry Trends 14.2 Automotive Ignition System Market Drivers 14.3 Automotive Ignition System Market Challenges 14.4 Automotive Ignition System Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Ignition System Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
