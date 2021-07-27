Automotive Forgings Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Key Players: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Automotive Forgings Market
The report titled Automotive Forgings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Forgings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Forgings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Forgings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
Global Automotive Forgings Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Automotive Forgings market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.
Top Players of Automotive Forgings Market are Studied: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp, AAM, Bharat Forge Limited, KOBELCO, WanXiang, FAW, Arconic, Mahindra Forgings Europe, Farinia Group, Longcheng Forging, Sinotruck, Dongfeng Forging, Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging, Sypris Solutions, Ashok Leyland Limited, Allegheny Technologies, VDM Metals, CITIC Heavy Industries
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Automotive Forgings market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: , Closed Die Forgings, Open Die Forgings, Rolled Rings Forgings
Segmentation by Application: Powertrain Components, Chassis Components, Transmission Parts, Other Parts
TOC
1 Automotive Forgings Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Forgings Product Scope
1.2 Automotive Forgings Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Forgings Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Closed Die Forgings
1.2.3 Open Die Forgings
1.2.4 Rolled Rings Forgings
1.3 Automotive Forgings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Forgings Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Powertrain Components
1.3.3 Chassis Components
1.3.4 Transmission Parts
1.3.5 Other Parts
1.4 Automotive Forgings Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Forgings Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Forgings Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Automotive Forgings Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Automotive Forgings Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Automotive Forgings Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Automotive Forgings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Automotive Forgings Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Automotive Forgings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Automotive Forgings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Forgings Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Forgings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Automotive Forgings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Automotive Forgings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Automotive Forgings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Automotive Forgings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Forgings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Automotive Forgings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Automotive Forgings Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Forgings Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Automotive Forgings Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Forgings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Forgings as of 2020)
3.4 Global Automotive Forgings Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Forgings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Automotive Forgings Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Automotive Forgings Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Automotive Forgings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Forgings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Automotive Forgings Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Automotive Forgings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Automotive Forgings Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Forgings Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Forgings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Automotive Forgings Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Automotive Forgings Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Automotive Forgings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Forgings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Forgings Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Automotive Forgings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Automotive Forgings Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Forgings Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Forgings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Automotive Forgings Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Automotive Forgings Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Automotive Forgings Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Automotive Forgings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Automotive Forgings Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Automotive Forgings Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Automotive Forgings Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Automotive Forgings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 153 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 153 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Automotive Forgings Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Automotive Forgings Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Automotive Forgings Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Automotive Forgings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 175 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 175 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Automotive Forgings Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Automotive Forgings Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Automotive Forgings Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Automotive Forgings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Automotive Forgings Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Forgings Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Forgings Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Forgings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Automotive Forgings Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Automotive Forgings Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Automotive Forgings Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Automotive Forgings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Automotive Forgings Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Forgings Business
12.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
12.1.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information
12.1.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Business Overview
12.1.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.1.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Recent Development
12.2 Aichi Steel
12.2.1 Aichi Steel Corporation Information
12.2.2 Aichi Steel Business Overview
12.2.3 Aichi Steel Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Aichi Steel Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.2.5 Aichi Steel Recent Development
12.3 Thyssenkrupp
12.3.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information
12.3.2 Thyssenkrupp Business Overview
12.3.3 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.3.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development
12.4 AAM
12.4.1 AAM Corporation Information
12.4.2 AAM Business Overview
12.4.3 AAM Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 AAM Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.4.5 AAM Recent Development
12.5 Bharat Forge Limited
12.5.1 Bharat Forge Limited Corporation Information
12.5.2 Bharat Forge Limited Business Overview
12.5.3 Bharat Forge Limited Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Bharat Forge Limited Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.5.5 Bharat Forge Limited Recent Development
12.6 KOBELCO
12.6.1 KOBELCO Corporation Information
12.6.2 KOBELCO Business Overview
12.6.3 KOBELCO Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 KOBELCO Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.6.5 KOBELCO Recent Development
12.7 WanXiang
12.7.1 WanXiang Corporation Information
12.7.2 WanXiang Business Overview
12.7.3 WanXiang Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 WanXiang Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.7.5 WanXiang Recent Development
12.8 FAW
12.8.1 FAW Corporation Information
12.8.2 FAW Business Overview
12.8.3 FAW Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 FAW Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.8.5 FAW Recent Development
12.9 Arconic
12.9.1 Arconic Corporation Information
12.9.2 Arconic Business Overview
12.9.3 Arconic Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Arconic Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.9.5 Arconic Recent Development
12.10 Mahindra Forgings Europe
12.10.1 Mahindra Forgings Europe Corporation Information
12.10.2 Mahindra Forgings Europe Business Overview
12.10.3 Mahindra Forgings Europe Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Mahindra Forgings Europe Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.10.5 Mahindra Forgings Europe Recent Development
12.11 Farinia Group
12.11.1 Farinia Group Corporation Information
12.11.2 Farinia Group Business Overview
12.11.3 Farinia Group Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Farinia Group Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.11.5 Farinia Group Recent Development
12.12 Longcheng Forging
12.12.1 Longcheng Forging Corporation Information
12.12.2 Longcheng Forging Business Overview
12.12.3 Longcheng Forging Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Longcheng Forging Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.12.5 Longcheng Forging Recent Development
12.13 Sinotruck
12.13.1 Sinotruck Corporation Information
12.13.2 Sinotruck Business Overview
12.13.3 Sinotruck Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Sinotruck Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.13.5 Sinotruck Recent Development
12.14 Dongfeng Forging
12.14.1 Dongfeng Forging Corporation Information
12.14.2 Dongfeng Forging Business Overview
12.14.3 Dongfeng Forging Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Dongfeng Forging Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.14.5 Dongfeng Forging Recent Development
12.15 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging
12.15.1 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Corporation Information
12.15.2 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Business Overview
12.15.3 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.15.5 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Recent Development
12.16 Sypris Solutions
12.16.1 Sypris Solutions Corporation Information
12.16.2 Sypris Solutions Business Overview
12.16.3 Sypris Solutions Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Sypris Solutions Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.16.5 Sypris Solutions Recent Development
12.17 Ashok Leyland Limited
12.17.1 Ashok Leyland Limited Corporation Information
12.17.2 Ashok Leyland Limited Business Overview
12.17.3 Ashok Leyland Limited Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Ashok Leyland Limited Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.17.5 Ashok Leyland Limited Recent Development
12.18 Allegheny Technologies
12.18.1 Allegheny Technologies Corporation Information
12.18.2 Allegheny Technologies Business Overview
12.18.3 Allegheny Technologies Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Allegheny Technologies Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.18.5 Allegheny Technologies Recent Development
12.19 VDM Metals
12.19.1 VDM Metals Corporation Information
12.19.2 VDM Metals Business Overview
12.19.3 VDM Metals Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 VDM Metals Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.19.5 VDM Metals Recent Development
12.20 CITIC Heavy Industries
12.20.1 CITIC Heavy Industries Corporation Information
12.20.2 CITIC Heavy Industries Business Overview
12.20.3 CITIC Heavy Industries Automotive Forgings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 CITIC Heavy Industries Automotive Forgings Products Offered
12.20.5 CITIC Heavy Industries Recent Development 13 Automotive Forgings Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Automotive Forgings Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Forgings
13.4 Automotive Forgings Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Automotive Forgings Distributors List
14.3 Automotive Forgings Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Automotive Forgings Market Trends
15.2 Automotive Forgings Drivers
15.3 Automotive Forgings Market Challenges
15.4 Automotive Forgings Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer