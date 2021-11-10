Automotive Hood Hinges Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth- Daiei Kogyo (Japan), DURA Automotive Systems (USA), Edscha (Japan)

Complete study of the global Automotive Hood Hinges market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Hood Hinges industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Hood Hinges production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Aluminum Type, Steel Type, Stainless Type, Brass Type, Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Daiei Kogyo (Japan), DURA Automotive Systems (USA), Edscha (Japan), Gestamp Automocion (Spain), Inteva Products (USA), Johnan Kyushu Manufacturing (Japan), Kishimoto Seisakusho (Japan), Masuda Manufacturing (Japan), Mitsui Miike Machinery (Japan), Namicoh (Japan), Pacific Industrial (Japan)
TOC
1.2.1 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Aluminum Type
1.2.3 Steel Type
1.2.4 Stainless Type
1.2.5 Brass Type
1.2.6 Others 1.3 Automotive Hood Hinges Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles 1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Automotive Hood Hinges Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Automotive Hood Hinges Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Automotive Hood Hinges Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Automotive Hood Hinges Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Hood Hinges Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.7 India Automotive Hood Hinges Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.3 Automotive Hood Hinges Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Hood Hinges Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 Automotive Hood Hinges Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Automotive Hood Hinges Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Hood Hinges Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production of Automotive Hood Hinges Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.4 North America Automotive Hood Hinges Production
3.4.1 North America Automotive Hood Hinges Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.4.2 North America Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.5 Europe Automotive Hood Hinges Production
3.5.1 Europe Automotive Hood Hinges Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Europe Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.6 China Automotive Hood Hinges Production
3.6.1 China Automotive Hood Hinges Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.6.2 China Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.7 Japan Automotive Hood Hinges Production
3.7.1 Japan Automotive Hood Hinges Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.7.2 Japan Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.8 South Korea Automotive Hood Hinges Production
3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Hood Hinges Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.9 India Automotive Hood Hinges Production
3.9.1 India Automotive Hood Hinges Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.9.2 India Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Consumption by Region 4.1 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Automotive Hood Hinges Consumption by Country
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Automotive Hood Hinges Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Hood Hinges Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Hood Hinges Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.3 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application 6.1 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 6.2 Global Automotive Hood Hinges Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled 7.1 Daiei Kogyo (Japan)
7.1.1 Daiei Kogyo (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Corporation Information
7.1.2 Daiei Kogyo (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Product Portfolio
7.1.3 Daiei Kogyo (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.1.4 Daiei Kogyo (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 Daiei Kogyo (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.2 DURA Automotive Systems (USA)
7.2.1 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Automotive Hood Hinges Corporation Information
7.2.2 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Automotive Hood Hinges Product Portfolio
7.2.3 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.2.4 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Main Business and Markets Served
7.2.5 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Recent Developments/Updates 7.3 Edscha (Japan)
7.3.1 Edscha (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Corporation Information
7.3.2 Edscha (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Product Portfolio
7.3.3 Edscha (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.3.4 Edscha (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.3.5 Edscha (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.4 Gestamp Automocion (Spain)
7.4.1 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Automotive Hood Hinges Corporation Information
7.4.2 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Automotive Hood Hinges Product Portfolio
7.4.3 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.4.4 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Main Business and Markets Served
7.4.5 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Recent Developments/Updates 7.5 Inteva Products (USA)
7.5.1 Inteva Products (USA) Automotive Hood Hinges Corporation Information
7.5.2 Inteva Products (USA) Automotive Hood Hinges Product Portfolio
7.5.3 Inteva Products (USA) Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.5.4 Inteva Products (USA) Main Business and Markets Served
7.5.5 Inteva Products (USA) Recent Developments/Updates 7.6 Johnan Kyushu Manufacturing (Japan)
7.6.1 Johnan Kyushu Manufacturing (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Corporation Information
7.6.2 Johnan Kyushu Manufacturing (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Product Portfolio
7.6.3 Johnan Kyushu Manufacturing (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.6.4 Johnan Kyushu Manufacturing (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.6.5 Johnan Kyushu Manufacturing (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.7 Kishimoto Seisakusho (Japan)
7.7.1 Kishimoto Seisakusho (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Corporation Information
7.7.2 Kishimoto Seisakusho (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Product Portfolio
7.7.3 Kishimoto Seisakusho (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.7.4 Kishimoto Seisakusho (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Kishimoto Seisakusho (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.8 Masuda Manufacturing (Japan)
7.8.1 Masuda Manufacturing (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Corporation Information
7.8.2 Masuda Manufacturing (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Product Portfolio
7.8.3 Masuda Manufacturing (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.8.4 Masuda Manufacturing (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Masuda Manufacturing (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.9 Mitsui Miike Machinery (Japan)
7.9.1 Mitsui Miike Machinery (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Corporation Information
7.9.2 Mitsui Miike Machinery (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Product Portfolio
7.9.3 Mitsui Miike Machinery (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.9.4 Mitsui Miike Machinery (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.9.5 Mitsui Miike Machinery (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.10 Namicoh (Japan)
7.10.1 Namicoh (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Corporation Information
7.10.2 Namicoh (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Product Portfolio
7.10.3 Namicoh (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.10.4 Namicoh (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.10.5 Namicoh (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.11 Pacific Industrial (Japan)
7.11.1 Pacific Industrial (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Corporation Information
7.11.2 Pacific Industrial (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Product Portfolio
7.11.3 Pacific Industrial (Japan) Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.11.4 Pacific Industrial (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.11.5 Pacific Industrial (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 8 Automotive Hood Hinges Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Automotive Hood Hinges Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Hood Hinges 8.4 Automotive Hood Hinges Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 Automotive Hood Hinges Distributors List 9.3 Automotive Hood Hinges Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Automotive Hood Hinges Industry Trends 10.2 Automotive Hood Hinges Growth Drivers 10.3 Automotive Hood Hinges Market Challenges 10.4 Automotive Hood Hinges Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Hood Hinges by Region (2022-2027) 11.2 North America Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.3 Europe Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.4 China Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.5 Japan Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.6 South Korea Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.7 India Automotive Hood Hinges Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive Hood Hinges 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Hood Hinges by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Hood Hinges by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Hood Hinges by Region 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Hood Hinges by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Hood Hinges by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Hood Hinges by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Hood Hinges by Type (2022-2027) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Hood Hinges by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer
