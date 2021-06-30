Automotive Grade Microcontroller Market Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2021 | Top Players: Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Automotive Grade Microcontroller data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Grade Microcontroller market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Grade Microcontroller market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, Analog Devices, Cypress Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Rohm Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics, Microchip Technology

Market Segment by Product Type:

, 8-Bit Microcontrollers, 16-Bit Microcontrollers, 32-Bit Microcontrollers

Market Segment by Application:

, Body Electronics, Chassis & Powertrain, Infotainment & Telematics

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Grade Microcontroller market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Grade Microcontroller market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Grade Microcontroller market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Grade Microcontroller market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Grade Microcontroller market

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Grade Microcontroller Market Overview 1.1 Automotive Grade Microcontroller Product Overview 1.2 Automotive Grade Microcontroller Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 8-Bit Microcontrollers

1.2.2 16-Bit Microcontrollers

1.2.3 32-Bit Microcontrollers 1.3 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027) 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Grade Microcontroller Revenue (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Grade Microcontroller Price (2016-2021) 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Grade Microcontroller Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 2.5 Automotive Grade Microcontroller Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Grade Microcontroller Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales and Revenue in 2020 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Grade Microcontroller as of 2020) 2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Grade Microcontroller Market 2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Grade Microcontroller Product Offered 2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Grade Microcontroller Status and Outlook by Region 3.1 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 3.2 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller by Application 4.1 Automotive Grade Microcontroller Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Body Electronics

4.1.2 Chassis & Powertrain

4.1.3 Infotainment & Telematics 4.2 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Grade Microcontroller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027) 4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Grade Microcontroller by Country 5.1 North America Automotive Grade Microcontroller Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 5.2 North America Automotive Grade Microcontroller Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Grade Microcontroller by Country 6.1 Europe Automotive Grade Microcontroller Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 6.2 Europe Automotive Grade Microcontroller Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Grade Microcontroller by Region 7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Grade Microcontroller Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Grade Microcontroller Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Grade Microcontroller by Country 8.1 Latin America Automotive Grade Microcontroller Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 8.2 Latin America Automotive Grade Microcontroller Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Grade Microcontroller by Country 9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Grade Microcontroller Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Grade Microcontroller Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Grade Microcontroller Business 10.1 Infineon Technologies

10.1.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

10.1.2 Infineon Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Infineon Technologies Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Infineon Technologies Automotive Grade Microcontroller Products Offered

10.1.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development 10.2 NXP Semiconductors

10.2.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.2.2 NXP Semiconductors Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Infineon Technologies Automotive Grade Microcontroller Products Offered

10.2.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development 10.3 ON Semiconductor

10.3.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.3.2 ON Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 ON Semiconductor Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 ON Semiconductor Automotive Grade Microcontroller Products Offered

10.3.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development 10.4 Analog Devices

10.4.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

10.4.2 Analog Devices Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Analog Devices Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Analog Devices Automotive Grade Microcontroller Products Offered

10.4.5 Analog Devices Recent Development 10.5 Cypress Semiconductors

10.5.1 Cypress Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cypress Semiconductors Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Cypress Semiconductors Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Cypress Semiconductors Automotive Grade Microcontroller Products Offered

10.5.5 Cypress Semiconductors Recent Development 10.6 Maxim Integrated

10.6.1 Maxim Integrated Corporation Information

10.6.2 Maxim Integrated Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Maxim Integrated Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Maxim Integrated Automotive Grade Microcontroller Products Offered

10.6.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development 10.7 Texas Instruments

10.7.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.7.2 Texas Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Texas Instruments Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Texas Instruments Automotive Grade Microcontroller Products Offered

10.7.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development 10.8 STMicroelectronics

10.8.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.8.2 STMicroelectronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 STMicroelectronics Automotive Grade Microcontroller Products Offered

10.8.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development 10.9 Rohm Semiconductor

10.9.1 Rohm Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.9.2 Rohm Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Rohm Semiconductor Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Rohm Semiconductor Automotive Grade Microcontroller Products Offered

10.9.5 Rohm Semiconductor Recent Development 10.10 Renesas Electronics

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Grade Microcontroller Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Renesas Electronics Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development 10.11 Microchip Technology

10.11.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

10.11.2 Microchip Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Microchip Technology Automotive Grade Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Microchip Technology Automotive Grade Microcontroller Products Offered

10.11.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 11.1 Automotive Grade Microcontroller Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 11.3 Automotive Grade Microcontroller Industrial Chain Analysis 11.4 Automotive Grade Microcontroller Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors 12.1 Sales Channel 12.2 Automotive Grade Microcontroller Distributors 12.3 Automotive Grade Microcontroller Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

