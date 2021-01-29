Automotive Fasteners Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027ITW, Stanley, Araymond

Automotive fasteners are a collection of products that are used in automotive and vehicle assembly. They are usually designed for specific models of vehicles. Market competition is intense, the market concentration is relatively low, Würth, ITW, Stanley, Araymond, Nedschroef, KAMAX, Fontana Gruppo, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Automotive Fasteners Market The global Automotive Fasteners market size is projected to reach US$ 26340 million by 2026, from US$ 21960 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Automotive Fasteners Scope and Segment Automotive Fasteners market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Fasteners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Würth, ITW, Stanley, Araymond, KAMAX, Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef), Aoyama Seisakusho, Meidoh, Fontana, Agrati, LISI, Nifco, Topura, Meira, Böllhoff, Norma, Bulten, Precision Castparts, Chunyu, Boltun, Samjin, Sundram Fasteners, SFS, STL, Keller & Kalmbach, Piolax, EJOT, GEM-YEAR, RUIBIAO, Shenzhen AERO

Automotive Fasteners Breakdown Data by Type

Threaded Fasteners, Non-threaded Fasteners

Automotive Fasteners Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket Regional and Country-level Analysis The Automotive Fasteners market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Automotive Fasteners market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Automotive Fasteners Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Automotive Fasteners Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Threaded Fasteners

1.2.3 Non-threaded Fasteners 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive OEM

1.3.3 Automotive Aftermarket 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Automotive Fasteners Production 2.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 India 3 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Automotive Fasteners Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Fasteners Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Fasteners Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Automotive Fasteners Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Fasteners Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Fasteners Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Fasteners Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Fasteners Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Fasteners Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Fasteners Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Fasteners Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Fasteners Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Fasteners Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Fasteners Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Automotive Fasteners Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automotive Fasteners Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automotive Fasteners Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Automotive Fasteners Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Automotive Fasteners Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Automotive Fasteners Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Automotive Fasteners Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Automotive Fasteners Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Automotive Fasteners Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Fasteners Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Automotive Fasteners Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Fasteners Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Fasteners Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Fasteners Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Fasteners Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Fasteners Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Fasteners Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Fasteners Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Automotive Fasteners Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Fasteners Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Automotive Fasteners Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Fasteners Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Automotive Fasteners Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Fasteners Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fasteners Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fasteners Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fasteners Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fasteners Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fasteners Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fasteners Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fasteners Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Würth

12.1.1 Würth Corporation Information

12.1.2 Würth Overview

12.1.3 Würth Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Würth Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.1.5 Würth Related Developments 12.2 ITW

12.2.1 ITW Corporation Information

12.2.2 ITW Overview

12.2.3 ITW Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ITW Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.2.5 ITW Related Developments 12.3 Stanley

12.3.1 Stanley Corporation Information

12.3.2 Stanley Overview

12.3.3 Stanley Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Stanley Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.3.5 Stanley Related Developments 12.4 Araymond

12.4.1 Araymond Corporation Information

12.4.2 Araymond Overview

12.4.3 Araymond Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Araymond Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.4.5 Araymond Related Developments 12.5 KAMAX

12.5.1 KAMAX Corporation Information

12.5.2 KAMAX Overview

12.5.3 KAMAX Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 KAMAX Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.5.5 KAMAX Related Developments 12.6 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)

12.6.1 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Overview

12.6.3 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.6.5 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Related Developments 12.7 Aoyama Seisakusho

12.7.1 Aoyama Seisakusho Corporation Information

12.7.2 Aoyama Seisakusho Overview

12.7.3 Aoyama Seisakusho Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Aoyama Seisakusho Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.7.5 Aoyama Seisakusho Related Developments 12.8 Meidoh

12.8.1 Meidoh Corporation Information

12.8.2 Meidoh Overview

12.8.3 Meidoh Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Meidoh Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.8.5 Meidoh Related Developments 12.9 Fontana

12.9.1 Fontana Corporation Information

12.9.2 Fontana Overview

12.9.3 Fontana Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Fontana Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.9.5 Fontana Related Developments 12.10 Agrati

12.10.1 Agrati Corporation Information

12.10.2 Agrati Overview

12.10.3 Agrati Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Agrati Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.10.5 Agrati Related Developments 12.11 LISI

12.11.1 LISI Corporation Information

12.11.2 LISI Overview

12.11.3 LISI Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 LISI Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.11.5 LISI Related Developments 12.12 Nifco

12.12.1 Nifco Corporation Information

12.12.2 Nifco Overview

12.12.3 Nifco Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Nifco Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.12.5 Nifco Related Developments 12.13 Topura

12.13.1 Topura Corporation Information

12.13.2 Topura Overview

12.13.3 Topura Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Topura Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.13.5 Topura Related Developments 12.14 Meira

12.14.1 Meira Corporation Information

12.14.2 Meira Overview

12.14.3 Meira Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Meira Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.14.5 Meira Related Developments 12.15 Böllhoff

12.15.1 Böllhoff Corporation Information

12.15.2 Böllhoff Overview

12.15.3 Böllhoff Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Böllhoff Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.15.5 Böllhoff Related Developments 12.16 Norma

12.16.1 Norma Corporation Information

12.16.2 Norma Overview

12.16.3 Norma Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Norma Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.16.5 Norma Related Developments 12.17 Bulten

12.17.1 Bulten Corporation Information

12.17.2 Bulten Overview

12.17.3 Bulten Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Bulten Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.17.5 Bulten Related Developments 12.18 Precision Castparts

12.18.1 Precision Castparts Corporation Information

12.18.2 Precision Castparts Overview

12.18.3 Precision Castparts Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Precision Castparts Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.18.5 Precision Castparts Related Developments 12.19 Chunyu

12.19.1 Chunyu Corporation Information

12.19.2 Chunyu Overview

12.19.3 Chunyu Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Chunyu Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.19.5 Chunyu Related Developments 12.20 Boltun

12.20.1 Boltun Corporation Information

12.20.2 Boltun Overview

12.20.3 Boltun Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Boltun Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.20.5 Boltun Related Developments 8.21 Samjin

12.21.1 Samjin Corporation Information

12.21.2 Samjin Overview

12.21.3 Samjin Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Samjin Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.21.5 Samjin Related Developments 12.22 Sundram Fasteners

12.22.1 Sundram Fasteners Corporation Information

12.22.2 Sundram Fasteners Overview

12.22.3 Sundram Fasteners Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Sundram Fasteners Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.22.5 Sundram Fasteners Related Developments 12.23 SFS

12.23.1 SFS Corporation Information

12.23.2 SFS Overview

12.23.3 SFS Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 SFS Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.23.5 SFS Related Developments 12.24 STL

12.24.1 STL Corporation Information

12.24.2 STL Overview

12.24.3 STL Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 STL Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.24.5 STL Related Developments 12.25 Keller & Kalmbach

12.25.1 Keller & Kalmbach Corporation Information

12.25.2 Keller & Kalmbach Overview

12.25.3 Keller & Kalmbach Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Keller & Kalmbach Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.25.5 Keller & Kalmbach Related Developments 12.26 Piolax

12.26.1 Piolax Corporation Information

12.26.2 Piolax Overview

12.26.3 Piolax Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Piolax Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.26.5 Piolax Related Developments 12.27 EJOT

12.27.1 EJOT Corporation Information

12.27.2 EJOT Overview

12.27.3 EJOT Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 EJOT Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.27.5 EJOT Related Developments 12.28 GEM-YEAR

12.28.1 GEM-YEAR Corporation Information

12.28.2 GEM-YEAR Overview

12.28.3 GEM-YEAR Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 GEM-YEAR Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.28.5 GEM-YEAR Related Developments 12.29 RUIBIAO

12.29.1 RUIBIAO Corporation Information

12.29.2 RUIBIAO Overview

12.29.3 RUIBIAO Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 RUIBIAO Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.29.5 RUIBIAO Related Developments 12.30 Shenzhen AERO

12.30.1 Shenzhen AERO Corporation Information

12.30.2 Shenzhen AERO Overview

12.30.3 Shenzhen AERO Automotive Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Shenzhen AERO Automotive Fasteners Product Description

12.30.5 Shenzhen AERO Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Automotive Fasteners Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Automotive Fasteners Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Automotive Fasteners Production Mode & Process 13.4 Automotive Fasteners Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automotive Fasteners Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automotive Fasteners Distributors 13.5 Automotive Fasteners Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Automotive Fasteners Industry Trends 14.2 Automotive Fasteners Market Drivers 14.3 Automotive Fasteners Market Challenges 14.4 Automotive Fasteners Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Fasteners Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

