Automotive Exterior Painting Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | PPG Industries, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems

The report titled Global Automotive Exterior Painting Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Exterior Painting market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Exterior Painting market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Exterior Painting market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Exterior Painting market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Exterior Painting report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Exterior Painting report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Exterior Painting market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Exterior Painting market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Exterior Painting market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Exterior Painting market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Exterior Painting market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: PPG Industries, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, KCC Corporation, Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams, Donglai Coating Technology, Shanghai Kinlita Chemical, YATU, Twin Tiger Coatings, Swan Coatings, Qianlang Coating, Zhongshan Daoqum, Guangzhou Strong Chemical, Fujian Xinzhanwang, Sifang-victory Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Ordinary Paint

Metallic Paint

Pearl Paint



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



The Automotive Exterior Painting Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Exterior Painting market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Exterior Painting market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Exterior Painting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Exterior Painting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Exterior Painting market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Exterior Painting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Exterior Painting market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automotive Exterior Painting Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Exterior Painting

1.2 Automotive Exterior Painting Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Ordinary Paint

1.2.3 Metallic Paint

1.2.4 Pearl Paint

1.3 Automotive Exterior Painting Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automotive Exterior Painting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Exterior Painting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automotive Exterior Painting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Exterior Painting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automotive Exterior Painting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Exterior Painting Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Exterior Painting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Exterior Painting Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Exterior Painting Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Exterior Painting Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automotive Exterior Painting Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Exterior Painting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automotive Exterior Painting Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Exterior Painting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automotive Exterior Painting Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Exterior Painting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Automotive Exterior Painting Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Exterior Painting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Exterior Painting Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Exterior Painting Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exterior Painting Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Exterior Painting Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automotive Exterior Painting Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 PPG Industries

7.1.1 PPG Industries Automotive Exterior Painting Corporation Information

7.1.2 PPG Industries Automotive Exterior Painting Product Portfolio

7.1.3 PPG Industries Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Automotive Exterior Painting Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Automotive Exterior Painting Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BASF Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Axalta Coating Systems

7.3.1 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Exterior Painting Corporation Information

7.3.2 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Exterior Painting Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Axalta Coating Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nippon Paint

7.4.1 Nippon Paint Automotive Exterior Painting Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nippon Paint Automotive Exterior Painting Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nippon Paint Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Nippon Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nippon Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Kansai Paint

7.5.1 Kansai Paint Automotive Exterior Painting Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kansai Paint Automotive Exterior Painting Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Kansai Paint Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Kansai Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Kansai Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 KCC Corporation

7.6.1 KCC Corporation Automotive Exterior Painting Corporation Information

7.6.2 KCC Corporation Automotive Exterior Painting Product Portfolio

7.6.3 KCC Corporation Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 KCC Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 KCC Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Akzo Nobel

7.7.1 Akzo Nobel Automotive Exterior Painting Corporation Information

7.7.2 Akzo Nobel Automotive Exterior Painting Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Akzo Nobel Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Akzo Nobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sherwin-Williams

7.8.1 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Exterior Painting Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Exterior Painting Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sherwin-Williams Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Donglai Coating Technology

7.9.1 Donglai Coating Technology Automotive Exterior Painting Corporation Information

7.9.2 Donglai Coating Technology Automotive Exterior Painting Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Donglai Coating Technology Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Donglai Coating Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Donglai Coating Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical

7.10.1 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Automotive Exterior Painting Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Automotive Exterior Painting Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 YATU

7.11.1 YATU Automotive Exterior Painting Corporation Information

7.11.2 YATU Automotive Exterior Painting Product Portfolio

7.11.3 YATU Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 YATU Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 YATU Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Twin Tiger Coatings

7.12.1 Twin Tiger Coatings Automotive Exterior Painting Corporation Information

7.12.2 Twin Tiger Coatings Automotive Exterior Painting Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Twin Tiger Coatings Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Twin Tiger Coatings Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Twin Tiger Coatings Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Swan Coatings

7.13.1 Swan Coatings Automotive Exterior Painting Corporation Information

7.13.2 Swan Coatings Automotive Exterior Painting Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Swan Coatings Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Swan Coatings Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Swan Coatings Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Qianlang Coating

7.14.1 Qianlang Coating Automotive Exterior Painting Corporation Information

7.14.2 Qianlang Coating Automotive Exterior Painting Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Qianlang Coating Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Qianlang Coating Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Qianlang Coating Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Zhongshan Daoqum

7.15.1 Zhongshan Daoqum Automotive Exterior Painting Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zhongshan Daoqum Automotive Exterior Painting Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Zhongshan Daoqum Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Zhongshan Daoqum Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Zhongshan Daoqum Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Guangzhou Strong Chemical

7.16.1 Guangzhou Strong Chemical Automotive Exterior Painting Corporation Information

7.16.2 Guangzhou Strong Chemical Automotive Exterior Painting Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Guangzhou Strong Chemical Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Guangzhou Strong Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Guangzhou Strong Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Fujian Xinzhanwang

7.17.1 Fujian Xinzhanwang Automotive Exterior Painting Corporation Information

7.17.2 Fujian Xinzhanwang Automotive Exterior Painting Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Fujian Xinzhanwang Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Fujian Xinzhanwang Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Fujian Xinzhanwang Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Sifang-victory Group

7.18.1 Sifang-victory Group Automotive Exterior Painting Corporation Information

7.18.2 Sifang-victory Group Automotive Exterior Painting Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Sifang-victory Group Automotive Exterior Painting Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Sifang-victory Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Sifang-victory Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Automotive Exterior Painting Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Exterior Painting Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Exterior Painting

8.4 Automotive Exterior Painting Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Exterior Painting Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Exterior Painting Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automotive Exterior Painting Industry Trends

10.2 Automotive Exterior Painting Growth Drivers

10.3 Automotive Exterior Painting Market Challenges

10.4 Automotive Exterior Painting Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Exterior Painting by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automotive Exterior Painting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automotive Exterior Painting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automotive Exterior Painting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Automotive Exterior Painting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive Exterior Painting

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Exterior Painting by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Exterior Painting by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Exterior Painting by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Exterior Painting by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Exterior Painting by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Exterior Painting by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Exterior Painting by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Exterior Painting by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

