Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2022- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size| Trends| Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2028 |Denso, Mahle, Valeo

Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 26590 Million By 2027, From US$ 22520 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 2.4% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Automotive Heat Exchanger market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

An Automotive Heat Exchanger is a set device used to transfer heat between fluids. At present, in United States, Japan and Europe, the Automotive Heat Exchanger industry is at a more advanced level, the world’s most advanced enterprises are mainly concentrated in these regions. These foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is a competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Automotive Heat Exchanger manufacturers’ technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market will gradually increase. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market The global Automotive Heat Exchanger market size is projected to reach US$ 26590 million by 2027, from US$ 22520 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Automotive Heat Exchanger market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Automotive Heat Exchanger market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Research Report: Denso, Mahle, Valeo, Hanon System, Modine, Calsonic Kansei, T.RAD, Zhejiang Yinlun, Dana, Sanden, Weifang Hengan, Tata AutoComp, Koyorad, Tokyo Radiator, Shandong Thick & Fung Group, LURUN, Chaolihi Tech, Jiahe Thermal System, Tianjin Yaxing Radiator, Nanning Baling, FAWER Automotive, Pranav Vikas, Shandong Tongchuang, Huaerda, Senior plc Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market by Type: HVAC Thermal Management, Powertrain Thermal Management Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market by Application: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles The Automotive Heat Exchanger market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Automotive Heat Exchanger market. In this chapter of the Automotive Heat Exchanger report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Automotive Heat Exchanger report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Automotive Heat Exchanger market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Automotive Heat Exchanger market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Automotive Heat Exchanger market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Automotive Heat Exchanger market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Automotive Heat Exchanger market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Heat Exchanger Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 HVAC Thermal Management

1.2.2 Powertrain Thermal Management

1.3 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Heat Exchanger Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Heat Exchanger Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Heat Exchanger Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Heat Exchanger as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Heat Exchanger Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Heat Exchanger Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger by Application

4.1 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Vehicles

4.1.2 Passenger Vehicles

4.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Heat Exchanger by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Heat Exchanger Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Heat Exchanger Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Heat Exchanger by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Heat Exchanger Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Heat Exchanger Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Heat Exchanger by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Heat Exchanger Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Heat Exchanger Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Heat Exchanger by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Heat Exchanger Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Heat Exchanger Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Heat Exchanger Business

10.1 Denso

10.1.1 Denso Corporation Information

10.1.2 Denso Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Denso Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Denso Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.1.5 Denso Recent Development

10.2 Mahle

10.2.1 Mahle Corporation Information

10.2.2 Mahle Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Mahle Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Mahle Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.2.5 Mahle Recent Development

10.3 Valeo

10.3.1 Valeo Corporation Information

10.3.2 Valeo Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Valeo Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Valeo Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.3.5 Valeo Recent Development

10.4 Hanon System

10.4.1 Hanon System Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hanon System Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hanon System Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Hanon System Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.4.5 Hanon System Recent Development

10.5 Modine

10.5.1 Modine Corporation Information

10.5.2 Modine Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Modine Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Modine Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.5.5 Modine Recent Development

10.6 Calsonic Kansei

10.6.1 Calsonic Kansei Corporation Information

10.6.2 Calsonic Kansei Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Calsonic Kansei Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Calsonic Kansei Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.6.5 Calsonic Kansei Recent Development

10.7 T.RAD

10.7.1 T.RAD Corporation Information

10.7.2 T.RAD Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 T.RAD Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 T.RAD Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.7.5 T.RAD Recent Development

10.8 Zhejiang Yinlun

10.8.1 Zhejiang Yinlun Corporation Information

10.8.2 Zhejiang Yinlun Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Zhejiang Yinlun Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Zhejiang Yinlun Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.8.5 Zhejiang Yinlun Recent Development

10.9 Dana

10.9.1 Dana Corporation Information

10.9.2 Dana Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Dana Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Dana Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.9.5 Dana Recent Development

10.10 Sanden

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Heat Exchanger Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sanden Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sanden Recent Development

10.11 Weifang Hengan

10.11.1 Weifang Hengan Corporation Information

10.11.2 Weifang Hengan Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Weifang Hengan Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Weifang Hengan Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.11.5 Weifang Hengan Recent Development

10.12 Tata AutoComp

10.12.1 Tata AutoComp Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tata AutoComp Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Tata AutoComp Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Tata AutoComp Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.12.5 Tata AutoComp Recent Development

10.13 Koyorad

10.13.1 Koyorad Corporation Information

10.13.2 Koyorad Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Koyorad Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Koyorad Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.13.5 Koyorad Recent Development

10.14 Tokyo Radiator

10.14.1 Tokyo Radiator Corporation Information

10.14.2 Tokyo Radiator Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Tokyo Radiator Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Tokyo Radiator Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.14.5 Tokyo Radiator Recent Development

10.15 Shandong Thick & Fung Group

10.15.1 Shandong Thick & Fung Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shandong Thick & Fung Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Shandong Thick & Fung Group Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Shandong Thick & Fung Group Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.15.5 Shandong Thick & Fung Group Recent Development

10.16 LURUN

10.16.1 LURUN Corporation Information

10.16.2 LURUN Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 LURUN Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 LURUN Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.16.5 LURUN Recent Development

10.17 Chaolihi Tech

10.17.1 Chaolihi Tech Corporation Information

10.17.2 Chaolihi Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Chaolihi Tech Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Chaolihi Tech Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.17.5 Chaolihi Tech Recent Development

10.18 Jiahe Thermal System

10.18.1 Jiahe Thermal System Corporation Information

10.18.2 Jiahe Thermal System Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Jiahe Thermal System Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Jiahe Thermal System Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.18.5 Jiahe Thermal System Recent Development

10.19 Tianjin Yaxing Radiator

10.19.1 Tianjin Yaxing Radiator Corporation Information

10.19.2 Tianjin Yaxing Radiator Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Tianjin Yaxing Radiator Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Tianjin Yaxing Radiator Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.19.5 Tianjin Yaxing Radiator Recent Development

10.20 Nanning Baling

10.20.1 Nanning Baling Corporation Information

10.20.2 Nanning Baling Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Nanning Baling Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Nanning Baling Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.20.5 Nanning Baling Recent Development

10.21 FAWER Automotive

10.21.1 FAWER Automotive Corporation Information

10.21.2 FAWER Automotive Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 FAWER Automotive Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 FAWER Automotive Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.21.5 FAWER Automotive Recent Development

10.22 Pranav Vikas

10.22.1 Pranav Vikas Corporation Information

10.22.2 Pranav Vikas Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Pranav Vikas Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Pranav Vikas Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.22.5 Pranav Vikas Recent Development

10.23 Shandong Tongchuang

10.23.1 Shandong Tongchuang Corporation Information

10.23.2 Shandong Tongchuang Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Shandong Tongchuang Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Shandong Tongchuang Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.23.5 Shandong Tongchuang Recent Development

10.24 Huaerda

10.24.1 Huaerda Corporation Information

10.24.2 Huaerda Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Huaerda Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Huaerda Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.24.5 Huaerda Recent Development

10.25 Senior plc

10.25.1 Senior plc Corporation Information

10.25.2 Senior plc Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Senior plc Automotive Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Senior plc Automotive Heat Exchanger Products Offered

10.25.5 Senior plc Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Heat Exchanger Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Heat Exchanger Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Heat Exchanger Distributors

12.3 Automotive Heat Exchanger Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

