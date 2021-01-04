Automotive IC Market Drivers, Restraints, Potential Growth Opportunities, Product Size, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast | Key Players: Atmel, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, Robert Bosch, STMicroelectronics

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive IC Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive IC market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive IC market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive IC market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Atmel, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, Robert Bosch, STMicroelectronics
Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Analog, Logic, Discrete, Others
Market Segment by Application:
|, Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive IC market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automotive IC market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive IC industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automotive IC market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive IC market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive IC market
TOC
1 Automotive IC Market Overview
1.1 Automotive IC Product Overview
1.2 Automotive IC Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Analog
1.2.2 Logic
1.2.3 Discrete
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Automotive IC Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Automotive IC Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Automotive IC Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive IC Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive IC Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Automotive IC Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive IC Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive IC Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Automotive IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Automotive IC Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive IC Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive IC Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive IC Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive IC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive IC Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive IC Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive IC as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive IC Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive IC Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive IC by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Automotive IC Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive IC Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Automotive IC Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Automotive IC Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Automotive IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Automotive IC Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Automotive IC Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Automotive IC Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Automotive IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Automotive IC by Application
4.1 Automotive IC Segment by Application
4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle
4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle
4.2 Global Automotive IC Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Automotive IC Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Automotive IC Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Automotive IC Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Automotive IC by Application
4.5.2 Europe Automotive IC by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive IC by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Automotive IC by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive IC by Application 5 North America Automotive IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Automotive IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Automotive IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Automotive IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Automotive IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Automotive IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Automotive IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Automotive IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive IC Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive IC Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive IC Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive IC Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive IC Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive IC Business
10.1 Atmel
10.1.1 Atmel Corporation Information
10.1.2 Atmel Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Atmel Automotive IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Atmel Automotive IC Products Offered
10.1.5 Atmel Recent Developments
10.2 Infineon Technologies
10.2.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information
10.2.2 Infineon Technologies Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Infineon Technologies Automotive IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Atmel Automotive IC Products Offered
10.2.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Developments
10.3 NXP Semiconductors
10.3.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information
10.3.2 NXP Semiconductors Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 NXP Semiconductors Automotive IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 NXP Semiconductors Automotive IC Products Offered
10.3.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments
10.4 Renesas Electronics
10.4.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Information
10.4.2 Renesas Electronics Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Renesas Electronics Automotive IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Renesas Electronics Automotive IC Products Offered
10.4.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Developments
10.5 Robert Bosch
10.5.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information
10.5.2 Robert Bosch Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Robert Bosch Automotive IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Robert Bosch Automotive IC Products Offered
10.5.5 Robert Bosch Recent Developments
10.6 STMicroelectronics
10.6.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information
10.6.2 STMicroelectronics Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 STMicroelectronics Automotive IC Products Offered
10.6.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments 11 Automotive IC Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive IC Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive IC Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Automotive IC Industry Trends
11.4.2 Automotive IC Market Drivers
11.4.3 Automotive IC Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
